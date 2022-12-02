U.S. markets open in 3 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,077.00
    -4.75 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,383.00
    -46.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,038.00
    -24.75 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,880.40
    -3.30 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.02
    -0.20 (-0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.90
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.88
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0535
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.25
    -0.33 (-1.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2278
    +0.0022 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.9820
    -1.3240 (-0.98%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,968.35
    -124.38 (-0.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    402.48
    -3.67 (-0.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,543.00
    -15.49 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,777.90
    -448.18 (-1.59%)
     

Splits of the Collateralised ETP Securities of the following classes WisdomTree WTI Crude 3x Daily Leveraged WisdomTree S&P 500 3x Daily Leveraged WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged WisdomTree Palladium 2x Daily Leveraged

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC
·3 min read

2 December 2022

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company
Programme for the issuance of Collateralised ETP Securities

Splits of the Collateralised ETP Securities of the following classes
WisdomTree WTI Crude 3x Daily Leveraged
WisdomTree S&P 500 3x Daily Leveraged
WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged
WisdomTree Palladium 2x Daily Leveraged

Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the prospectus of the Issuer dated 9 August 2022 for the programme for the issuance of Collateralised ETP Securities.

Introduction

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”) announces that pursuant to Condition 17.2, it will be effecting splits (the “Splits”) at the close of business on the 16 December 2022 of the following classes of Collateralised exchange traded product (“ETP”) Securities (the “Affected Securities”):

ETP Security

Exchange

Exchange Ticker

ISIN

SEDOL

WKN

NAV per ETP Security (US$, as of 1/12/2022)

Ratio

(in words)

Ratio

(in numbers)

WisdomTree WTI Crude 3x Daily Leveraged



London Stock Exchange

3LOI





IE00BMTM6B32





BMF74F2





A3GM4L







521.8776269







Ten







10



London Stock Exchange

3OIL

BMTM6B3

Borsa Italiana

3OIL

BMF74G3

WisdomTree S&P 500 3x Daily Leveraged





London Stock Exchange

3LUS





IE00B7Y34M31





B921069





A1VBKR









1007.2311096









Twenty









20





London Stock Exchange

3USL

B7Y34M3

Borsa Italiana

3USL

BD3CT06

Xetra

US9L

BZB1XR4

WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged



London Stock Exchange

3BLR





IE00BMTM6D55



BMF74Q3





A3GM4K







658.8509508







Thirteen







13



London Stock Exchange

3BRL

BMTM6D5

Borsa Italiana

3BRL

BMF74R4

WisdomTree Palladium 2x Daily Leveraged

London Stock Exchange

2PAL



IE00B94QLN63

B94QLN6



A1ZHVL



205.7485584



Four



4

Borsa Italiana

2PAL

BD3CTK6

The Splits will apply to all registered holders of the Affected Securities on the relevant shareholder register after the close of business on Friday 16 December 2022 (the “Record Date”). The Record Date is the last cum, and is the last day of trading for the Affected Securities before the Splits. All registered holders of the Affected Securities at close of business on the Record Date will be affected by the Splits.

After the close of business on the Record Date, the Splits will be processed and the ratios outlined above will be applied to the Affected Securities. Trading in the split securities of each class will commence on Monday 19 December 2022.

The date of liquidation of the last cum (i.e. when the trades settle from the last date before the Splits were effected) is T+2, being Tuesday 20 December 2022.

The price and principal amount of an investor’s holding of any class of Affected Securities will change as a result of the Splits. The value of an investor’s holding of any class of Affected Securities will not be affected by the Splits.

Please note that there could be delays in your broker, custodian or intermediary reflecting the Splits in their books and records. Please discuss this with them if you have any concerns.

Impact on Security Identifiers

The ISINs, WKNs and SEDOLs of the Affected Securities of each class will not be impacted by the Splits. Exchange codes and tickers are also expected to remain unchanged.

Please note that it may take some time before the new price and number of Affected Securities resulting from the Splits are reflected in your position. Please discuss this with broker, custodian or intermediary if you have any concerns.

Legal Basis

The Issuer is permitted to conduct the Splits pursuant to Condition 17.2 of the Affected Securities as set out in the Prospectus of the Issuer.

The Splits will be documented and implemented pursuant to an amendment to the Supplemental Trust Deed in respect of each class made between the Trustee, the Manager and the Issuer. This is pursuant to Condition 15.2(A)(2).

Further information

This announcement contains information only and does not require any action to be taken.

For further information, please refer to the Splits FAQ on our website at www.wisdomtree.eu or contact Europesupport@wisdomtree.com or contact your broker, custodian or other intermediary.


Recommended Stories