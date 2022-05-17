U.S. markets open in 1 hour 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,063.25
    +58.50 (+1.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,530.00
    +371.00 (+1.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,472.25
    +227.50 (+1.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,811.80
    +29.40 (+1.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.57
    +0.37 (+0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,830.50
    +16.50 (+0.91%)
     

  • Silver

    21.68
    +0.13 (+0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0536
    +0.0098 (+0.94%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.65
    -2.22 (-7.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2480
    +0.0157 (+1.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3380
    +0.2850 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,506.05
    +794.38 (+2.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    686.26
    +443.58 (+182.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,520.93
    +56.13 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,659.75
    +112.70 (+0.42%)
     

Splitit launches an innovative Installments-as-a-Service platform and announces OCM as the first merchant to fully adopt the technology

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • STTTF

  • Installment-as-a-Service platform leapfrogs the legacy buy now, pay later (BNPL) model that disintermediates the shopper and merchant relationship.

  • Splitit puts the power back in the hands of merchants with an uncluttered, top-of-wallet checkout experience embedded into the existing card-based purchase flow.

  • Splitit empowers the payments value chain, by integrating directly into existing acquirer gateways, simplifying merchant adoption of BNPL.

  • OCM (On Campus Marketing) – which powers e-commerce to more than 900 college campuses and 1,500 campus organizations – has announced that they will implement Splitit's top-of-wallet, white-label, installment solution.

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Splitit unveiled a new way to drive installment payments through its merchant-branded Installments-as-a-Service platform. Instead of originating new loans, Splitit taps existing consumer credit on payment cards to simplify the checkout experience embedded into the existing payment flow.

Splitit empowers consumers to use the hard-earned credit on their existing credit cards to spread payments over time with no applications, no additional fees and no hassle. (PRNewsfoto/Splitit USA, Inc.)
Splitit empowers consumers to use the hard-earned credit on their existing credit cards to spread payments over time with no applications, no additional fees and no hassle. (PRNewsfoto/Splitit USA, Inc.)

Splitit unveils a new way to drive installment payments through its merchant-branded Installments-as-a-Service platform.

While merchants are experiencing increased sales with legacy BNPL, they also face several challenges: losing control of consumer relationships, poor checkout conversion due to consumer friction and low credit approval rates, and heightened regulatory scrutiny. Splitit's Installments-as-a-Service platform mitigates these issues, making it the most attractive value proposition for merchants.

Splitit's white-label installment plugin allows merchants to nurture and retain their customers, driving loyalty and promoting brand consistency on their terms. Any consumer with the available balance on their credit card is automatically pre-qualified to use Splitit. There's no application, interest or hidden fees and no changes to their credit report, creating the least amount of consumer friction.

"Splitit is not a payment method. We are not an offers engine using harvested data or a super app in the making. We are a top-of-wallet service that empowers consumers, merchants, processors, networks and issuers. We are the only installment platform to offer a unified global experience by utilizing existing payment rails," notes Sheth. "The appeal of Splitit is that any consumer that has used their card to make a purchase will intuitively find our solution an easier way to pay."

A single global API makes Splitit's Installment-as-a-Service the easiest pay-later option to implement. It embeds into existing acquirers and the current checkout flow, allowing merchants to use the same processor they use today. Whether the merchant is looking for a local or global solution, setup can be done in days or weeks.

The largest university e-commerce platform OCM – powering digital commerce for millions of students, parents, faculty and staff – has announced that they will implement Splitit's white-label installment solution.

"OCM has been a client of Splitit's for two years with strong success and positive customer reviews. We like the Splitit white-label strategy," said Amit Gaur, Chief Information Officer and Chief Technology Officer of OCM. "We are working with Splitit to optimize the discovery, checkout, and post-sales experience and are looking forward to launching the new service in Q3 of 2022. It could achieve 4x greater conversion, 30% higher average order value, and grow to over 50% of our checkout by embedding the capability within the existing purchase flow."

"The first phase of our plan is to bring our white-label solution to acquirers, merchants, and independent software vendors (ISVs) in the US. But our future vision is to scale globally, offering a consistent experience for cross-border and global markets," added Sheth.

