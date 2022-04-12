U.S. markets open in 6 hours 48 minutes

SPLASHLIGHT STUDIOS WINS 'STARTUP TO WATCH OUT FOR' AWARD IN THE UAE

·3 min read

DUBAI, U.A.E, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Splashlight Studios, a Dubai-based fully integrated e-commerce content studio, was awarded the 'Startup To Watch Out For' title in the UAE by Creative Zone.

Lorenzo Jooris, CEO Creative Zone (Left) With Kartik Jobanputra, Founder &amp; CEO Splashlight Studios (PRNewsfoto/Splashlight Studios)
Lorenzo Jooris, CEO Creative Zone (Left) With Kartik Jobanputra, Founder & CEO Splashlight Studios (PRNewsfoto/Splashlight Studios)

Splashlight Studios is one of the largest fully vertically integrated e-commerce content studios in Dubai. Its services include photoshoots for fashion, accessories, 360⁰ product videos, CGI, model videos, campaigns, banner shoots, gifs, interactive videos, English and Arabic content.

"This award is a huge vote of confidence for Splashlight Studios and validates the effort we've put in over the last two years to achieve and accomplish what we've built today. We are very thankful to Creative Zone for recognising our potential and showing faith in our vision and are honoured with this recognition from them," said Kartik Jobanputra, Founder and CEO Splashlight Studios.

"We've been tracking the work Splashlight has been doing since its inception and we feel they're uniquely placed to service e-commerce clients at scale. The studios are state- of-the-art and the professionals who run them can give most European studios a run for their money. We wish them luck as they expand in the region," said Lorenzo Jooris, CEO of Creative Zone.

SECTOR INSIGHT

E-commerce in the GCC region is growing at a pace close to 40% per year and expected to reach 20 billion by 2025. The e-commerce industry (GCC) is estimated to reach $50 billion by CY25 at a CAGR of 18%. E-commerce, which accounted for only 7.8% of the total retail sales in the GCC countries in CY20, is expected to increase to 16.3% by CY25.

About Splashlight Studios:

Founded by Kartik Jobanputra, Splashlight Studios is one of the largest fully vertically integrated e-commerce content studiosin Dubai. It has a team of in-house photographers, editors, stylists, make-up artists, producers, and expert technicians. The company has fashion and product studios spanning 6300sq./ft. The studios include modern facilities like makeup room, equipment room, wardrobe stockroom, photoshoot floor, etc. Raised $1 million from investors in the Middle East as seed funding in 2020. Splashlight Studios partner brands are Al Shaya, Emaar, GMG ( sunandsandsports), MAF ( Majid Al Futtaim ), Apparel Group, Landmark Group and others.

About Creative Zone:

Creative Zone is Dubai's largest and most trusted business setup advisory firm. Creative Zone's registration professionals have helped thousands of aspiring entrepreneurs and SMEs grow their businesses in the UAE since its launch by Mahesh Dalamal and Steve Mayne in 2010. The company was created with a simple yet revolutionary model for the UAE marketplace; to serve as a one-stop-shop, with flexible payment plans, for easy company incorporation. Creative Zone has now evolved to provide added business support services to create an ecosystem that helps entrepreneurs and SMEs to set up, sustain, and grow their businesses and contribute to the UAE's position as the global location of choice for company setup.

For more details please visit: https://www.creativezone.ae/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/splashlight-studios-wins-startup-to-watch-out-for-award-in-the-uae-301523443.html

SOURCE Splashlight Studios

