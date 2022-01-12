U.S. markets open in 2 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,706.50
    +1.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,153.00
    +25.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,838.50
    +7.50 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,189.00
    -1.40 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.71
    +0.49 (+0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.40
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    22.75
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1368
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7460
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.28
    -1.12 (-5.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3639
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3820
    +0.0720 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,993.23
    +1,109.04 (+2.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,025.67
    +31.25 (+3.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,535.10
    +43.73 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,765.66
    +543.16 (+1.92%)
     

Splash's 2022 Outlook on Events Report Offers Insights and Trends for the Events Industry

·3 min read

New research from Splash reveals virtual and hybrid events will be a significant part of the meetings and events landscape in 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /CNW/ -- A new research report released by Splash, an event marketing technology company, reveals how event professionals, event attendees, and companies are adapting to disruptions caused by the ongoing pandemic, navigating new challenges, and preparing for a changed meetings and events industry in 2022.

Splash is the leader in event marketing automation software.
Splash is the leader in event marketing automation software.

Based on a survey of 253 event professionals and 3,133 event attendees in the U.S., the 2022 Outlook Report — a continuation of Splash's 2021 Outlook Report — explores evolving trends in event strategies, event technology, budgets, and attendee attitudes. It also reveals changes in the overall events landscape, including the staying power of virtual and hybrid events and the opportunity most companies have to upgrade their event technology in 2022.

"The year ahead looks promising despite all the challenges caused by a two-year pandemic," said Eric Holmen, Chief Executive Officer of Splash. "Our latest report indicates more enthusiasm than ever for taking advantage of business events, as more people plan to attend in-person, virtual, or hybrid events in 2022. If companies want to host more effective, impactful events, they must invest in the right technology to deliver streamlined event marketing and execution."

Getting Back to Business: An Outlook on Events in 2022 provides insight on how companies and event professionals have adapted to changes in the meetings and events industry over the past year and the tools they adopted to develop a successful event strategy. Other key findings include:

  • An in-person rebound is coming: 50% of companies plan to host more in-person events in 2022.

  • Virtual events are here to stay: 92% of companies continued hosting virtual events even when in-person events resumed, and 46% plan to host more virtual events in 2022 than they did in 2021.

  • Hybrid events are part of the new normal: 79% of companies expect to host hybrid events in 2022.

  • It's time to invest in technology: 67% of companies use the same event technology as before COVID-19 and 59% plan to increase their investment in 2022.

  • A budget bounce: 38% of companies increased their event marketing budgets compared to only 28% in 2020.

The report concludes that as the events landscape evolves, companies must embrace new technology and solutions to create memorable experiences for attendees and achieve measurable business results. More than two-thirds of companies are still using the same event marketing tools they had in place pre-pandemic, yet in an environment defined by virtual and hybrid events, those tools are no longer sufficient. Whether planning small, large, virtual, or in-person events, investing in the right technology will be critical for improving event ROI, lead generation opportunities, and sales pipeline success.

Download the full report here.

For more information about Getting Back to Business: An Outlook on Events in 2022 or to speak with Eric Holmen, Chief Executive Officer of Splash, please contact Sylvia Kindlain at skindlain@thinkinkpr.com.

About Splash
Splash provides event marketers and field marketing teams with the tools they need to design, create, and execute virtual, in-person, and hybrid event programs that create memorable experiences, engage attendees, and drive business value. The Splash platform empowers users to easily create branded, connected, and compliant event programs in minutes or hours, not days or weeks. By marrying data, design, and intelligent automation, Splash helps companies market, measure, and scale their event programs in previously impossible ways. See why Fortune 500 companies choose Splash to power their events at www.splashthat.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/splashs-2022-outlook-on-events-report-offers-insights-and-trends-for-the-events-industry-301459082.html

SOURCE SPLASH

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/12/c6770.html

Recommended Stories

  • Jamie Dimon Sees ‘Huge Pressure’ on Wages for First Time in His Life

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameHong Kong to Ban Transit Travelers From 150 Countries and TerritoriesStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapJamie Dimon said that, for the firs

  • Exxon Mobil launches sale of U.S. shale gas properties -marketing document

    Exxon Mobil on Tuesday launched the sale of shale gas properties stretching across 27,000 acres in the Appalachian basin of Ohio, the company confirmed, part of an ongoing divestiture of U.S. assets. The top U.S. oil producer is marketing 61 wells that last year produced around 81 million cubic feet per day equivalent (mmcfd) of natural gas, according to a marketing document viewed by Reuters. The sale includes another 274 wells operated by other companies.

  • How Much Your Social Security Benefits Will Be If Your Income Is This Much

    How much will your Social Security benefits be in dollars if you have this much income now, before retirement?