Merchants wanting to take advantage of Splitit's Installments as a Service can start today at www.splitit.com.

About Splitit
Splitit powers the next generation of Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) through its merchant-branded Installments-as-a-Service platform. Splitit solves the challenges businesses face with legacy BNPL while unlocking BNPL at the point of sale for card networks, issuers and acquirers, all through a single network API.

Splitit's Installments-as-a-Service platform mitigates issues with legacy BNPL like the declining conversion funnel, clutter at the checkout and a lack of control of the merchant's customer experience, putting the power back in the hands of merchants to nurture and retain customers, drive conversion and increase average order value. Splitit's white-label BNPL is the easiest installment option for merchants to adopt, integrate and operate while delivering an uncluttered, simplified experience embedded into their existing purchase flow. With no applications, redirects or new loans, Splitit is one of the most responsible installment payment options for customers.

Headquartered in New York, Splitit has an R&D center in Israel and offices in London and Australia. Splitit is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under ticker code SPT and also trades on the US OTCQX under ticker SPTTY (ADRs) and STTTF (ordinary shares).

Contact Information
Brian Blank, Splitit
brian.blank@splitit.com
+1 760 917 3321

Stacy Berns or Michael McMullan, Berns Communications Group
sberns@bcg-pr.com
mmcmullan@bcg-pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/splitit-launches-an-innovative-installments-as-a-service-platform-and-announces-ocm-as-the-first-merchant-to-fully-adopt-the-technology-301548727.html

SOURCE Splitit USA, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still surging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Energy Transfer's Perseverance Is About to Pay Off Big Time

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has a long history of developing infrastructure projects to support growing energy demand. The company has built thousands of miles of pipelines, multiple oil and gas processing facilities, and several storage and export terminals over the years. The master limited partnership (MLP) currently expects to invest upwards of $2.1 billion this year in expanding its energy infrastructure network.

  • UPDATE 1-Buffett's Berkshire buys Citigroup and several other stocks, slashes Verizon

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday said it added new investments in Citigroup Inc and several other companies in the first quarter, as Warren Buffett's conglomerate took advantage of volatile stock markets to invest $51.1 billion that had largely been sitting in cash. In a regulatory filing describing its U.S.-listed equity investments as of March 31, Berkshire reported new stakes in Ally Financial Inc, chemicals and specialty materials company Celanese Corp, insurance holding company Markel Corp, drug distributor McKesson Corp and Paramount Global, formerly known as ViacomCBS.

  • Putin Sets Russians on Wild Hunt for Dollars in Black Market

    (Bloomberg) -- As the ruble’s official exchange rate parts ways with its value on the street, dollars are becoming hard to find. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapMusk Says Twitter Deal at Lower Price Is ‘Not Out of the Question’For Boris, a doctor based in Moscow, the se

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Insiders Are Buying Heavily

    The last few months, with the exception of some short bullish trading runs, have been brutal for the markets. Stocks are down, pretty much across the board. The tech-heavy NASDAQ index has fallen 25% year-to-date, while the broader S&P 500 is down 16%. As for causes to the market turndown, you can take your pick. Supply chains remain snarled, and the Chinese government’s anti-COVID lockdown policies and the Russian war against Ukraine aren’t helping that matter any. Inflation, which started taki

  • Intel shareholders reject compensation packages for top executives

    About 1.78 billion votes were cast against executive compensation at the annual meeting, Intel said, though the vote is non-binding. "We take our investors' feedback very seriously, and we are committed to engaging with them and addressing their concerns," Intel said in a statement. Intel forecast its second-quarter revenue and profit below Wall Street expectations in April, citing weak demand in its largest market, PCs, and increased supply-chain uncertainty due to fresh COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

  • Why Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Dived by Over 31% Today

    All stocks have bad days at least once in a while, but Monday for Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) was one of the ugliest trading sessions in its history. The company's stock lost nearly one-third of its value after the company announced a financial engineering move that sent investors scrambling for the exits. Tonix announced Monday afternoon that it is effecting a 1-for-32 reverse split of its common stock.

