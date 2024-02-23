Splash Xpress Car Wash now open in Bemidji

Feb. 23—BEMIDJI — A Splash Xpress Car Wash is now open for business at 1605 Paul Bunyan Drive NW in Bemidji.

Aaron McCollum, chief operations officer for the company, said Splash Xpress opened its first location in Fergus Falls, Minn., last April. A third one is scheduled to open in April 2024 in Hibbing. McCollum, who lives in Detroit Lakes, will manage all three. The company is owned by Samuel Herzog of Alexandria, Minn.

"We are an express exterior-only car wash," McCollum said. It will offer free vacuum service, microfiber towels, glass cleaner, and an air hose and heated blowers for drying.

McCollum said as part of its opening weekend, the Bemidji location will offer free car washes on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Slash Xpress offers monthly unlimited car wash plans at $28, $34 and $40 per month. A 2024 promotion offers the first month for $20, the second month for $24 and subsequent months at regular price. Single wash prices range from $11 to $28.

Splash Xpress will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. McCollum said the Bemidji location will have about 10 employees.