  • Philips shares slide as shortages and recall hit profits

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Philips shares plunged more than 11% on Wednesday morning after the Dutch health technology company hiked the cost of its massive recall of ventilators and said earnings would take a big hit from global supply chain shortages. Comparable sales fell 10% on a yearly basis to 4.9 billion euros, Philips said, as hospitals had to postpone the installation of equipment due to a lack of parts. Van Houten said the supply chain problems had intensified over the fourth quarter, and were not expected to disappear in the first months of 2022.

  • Union rejects Kroger's King Soopers sweetened wage offer

    Earlier on Tuesday, King Soopers, the largest grocery store chain in Colorado, had sweetened a wage offer to workers of UFCW Local 7 to $170 million calling it their "last, best and final offer." This came after the union rejected several previous offers, including a $148 million investment in wages and signing bonuses over three years, last week. "The company's last, best, and final offer, in many ways, is worse than its previous offers," Kim Cordova, president of UFCW Local 7, said in a statement.

  • Supply Squeeze Risks Are Pushing Lithium Higher and Higher

    (Bloomberg) -- Lithium has burst into 2022 with a fresh price spike that hands electric-vehicle makers more warning of even sharper cost pressures to come.Most Read from BloombergEU Warns Repeat Boosters Could Weaken Immune SystemEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Worst-Performing Bank Lent Billions to China EvergrandeDjokovic Admits Doing Photo Shoot With Covid, Paperwork ErrorSupplies of the mainstay bat

  • Autodesk opened a new S.F. office in May. It's already abandoning it.

    Eight months after announcing it had leased a new office in the heart of downtown San Francisco, Autodesk Inc. is reversing course. The San Rafael software company (NASDAQ: ADSK) plans to close its new 117,000-square-foot office at 300 Mission St., according to a state regulatory notice last week and a company spokesperson. Autodesk also plans to close a portion of a San Rafael office, located at 3900 Civic Center, the  spokesperson said.

  • These Five States Just Eliminated Income Tax on Military Retirement

    Serving in the military is a hard job, with many service members spending long lengths of time away from their family and putting their lives on the line. There are perks that come with service, though, and five states recently … Continue reading → The post These Five States Just Eliminated Income Tax on Military Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla is losing its head of human resources to a startup

    Valerie Capers Workman is joining the company behind the Handshake recruiting service as its chief legal officer

  • 2 Stocks to Buy if the Market Crashes in 2022

    Growth investors have endured significant market volatility in recent months, and the macroeconomic environment suggests that things may get worse before they get better. The omicron variant of the coronavirus threatens to throw a wrench into global supply chains, while the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates three times this year to curb rampant inflation. Collectively, those headwinds have translated into turbulence -- and anytime there is turbulence in the market, people start to worry about a market crash.

  • Best UK companies to work for in 2022

    Glassdoor’s 50 best places to work in 2022 list featured employers across a range of industries, with tech companies dominating the list.

  • Meta Platforms Stock Has Become a Bargain

    The Facebook parent has been lumped into the recent tech-stock selloff. But does this cash-producing machine really deserve its cheap valuation?

  • 6 Surprising Facts About Retirement

    With the shift away from pensions, workers are becoming more responsible for their own retirement needs. Unfortunately, many are falling short.

  • Why StoneCo Shed 80% of Its Value in 2021

    It's been a tough, and I mean really tough year for Brazilian fintech company StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE). Its stock shed 80% of its value, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company shared a mixed earnings report recently, and it's dealing with inflation and macroeconomic changes.

  • 1 Reason Investors Should Love Apple Stock

    Buried in a press release from Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) earlier this week was a reminder of why the company is likely a great long-term investment. In a post about its services business, Apple said the tech giant has now paid developers an incredible $260 billion since the app store launched in 2008. Apple's services business, which earns the bulk of its revenue from the tech company's cut of App Store billings, is obviously thriving.

  • 2 Top Oil Stocks to Buy in January

    Oil refiners Valero Energy and Marathon Petroleum have generated long-term gains better than almost anyone else in the oil patch

  • Top Oil and Gas Penny Stocks for Q1 2022

    These are the oil and gas penny stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q1 2022.

  • Natural Gas Markets Have Second Elevated Day in a Row

    Natural gas markets have fallen ever so slightly during the trading session on Tuesday as we continue to hang around the $4.05 level. Obviously, this is a market that continues to see a lot of hesitation, due to oversupply.

  • Top Oil and Gas Stocks for Q1 2022

    These are the oil and gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q1 2022.

  • Intel names new CFO and top client computing executive

    Two big leadership changes are coming out of Intel Corp. today. Executive Vice President Michelle Johnston Holthaus, who has been with the company since 1996, was named head of the Client Computing Group. New to the company is David Zinsner, who was named executive vice president and chief financial officer.