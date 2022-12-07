Splash Beverage Group Adds 9 Distributors to Cover Latest TapouT Retail Authorizations in Southeastern U.S

SPLASH BEVERAGE GROUP INC.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) (“Splash” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced that it has reached agreements with 9 beverage distributors across the southeastern U.S. for the distribution of TapouT, its hydration and recovery drink. This group of wholesalers will allow Splash to significantly increase its distribution from Florida to Virginia and are expected to facilitate additional orders arising from the Company’s latest authorizations for TapouT in the Southeast U.S.

Distributors adding TapouT include Alabama-based Allstate Beverage Company, Florida-based Southern Eagle Distributing, Burkhardt Sales & Service, Goldring Gulf Distributing, Bernie Little Distributing, Suncoast Beverage, Stephens Distributing, Daytona Beverage, and Tennessee-based Ajax Turner Company. Additional distributors will be adding TapouT in the coming days and weeks as Splash ramps up deliveries to meet the additional retail demand.

Robert Nistico, Splash Beverage Group’s Chairman and CEO commented, “We’ve always maintained that in the beverage industry, distribution is critical, because from strong distribution comes solid retail and revenue growth. Solid retail growth creates its own momentum, in which larger and larger retail outlets begin carrying your products. We’re very excited that TapouT has the momentum to attract enough retail support that we have added NINE additional top quality “DSD” distributors to help us manage the anticipated increase in TapouT volume as we look forward to 2023. This is an important and exciting development for Splash.”

Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wine by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangria, and TapouT performance hydration and recovery drink. Splash’s strategy is to rapidly develop early-stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution.

