Splash Car Wash Opens New Express Wash

3 min read

MILFORD, Conn., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Splash Car Wash, headquartered in Milford, Connecticut, today announced the opening of its latest site, a new development express wash located in East Haven. The express site marks Splash's 55th location and replaces a self-service wash that had previously operated on the property under different ownership. The new tunnel is fully equipped with a 110-foot tunnel and 18 free self-service vacuum stations.

Splash Logo (PRNewsfoto/Palladin Consumer Retail Partners, LLC)
Splash Logo (PRNewsfoto/Palladin Consumer Retail Partners, LLC)

The project was led by Glen Sheeley, Director of Development and Construction at Splash along with Wayne Sheeley, his father. "This was a unique project to undertake given some of the challenges we faced in configuring the layout. I'm most excited about some of the new customer-focused features that we included, like the changing light show and digital tower," stated Sheeley. "The Watchfire digital screen tower is our latest idea. I think customers will love the changing displays and it should capture the attention of passing by traffic."

Splash also announced the commencement of construction on two new development sites in Vermont, one in Shelburne and the other in Rutland. These two sites will bolster Splash's presence in the state and complement the wash currently operating in Williston. Both express sites are being developed under the oversight of Aaron Vincelette, one of Splash's development partners and prior owner of the Williston wash. Splash anticipates both washes to open during the Spring of 2023.

ABOUT SPLASH CAR WASH, INC

Splash Car Wash was started in 1981 by Mark Curtis and Chris Fisher with a single location in Greenwich, Connecticut. Since that time, Curtis & Fisher, along with their experienced team and partners, have developed over 80 locations, and currently operate carwash tunnels in Connecticut, Vermont, and New York. Many sites include detailing operations, six locations provide oil change services, and one location has a laundromat.

Splash has been named "Best Carwash" by numerous publications over 40 times and has been recognized as a "Top Workplace in Connecticut" for the past several years by Hearst Publications. Four General Managers employed by Splash have been recognized as "Most Valuable Carwasher" by Professional Carwash & Detailing Magazine and Auto Laundry News. Splash has been awarded the US Chambers of Commerce prestigious "Blue Chip Enterprise Award" and has been inducted into the Connecticut Business Hall of Fame.

ABOUT PALLADIN CONSUMER RETAIL PARTNERS (PCRP)

Palladin Consumer Retail Partners is a private equity firm with extensive experience investing in and building leading consumer brands. Founded in 1998, the firm prides itself on working closely with management teams to create value through strategic and operational initiatives. Its principals have previously held CEO and other senior executive roles at several wholesale, retail, and financial services companies, and have invested in, financed, or managed over 100 public and private companies. Palladin partnered with Splash in 2018. Other current and former investments include Southeast Mechanical, Tailwind Hospitality, Leapfrog Brands, Decowraps, PB Metro, KT Tape, Nic+Zoe, InMotion Entertainment, J. McLaughlin, Things Remembered, Restoration Hardware, Spencer Gifts, Jamba Juice, Worldlynx, Multi-Flow, and Kwik-Tek.

CONTACT:

Mark Curtis
mark@splash1.org
203-324-5400 ext. 7011

Patricia Donnelly
pdonnelly@pcrp.com
617-585-3800




View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/splash-car-wash-opens-new-express-wash-301618536.html

SOURCE Palladin Consumer Retail Partners, LLC

