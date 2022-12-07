U.S. markets open in 1 hour 1 minute

Splash Beverage Group Adds 9 Distributors to Cover Latest TapouT Retail Authorizations in Southeastern U.S

·3 min read
Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) (“Splash” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced that it has reached agreements with 9 beverage distributors across the southeastern U.S. for the distribution of TapouT, its hydration and recovery drink.  This group of wholesalers will allow Splash to significantly increase its distribution from Florida to Virginia and are expected to facilitate additional orders arising from the Company’s latest authorizations for TapouT in the Southeast U.S.

Distributors adding TapouT include Alabama-based Allstate Beverage Company, Florida-based Southern Eagle Distributing, Burkhardt Sales & Service, Goldring Gulf Distributing, Bernie Little Distributing, Suncoast Beverage, Stephens Distributing, Daytona Beverage, and Tennessee-based Ajax Turner Company.  Additional distributors will be adding TapouT in the coming days and weeks as Splash ramps up deliveries to meet the additional retail demand.

Robert Nistico, Splash Beverage Group’s Chairman and CEO commented, “We’ve always maintained that in the beverage industry, distribution is critical, because from strong distribution comes solid retail and revenue growth.  Solid retail growth creates its own momentum, in which larger and larger retail outlets begin carrying your products. We’re very excited that TapouT has the momentum to attract enough retail support that we have added NINE additional top quality “DSD” distributors to help us manage the anticipated increase in TapouT volume as we look forward to 2023.  This is an important and exciting development for Splash.”

“Additionally, we would like to recognize and honor all those who gave their lives for their country on this date, December 7th, 1941 … and all those who have served since, we thank you.”

Follow Splash Beverage Group on Twitter: www.twitter.com/SplashBev

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.
Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wine by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangria, and TapouT performance hydration and recovery drink. Splash’s strategy is to rapidly develop early-stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution.

For more information visit:
www.SplashBeverageGroup.com
www.copadivino.com
www.drinksalttequila.com
www.pulpo-loco.com
www.tapoutdrinks.com

Forward-Looking Statement
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, the risks disclosed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 8, 2021, and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Contact Information:
Splash Beverage Group
Info@SplashBeverageGroup.com

Investor Information:
TraDigital IR
John McNamara
Email: john@tradigitalir.com
Phone: (917) 658-2602


