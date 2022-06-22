U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,747.75
    -20.00 (-0.53%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,372.00
    -153.00 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,513.75
    -63.50 (-0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,685.20
    -8.20 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.58
    -0.07 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,830.10
    -8.70 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    21.48
    -0.29 (-1.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0508
    -0.0031 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    +0.0680 (+2.10%)
     

  • Vix

    30.19
    -0.84 (-2.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2244
    -0.0035 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1610
    -0.4960 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,640.65
    +97.84 (+0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.42
    +0.35 (+0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,152.05
    +30.24 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,307.06
    +60.75 (+0.23%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance presents 'How to invest amid rising economic uncertainty and volatility'

Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Jared Blikre to break down the Fed decision and more at 2 P.M. ET Wednesday.

Spitfyre Capital Inc. Early Warning Reporting - Acquisition of Spitfyre Capital Inc. Shares

·2 min read

TORONTO, June 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Spitfyre Capital Inc. (TSXV: FYRE) – Matthew McMillan (the "Acquiror"), Chief Executive Officer and a director of Spitfyre Capital Inc. (the "Corporation"), announces in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues and applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "NI 62-103") that on June 17, 2022  he acquired beneficial ownership of an aggregate of 100,000 common shares in the capital of the Corporation (the "Common Shares") for total consideration of $20,000 pursuant to the Corporation's initial public offering of 1,250,000 Common Shares at $0.20 per Common Share (the "Offering"). Prior to the Offering, the Acquiror beneficially owned 800,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 17.7778% of the Corporation's issued and outstanding Common Shares. On June 17, 2022, the Acquiror acquired beneficial ownership of 100,000 Common Shares, which resulted in the cumulative acquisition of 900,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 15.6522% of the Common Shares issued and outstanding immediately after the completion of the Offering, thereby triggering the requirement to file an early warning report under NI 62-103.

While the Acquiror currently has no plans or intentions with respect to the Common Shares, depending on market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, trading prices of the Common Shares, the Corporation's business, financial condition and prospects and/or other relevant factors, the Acquiror may develop such plans or intentions in the future and, at such time, may from time to time acquire additional Common Shares, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional Common Shares or may continue to hold the Common Shares.

A copy of the early warning report filed by the Acquiror will be available on the Corporation's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or may be obtained by contacting Matthew McMillan at matthew@spitfyrecapital.com or (905) 484-7698. The Corporation's head office is located at 100 King Street West, Suite 1600, Toronto, Ontario, M5X 1G5.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Spitfyre Capital Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/21/c6966.html

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis-Are high prices unpatriotic or as American as you can get?

    President Joe Biden's pointed criticism of oil and gas companies for earning massive profits as families suffer from high gasoline prices challenges a pillar of American capitalism: that U.S. companies should make as much profit as they legally can, and direct that windfall back to investors. Biden told Shell Plc, Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp and other refining giants last week they have another responsibility: to do everything they can to bring down high gasoline prices that are squeezing American consumers and driving up inflation.

  • NFT marketplace Magic Eden raises $130 million

    Magic Eden, a NFT marketplace, now carries a $1.6 billion post-money valuation.

  • $1 Billion Pledged to Help Countries Cope With Future Pandemics

    (Bloomberg) -- Donors including the US and the European Union have pledged $1.1 billion in financing to help countries cope with future pandemics.Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession Risk, Twitter Deal and TrumpMortgage Lenders Timed the Market PerfectlyIndonesia, as this year’s host of the

  • Why Nio Stock Surged 10% Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock surged Tuesday morning as the broader U.S. market rose, and was trading 10.2% higher as of 12:23 p.m. ET. Ironically, the electric vehicle (EV) maker just got a massive price target downgrade, but investors right now appear to care less about what analysts think and more about what's happening in Nio's home market of China. On Tuesday morning, Citigroup analyst Jeff Chung slashed his price target on Nio to $41.10 per share from $87 a share, according to TheFly.com.

  • Billionaire Ron Baron Says Recent Market Weakness Offers Huge Buying Opportunity; Here Are 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Analysts Like

    Last month, the annualized rate of inflation hit 8.6%, the highest in more than 40 years. Last week, in response, the Federal Reserve bumped up its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points, the largest such hike since 1994. The combination of high inflation and aggressive tightening action by the central bank sent an already jittery stock market to its worst single week since the onset of the COVID crisis, and has economists talking gloomily about a repeat of the late 1970s and early 1980s, wh

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall After Market Rallies; Here Comes Fed Chief Powell

    A market rally attempt gained steam as Tesla jumped but investors should be wary. Fed chief Jerome Powell is on tap again.

  • Meet the ‘unluckiest’ stock market investor of modern times

    If you’re thinking of pulling your 401(k) out of the stock market, or you’re too terrified to invest more, you need to meet my friend Betty Badluck. Poor old Betty has had the worst luck of any stock market investor you’ve ever met. In the last 40 years she has invested in the stock market just six times.

  • 4 of the Safest Stocks to Buy If the U.S. Dips Into a Recession

    Since hitting their respective all-time closing highs, the 126-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average, benchmark S&P 500, and growth-focused Nasdaq Composite have respectively fallen by as much as 19%, 24%, and 34%. This means the Nasdaq and S&P 500 are officially in the grip of a bear market. To make matters worse, there's the growing likelihood that the U.S. could enter a recession.

  • Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $134,200 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    Morgan Stanley's chief executive officer James Gorman was the latest prominent executive to warn of a coming recession, saying at a June 13 financial conference, "It's possible we go into recession, obviously, probably 50-50 odds now." Ultra-high-yield dividend stocks can be a good place to run for cover during turbulent markets. Investors with an extra $134,200 in capital lying around to evenly split between these two quality income stocks could generate growing five-figure annual dividend income in the years ahead.

  • 9 Big Companies Already Plunged Into A Recession, Analysts Say

    Wall Street is nervous a recession is right around the corner. But analysts think some S&P 500 companies have sunk into one already.

  • Why Tesla Stock Is Soaring Today

    Elon Musk's clarification about the electric vehicle company's layoffs sent the stock higher.

  • Diamondback Stock Jumps. Its Dividend Increase Is ‘Hard to Ignore.’

    STOCKSTOWATCHTODAY BLOG Diamondback Energy surged on Tuesday after the oil explorer said it would increase its base dividends from $2.80 to $3 per common share annually, a 7.1% jump, beginning at the end of the month.

  • Stock market rally could be the ‘start of the recovery’: Strategist

    Wes Crill, Dimensional Fund Advisors Head of Investments Strategists & Vice President, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what to take away from today's market rally, recession indicators, inflation risks, and the relationship between the Fed's interest rate hikes and the housing market.

  • Crypto industry bails out bitcoin, NFT marketplace Magic Eden raises $130 million

    Yahoo Finance crypto reporter David Hollerith joins the Live show to explain the bounce back seen in bitcoin's pricing after weeks of volatility in the cryptocurrency space and Magic Eden's rise to prominence as a crypto marketplace.

  • Looking for Dividend-Paying Defense Stocks to Grab Now? Deutsche Bank Suggests 2 Names to Consider

    Last week, the Fed’s open market committee raised its benchmark interest rate by 0.75%, the largest such increase in almost 30 years. The move marks a shift to an aggressive stance against inflation, and an attempt by the Fed to head off a potential recession. In fact, preliminary data leaked from the Atlanta Fed earlier in the week showed that the US is in a technical recession. While official numbers won’t be released until after the second quarter ends, the early numbers show that 2Q22 will e

  • Bankrupt Revlon’s Surge Draws Retail Investors as Trading Booms

    (Bloomberg) -- Retail investors dashed into Revlon Inc. again on Tuesday as a stronger appetite for risky assets led to a more than 30-fold jump in trading for the bankrupt cosmetics giant. Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession Risk, Twitter Deal and TrumpMortgage Lenders Timed the Market Pe

  • 10 Unknown Biotech Stocks That Can Explode in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 unknown biotech stocks that can explode in 2022. If you want to read about some more biotech stocks that can explode in 2022, go directly to 5 Unknown Biotech Stocks That Can Explode in 2022. As coronavirus cases recede across the world and countries open up their borders […]

  • Why Shares of Affirm, Upstart, and Nu Holdings Are Rising Today

    Shares of several high-growth fintech stocks rebounded Tuesday after a brutal sell-off last week that was triggered by the Federal Reserve's decision to hike its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points. Shares of the "buy now pay later" (BNPL) company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) had risen by roughly 12.6% as of 11:11 a.m. ET Tuesday. Artificial intelligence-powered lending tech specialist Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) was nearly 12% higher, and shares of Brazilian digital bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) were up by more than 13%.

  • Here's Warren Buffett's First Move in Any Stock Market Crash

    Buffett's success is largely due to his unwavering ability to buy high-quality companies when the market is selling everything.

  • 'Enormous Outflows' From Largest Bitcoin ETF May Have Triggered BTC Crash

    The Canadian Purpose Bitcoin ETF lost half of its assets last Friday before bitcoin crashed, leading to ProShares’ futures-based BITO taking over the top spot as the largest bitcoin-focused ETF by assets, Arcane said in a note.