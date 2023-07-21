Make a splash this summer with 10% off Aloha travel bags

Aloha bags: Save 10% on your first Aloha Collection purchase today

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

If you are fully embracing the summer heat and jumping into any body of water you see, we feel you. Whether you’re heading to the beach or pool, you probably need to keep a few essentials handy. The female-founded brand Aloha makes splash-proof, travel-friendly bags to make carrying your phone, keys and wallet easy. From cute fanny packs and reversible tote bags for day-trips to duffle bags for weekend getaways, you can save 10% on Aloha bags today.

Shop Aloha Collection

For a limited time only, Aloha shoppers can use the coupon code TODAY10 to save 10% on their purchase of $20 or more. Choose from adorable hip packs and dopp kits to Instagram-friendly water bottles and tumblers, Aloha can travel with you to exotic destinations or up the road to the beach for a quick dip.

What are Aloha bags made of?

All Aloha products are designed to go with the flow—literally. Aloha offers a wide range of patterns and colors for the best-selling hip packs, tote bags, duffle bags and more. The splash-proof travel collection makes moving around easy. The technical fabric was developed to handle damp swimsuits, post-workout activewear, messy toiletries and more to help keep your bag a little more manageable. While it is not suggested to submerge your splash-proof bag in water, the material is soft, lightweight, waterproof and ready for all your summer adventures.

➤All-Clad cookware: 5 best All-Clad cookware deals to help you save up to $540 this weekend

What makes Aloha special?

Founded in 2013 by two women, Aloha Collection started with a Kickstarter campaign to help bring just one bag to life. Since then, founders Rachael and Heather have built an inspiring story and an international brand. Aloha currently donates 5% of profits to Hawaiʻi-based conservation organizations annually in an effort to give back to the community and to help preserve the cultural heritage and natural beauty of our home.

Aloha Collection

Save 10% on your first Aloha bag today.

Shop Aloha bags

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Aloha bags: Save 10% on your first Aloha Collection purchase today