Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 5 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,211.54
    +17.74 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,139.71
    +86.84 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,904.92
    +53.68 (+0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,655.49
    -6.80 (-0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.64
    +1.62 (+2.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,997.70
    +3.40 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.93
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0551
    -0.0028 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.8140
    -0.0610 (-1.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2132
    -0.0020 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.1170
    -0.4900 (-0.32%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    34,626.93
    +309.04 (+0.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    708.75
    +2.04 (+0.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,375.70
    +53.98 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,601.65
    +742.80 (+2.41%)
     

Splunk to Cut Workforce by 7% After Cisco Deal

Molly Schuetz
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Splunk Inc. is cutting about 7% of its global workforce as it prepares to be acquired by Cisco Systems Inc. for $28 billion.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Most of the job cuts will affect staff in the US, the San Francisco-based company said in a securities filing on Wednesday. The reductions will mean about $42 million in charges, consisting of about $37 million in future cash expenditures, the company said.

Cisco agreed to buy Splunk in September as it pushes into software and services. Splunk is known for data observability services, which allow companies to monitor internal systems for network health, cybersecurity risks and other insights. It competes with companies like Datadog Inc. and Dynatrace Inc.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement