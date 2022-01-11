U.S. markets open in 1 hour 2 minutes

Splash Beverage Group Receives Authorization for TapouT in Walmart Stores Across Florida Metropolitan Areas

SPLASH BEVERAGE GROUP INC.
·3 min read
In this article:
Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) ("Splash" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced it has received authorization to sell its TapouT performance drink in Florida beginning with 47 Walmart stores located in major metropolitan regions. Walmart has approximately 341 stores in the state of Florida, the second largest number of stores by state in the U.S.

“We are thrilled with this Walmart authorization, and this is a wonderful way to start 2022. Walmart is extremely selective in the brands they choose to offer their shoppers and selecting TapouT is great validation that TapouT can compete at the highest level with the biggest global brands,” said Robert Nistico, Splash Beverage Group’s Chairman and CEO. “We are grateful to Walmart for the opportunity, and equally grateful to our distribution partner AB One and the Anheuser Busch network, who’s credibility with Walmart we are certain played an important role in our selection. The opportunity for significant growth within the Walmart Florida market ​and beyond is one that we will eagerly seize, and we appreciate the validation and confidence Walmart has ​demonstrated with us and the TapouT brand".

Follow Splash Beverage Group on Twitter: www.twitter.com/SplashBev

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.
Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wine by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangria, and TapouT performance hydration and recovery drink. Splash’s strategy is to rapidly develop early stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution.

For more information visit:
www.SplashBeverageGroup.com
www.copadivino.com
www.drinksalttequila.com
www.pulpo-loco.com
www.tapoutdrinks.com

Forward-Looking Statement
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, the risks disclosed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 8, 2021, and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Contact Information:
Splash Beverage Group
Info@SplashBeverageGroup.com
954-745-5815

Attachments


