Splendid Medien (ETR:SPM) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at Splendid Medien (ETR:SPM), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Splendid Medien:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = €2.1m ÷ (€33m - €22m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Splendid Medien has an ROCE of 18%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 17% generated by the Entertainment industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Splendid Medien has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of Splendid Medien's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

We've noticed that although returns on capital are flat over the last five years, the amount of capital employed in the business has fallen 42% in that same period. This indicates to us that assets are being sold and thus the business is likely shrinking, which you'll remember isn't the typical ingredients for an up-and-coming multi-bagger. You could assume that if this continues, the business will be smaller in a few year time, so probably not a multi-bagger.

Another thing to note, Splendid Medien has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 65%. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

The Bottom Line On Splendid Medien's ROCE

Overall, we're not ecstatic to see Splendid Medien reducing the amount of capital it employs in the business. Additionally, the stock's total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat, which isn't too surprising. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

Splendid Medien does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those can't be ignored...

