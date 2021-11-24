U.S. markets close in 4 hours 49 minutes

Splice's music creation plans are going on sale for Black Friday

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Music creation and collaboration platform Splice is offering new users a discount for Black Friday. If you sign up for a year-long Sounds+, Creator or Creator+ plan between November 24th and 30th, you'll save $20. During that time, a year of Sounds+ access will cost $80, the annual Creator plan will drop to $180 and a 12-month Creator+ subscription will be $280.

We recommended the Creator plan in our holiday gift guide. The entry-level Sounds+ plan might offer enough for hobbyists, with 100 credits for royalty-free samples each month. Creator subscribers get twice as many credits, along with access to Splice's Astra soft synth, the Beatmaker drum machine and music production lessons and tutorials. The Creator+ plan is almost the same as Creator, but with 500 sample credits instead of 200.

Those aren't enormous discounts, admittedly, and you do have to commit to a year-long subscription. Still, if you've been on the fence about leaping into Splice, this might be a good time.

