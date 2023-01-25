SplitMetrics Named a High Performer and a Leader in G2 Winter 2023 Report

SplitMetrics products achieved the titles of a High Performer and a Leader in a ranking by G2, the world's leading software peer-to-peer review platform.

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The newest G2 Grid® Winter 2023 report marks a second consecutive quarter that the company's flagship service SplitMetrics Acquire is recognised as a High Performer in the Search Advertising and Mobile Advertising categories. SplitMetrics Optimize platform also scored a victory by being ranked as a Leader in the App Store Optimization category.

These ranks and titles are important to SplitMetrics, because the G2 Grid® reports reflect the opinion of actual software users and market data, crystallized into two key metrics: customer satisfaction and market presence.

G2 applies its unique algorithm to rank business software solutions and services based on reviews gathered from their customers, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks.

In winter 2023, SplitMetrics Acquire maintained its high customer satisfaction score, simultaneously noticeably improving its market presence by 50%.

"Customer satisfaction is the top priority for us. The whole ecosystem of services we created is geared towards helping our customers grow their mobile apps easily and fast. With focus on usability and automation, we make their goals ours. This winter's rankings are a true payoff to all the hard work and dedication." Max Kamenkov, CEO and co-founder of SplitMetrics .

SplitMetrics Acquire maintained a high customer score of 84 and increased its market presence by 8 points (to 2023, up from 15 observed in Fall of 2022). Detailed satisfaction scores show that 95% of users complimented ease of administration and 98% liked that it's just easy doing business with the company.

SplitMetrics Optimize has been named a Leader in the G2 Grid® Report for App Store Optimization, achieving a 68 customer satisfaction score and 61 market presence score.

SplitMetrics is a global software company offering an ecosystem of products and services that enable the biggest brands worldwide to grow and expand their mobile app and game businesses.

SplitMetrics Acquire : an intelligent, data-driven platform for automation, optimization and scaling of Apple Search Ads;

SplitMetrics Optimize : an advanced solution for designing and running A/B tests and App Store Optimization;

SplitMetrics Agency : a full-cycle mobile marketing agency, driving unparalleled results for top apps and brands.

