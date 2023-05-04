In spite of Saputo Inc.'s recent pullback, insiders still gained about CA$6.2k after buying earlier this year.

Insiders who bought Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) stock lover the last 12 months are probably not as affected by last week’s 3.3% loss. After accounting for the recent loss, the CA$461k worth of shares they purchased is now worth CA$467k, suggesting a good return on their investment.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Saputo Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Richard Rivard made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$129k worth of shares at a price of CA$36.86 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of CA$33.72. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Saputo insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Saputo Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Saputo insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought CA$196k worth of shares. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Does Saputo Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Saputo insiders own about CA$104m worth of shares. That equates to 0.7% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Saputo Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Saputo. That's what I like to see! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Saputo. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Saputo you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

