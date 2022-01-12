U.S. markets open in 3 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,708.50
    +3.50 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,150.00
    +22.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,863.00
    +32.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,190.10
    -0.30 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.46
    +0.24 (+0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.10
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    22.76
    -0.05 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1364
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7460
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.34
    -1.06 (-5.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3624
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4450
    +0.1350 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,840.57
    +1,071.39 (+2.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,019.12
    +24.70 (+2.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,539.46
    +48.09 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,765.66
    +543.16 (+1.92%)
     

Splashtop research reveals that a third of IT leaders feel less stressed at work thanks to remote access and support technologies

Splashtop Inc.
·4 min read

However, 33 percent of IT decision-makers anticipate a variety of challenges supporting remote and office workers this winter

London, United Kingdom, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workplace stress and burnout have been at an all-time over the past two years, however, according to new research from Splashtop, a third of IT leaders (34%) feel less stressed at work thanks to secure remote access and support technologies.

The data for the report, From Disrupted to Distributed: How IT is navigating the changing work environment, was obtained through a study by 3GEM, polling 1000 IT decision-makers at small, medium, and large organisations (250+ employees) in the UK. Over the past 18 months, remote access and support technologies facilitated the widespread move to working from anywhere and employees have learnt to be as productive from home as they were from the office. With winter in full effect – and the changing clocks, cold weather and dark nights that have come with it – the new data shows that the benefits of remote access and support technologies extend beyond just workplace efficiency.

Two-fifths (42%) of IT decision-makers go as far as stating their job is more enjoyable as a result of the lack of stress they feel with remote technologies in place. In addition to this, 36% of respondents feel remote access tools give their users and colleagues greater confidence in them as a decision-maker, while nearly half (47%) appreciate that remote access tools not only benefit users, but IT teams too.

IT leaders anticipate a variety of challenges this winter

When asked about the biggest challenges IT leaders face during winter, a variety of potential issues were found to be in the thoughts of UK businesses. A third (33%) anticipated some challenges with being able to support both remote workers and office workers, while 30 percent said being able to support flexible working times as a result of remote working was an issue they had anticipated. Furthermore, 13 percent flagged budget concerns specifically around running the office when it isn’t at full capacity. Issues around employee wellbeing had also been considered as 18 percent noted the impacts of physical sickness and poor mental health to be a challenge they were anticipating.

“While it’s encouraging to see that a wide range of issues are on the radar of UK organisations, it is clear that having concrete plans in place around a distributed workforce will be important for tackling many anticipated concerns in the coming months,” said Alexander Draaijer, General Manager EMEA at Splashtop. “Investing in remote access tools gives IT managers peace of mind with regards to their budgets and confidence in facilitating an efficient and productive workplace, which ultimately leads to a better employee experience and happier workforce.”

Distributed work is only likely to get more complex

With distributed working now embedded in both the culture and practices of many UK businesses, one in four (25%) IT leaders believe that it is only likely to get more complex, with the uptake of varying working patterns and an expanding list of specific individual team member needs. This is only likely to exacerbate the finding that the majority of IT decision-makers (82%) now work longer hours in general as a result of flexible policies.

The survey also found that although 35 percent of IT leaders recognise distributed working has made their job harder, the majority (61%) work an hour a day extra to facilitate this significant shift in the way employees now conduct business. As well spending an extra hour enabling a distributed workforce, IT managers flagged they now also provide emotional support to employees – with a fifth (20%) saying they act as a therapist or best friend in certain situations.

“It is encouraging to find that decision-makers are already considering the future complexity of accommodating distributed working arrangements. Managing more devices, shadow IT, the rise of ransomware and threats associated with VPNs and remote desktop protocols make adequate preparations more important than ever, as we move to a world that demands the ability to work anywhere and at any time,” added Draaijer.

“Installing the right solutions today will have long-lasting benefits for the overall health of UK organisations and IT leaders can get ahead of the curve by making smart decisions on technology before it becomes a necessity.”

Methodology

Splashtop worked with 3GEM to poll 1000 IT decision-makers in UK small, medium and large businesses (250+ employees) between 30th September – 7th October.

About Splashtop

Headquartered in Silicon Valley and Amsterdam, Splashtop is the leader in Secure Remote Access and Support, delivering an in-person experience users need with security IT can trust. Unlike clunky and slow remote access solutions, Splashtop’s in-person experience is as fast, simple and secure as being in front of the on-site machine. Our 4k quality at 60fps with enterprise-grade reliability and scalability sets the standard for performance. Splashtop streamlines access and support for Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS and Android in a single application. Two-factor authentication, single sign-on, as well as SOC2, GDPR, CCPA and HIPAA compliance provide trusted security. Splashtop’s instant global support allows users to talk directly to an expert, regardless of company size. Learn more at www.splashtop.com.

CONTACT: Jessica Cassady Splashtop Inc. 4088611088 jessica.cassady@splashtop.com


Recommended Stories

  • FIRST ENERGY METALS ACQUIRES FALCON LAKE LITHIUM PROPERTY IN NORTHWESTERN ONTARIO, CANADA

    First Energy Metals Ltd. (CSE: FE) ("First Energy" or the "Company) is pleased is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement to acquire a lithium exploration property located in the Thunder Bay Mining Division Northwestern Ontario, Canada. The Falcon Lake Lithium Property consists of 48 mining claims covering approximately 960 hectares land located approximately 325 km North-northeast of Thunder Bay, and 75 km northeast of Armstrong, Ontario. The Property contains three spo

  • Jamie Dimon Sees ‘Huge Pressure’ on Wages for First Time in His Life

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameHong Kong to Ban Transit Travelers From 150 Countries and TerritoriesStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapJamie Dimon said that, for the firs

  • Philips shares slide as shortages and recall hit profits

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Philips shares plunged more than 11% on Wednesday morning after the Dutch health technology company hiked the cost of its massive recall of ventilators and said earnings would take a big hit from global supply chain shortages. Comparable sales fell 10% on a yearly basis to 4.9 billion euros, Philips said, as hospitals had to postpone the installation of equipment due to a lack of parts. Van Houten said the supply chain problems had intensified over the fourth quarter, and were not expected to disappear in the first months of 2022.

  • How Much Your Social Security Benefits Will Be If Your Income Is This Much

    How much will your Social Security benefits be in dollars if you have this much income now, before retirement?

  • Exxon Mobil launches sale of U.S. shale gas properties -marketing document

    Exxon Mobil on Tuesday launched the sale of shale gas properties stretching across 27,000 acres in the Appalachian basin of Ohio, the company confirmed, part of an ongoing divestiture of U.S. assets. The top U.S. oil producer is marketing 61 wells that last year produced around 81 million cubic feet per day equivalent (mmcfd) of natural gas, according to a marketing document viewed by Reuters. The sale includes another 274 wells operated by other companies.

  • Supply Squeeze Risks Are Pushing Lithium Higher and Higher

    (Bloomberg) -- Lithium has burst into 2022 with a fresh price spike that hands electric-vehicle makers more warning of even sharper cost pressures to come.Most Read from BloombergEU Warns Repeat Boosters Could Weaken Immune SystemEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Worst-Performing Bank Lent Billions to China EvergrandeDjokovic Admits Doing Photo Shoot With Covid, Paperwork ErrorSupplies of the mainstay bat

  • Tesla is losing its head of human resources to a startup

    Valerie Capers Workman is joining the company behind the Handshake recruiting service as its chief legal officer

  • Autodesk opened a new S.F. office in May. It's already abandoning it.

    Eight months after announcing it had leased a new office in the heart of downtown San Francisco, Autodesk Inc. is reversing course. The San Rafael software company (NASDAQ: ADSK) plans to close its new 117,000-square-foot office at 300 Mission St., according to a state regulatory notice last week and a company spokesperson. Autodesk also plans to close a portion of a San Rafael office, located at 3900 Civic Center, the  spokesperson said.

  • 2 Stocks to Buy if the Market Crashes in 2022

    Growth investors have endured significant market volatility in recent months, and the macroeconomic environment suggests that things may get worse before they get better. The omicron variant of the coronavirus threatens to throw a wrench into global supply chains, while the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates three times this year to curb rampant inflation. Collectively, those headwinds have translated into turbulence -- and anytime there is turbulence in the market, people start to worry about a market crash.

  • These Five States Just Eliminated Income Tax on Military Retirement

    Serving in the military is a hard job, with many service members spending long lengths of time away from their family and putting their lives on the line. There are perks that come with service, though, and five states recently … Continue reading → The post These Five States Just Eliminated Income Tax on Military Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Union rejects Kroger's King Soopers sweetened wage offer

    Earlier on Tuesday, King Soopers, the largest grocery store chain in Colorado, had sweetened a wage offer to workers of UFCW Local 7 to $170 million calling it their "last, best and final offer." This came after the union rejected several previous offers, including a $148 million investment in wages and signing bonuses over three years, last week. "The company's last, best, and final offer, in many ways, is worse than its previous offers," Kim Cordova, president of UFCW Local 7, said in a statement.

  • BMW reigns with sales record in 2021 as Daimler, VW lose ground

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Volkswagen vehicle deliveries fell 8.1% in 2021 to just under 4.9 million hurt by supply chain bottlenecks, the carmaker said on Wednesday, adding it expected the situation to remain volatile in the first half of this year. Volkswagen said deliveries of fully electric or hybrid vehicles rose 73% to over 369,000 vehicles, making up 7.5% of total deliveries. "Under unusually challenging circumstances, Volkswagen reached a satisfying sales result," sales and marketing chief Klaus Zellmer said.

  • Top Oil and Gas Penny Stocks for Q1 2022

    These are the oil and gas penny stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q1 2022.

  • Best UK companies to work for in 2022

    Glassdoor’s 50 best places to work in 2022 list featured employers across a range of industries, with tech companies dominating the list.

  • 2 Top Oil Stocks to Buy in January

    Oil refiners Valero Energy and Marathon Petroleum have generated long-term gains better than almost anyone else in the oil patch

  • Top Oil and Gas Stocks for Q1 2022

    These are the oil and gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q1 2022.

  • Why StoneCo Shed 80% of Its Value in 2021

    It's been a tough, and I mean really tough year for Brazilian fintech company StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE). Its stock shed 80% of its value, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company shared a mixed earnings report recently, and it's dealing with inflation and macroeconomic changes.

  • FTC’s Facebook Antitrust Suit Can Move Forward, Judge Rules

    U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled the Federal Trade Commission can move forward with a revised antitrust case against Meta Platforms' Facebook unit.

  • China Gorges On Cheap, Sanctioned Oil From Iran, Venezuela

    (Bloomberg) -- China doubled down on imports of Iranian and Venezuelan crude in 2021, taking the most from the U.S.-sanctioned regimes in three years, as refiners brushed off the risk of penalties to scoop up cheap oil. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Market

  • 6 Surprising Facts About Retirement

    With the shift away from pensions, workers are becoming more responsible for their own retirement needs. Unfortunately, many are falling short.