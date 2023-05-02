Splash Beverage Group and Idaho’s Stein Distributing in Agreement for Distribution of All Splash Brands

Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) ("Splash" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced it has entered into a distribution agreement with Stein Distributing for the distribution of all four Splash brands in Idaho’s largest city, Boise.

Stein Distributing, founded in 1956, is a premier distributor in the state of Idaho that carries top tier brands from the Anheuser-Busch portfolio. The company services an area that covers over 30,000 square miles in 10.5 counties with a population of over 700,000 people.

Robert Nistico, CEO and Chairman of Splash Beverage Group, commented, “This agreement with yet another strong Anheuser Busch distributor gives us a strong foothold in Idaho’s capital and most populous city. Our agreement calls for the distribution of all four Splash brands and with Stein’s commitment to excellence and deep roots in Idaho, we are confident we’ll see strong growth in all four brands.”

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wine by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangria, and TapouT performance hydration and recovery drink. Splash’s strategy is to rapidly develop early-stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution.

For more information visit:

www.SplashBeverageGroup.com

www.copadivino.com

www.drinksalttequila.com

www.pulpo-loco.com

www.tapoutdrinks.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, the risks disclosed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 8, 2021, and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Story continues

Contact Information:

Splash Beverage Group

Info@SplashBeverageGroup.com

954-745-5815



