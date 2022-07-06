U.S. markets close in 2 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    3,832.36
    +0.97 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,923.19
    -44.63 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,334.49
    +12.25 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,723.62
    -17.72 (-1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.15
    -1.35 (-1.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,735.50
    -28.40 (-1.61%)
     

  • Silver

    19.11
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0188
    -0.0082 (-0.79%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9040
    +0.0950 (+3.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1929
    -0.0023 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.6450
    -0.1970 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,265.68
    +559.18 (+2.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.65
    +3.12 (+0.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,107.77
    +82.30 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,107.65
    -315.82 (-1.20%)
     

A colorful Splatoon 3-themed Nintendo Switch OLED is on the way

Kris Holt
·Contributing Reporter
·1 min read
Nintendo

Nintendo occasionally releases special-edition Switch models for its big games and Splatoon 3 will be no different. A very colorful version of the Switch OLED will be available on August 26th, a couple of weeks before the game arrives on September 9th. This version of the console costs $360 — $10 more than the regular OLED. Pre-orders are open now.

The main body has gray artwork from the game on the rear, but it's the Joy-Cons that really make this special version shine. The left one has a blue and purple scheme and the right Joy-Con has a yellow and green gradient. Both Joy-Cons have squid-style artwork and a white design on the rear. Here's hoping they'll be available separately at some point. The console also comes with a white Splatoon 3-centric dock, with a similar art style and a splash of yellow ink.

Unfortunately, Nintendo isn't tossing in a copy of the game as a bonus — you'll need to buy Splatoon 3 separately. The company will also release a $75 Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch Pro Controller (with similar art and blue and yellow grips) on the day the game comes out, as well as a themed $25 carrying case.

Nintendo released the Switch OLED last year and there haven't been many variants of it to date. This one could be ideal for Splatoon fans who prefer to play in handheld mode and haven't snagged a Switch OLED yet. It's not clear how many units of the special edition Nintendo plans to make, though, so it might not be easy to snap up.

Splatoon 3-themed Nintendo Switch Pro Controller
Splatoon 3-themed Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

Recommended Stories