  • Michael 'Big Short' Burry Shorts Apple

    Infamous investor Michael Burry of "The Big Short" has bet against Apple ( ), according to a SEC filing. During the first quarter, Burry, a hedge fund investor who is known for predicting and profiting from the housing bubble and subprime mortgage crisis by betting against collaterized debt obligations or CDOs during the mid 2000s, stocked up on Alphabet ( ), Meta Platforms (FB), and Discovery ( ) for Scion Asset Management. The hedge fund owned bearish put options against 206,000 Apple shares as of March 31.

  • Walmart Q1 earnings miss estimates as inflation weighs on profits

    Walmart (WMT) reported mixed quarterly results on Tuesday, with still-solid consumer spending helping buoy the retail giant's sales while earnings fell short of expectations.

  • Sea Game Revenue Tops Estimates, Offsetting E-Commerce Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Sea Ltd.’s core gaming revenue grew faster than expected in the first quarter, offsetting a slowdown across the rest of the Southeast Asian internet giant’s business as online activity retreats from pandemic-era heights.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapMus

  • Tesla stock pops as Elon Musk hints he could scrap Twitter deal

    Tesla shares cheer Elon Musk potential scrapping his deal for Twitter.

  • 3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Technology stocks are normally associated with growth, and not necessarily dividends. One pays a low dividend but is rapidly growing it, along with share repurchases at a low valuation. Another has raised its dividend not once but four times over the past year alone.

  • When Will Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Become Profitable?

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Nu Holdings Ltd.'s...

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The Dow Jones index finished last week with a modest loss, even after a late-week rally in Friday’s session. It marked the seventh week in a row that the Dow posted a weekly loss, it’s longest such streak in two decades. That capped a brutal season of market losses, all across the board. The S&P 500 is down 16% this year, and the NASDAQ, with a year-to-date loss of 25%, is into bear market territory. Investors have been giving conflicting sets of reactions to the market’s fall. Coming at it from

  • Amazon’s stock price has slumped almost 34% this year. This money manager says it’s a steal and could surge 76% to $3,900 in 2 years

    The stock market is a funny place: When great businesses go on sale, most people don’t rejoice. The reason is simple: Like companies in any other industry, most tech companies are doomed to failure, or at least mediocrity, by the viciously corrosive nature of free-market capitalism. Only companies with moats, to use Warren Buffett’s famous and accurate metaphor, can withstand the intense competition it begets.

  • Warren Buffett Buys Stocks On the Dip

    Get Occidental Petroleum Corporation Report). Through the end of 2021, Berkshire Hathaway ( (BRK.A) - Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A Report had amassed a large amount of cash, increasing speculation on the CEO's plans for the company. The conglomerate had $146.72 billion and after buying up insurance company Alleghany Corp ( ) for $11.6 billion, it also spent millions to rack up shares of Occidental, HP ( ) and Chevron ( ).

  • Here's Why I Think Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

    Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story...

  • 2 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3%

    Over the past few years, with market multiples at or near all-time highs, it has been incredibly difficult to find quality businesses with strong dividend yields. In fact, over the last few decades, the S&P 500's average dividend yield has rarely gone above 3% (it's currently 1.37%). Here are two stocks to buy right now with dividend yields above 3%.

  • Stock investors are now starting to feel the 5 stages of bear-market grief

    This bottom-fishing is more reminiscent of the “slope of hope” that bear markets typically descend than the “wall of worry” bull markets like to climb. If it does, it more likely would be a bear-market rally than the beginning of a new bull-market leg that takes the major market averages to new all-time highs. A review of past bear markets suggests that, when the current bear market does hit bottom, few investors will even be contemplating that possibility.

  • Buffett Exits Wells Fargo Stake, Ending Decades-Long Bet on Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett demonstrated he’s still bullish on U.S. retail banking -- but not on Wells Fargo & Co.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapMusk Says Twitter Deal at Lower Price Is ‘Not Out of the Question’The billionaire investor ended his long-running bet on W