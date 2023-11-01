Splunk to Cut Workforce by 7% After Cisco Deal

(Bloomberg) -- Splunk Inc. is cutting about 7% of its global workforce as it prepares to be acquired by Cisco Systems Inc. for $28 billion.

Most of the job cuts will affect staff in the US, the San Francisco-based company said in a securities filing on Wednesday. The reductions will mean about $42 million in charges, consisting of about $37 million in future cash expenditures, the company said.

Cisco agreed to buy Splunk in September as it pushes into software and services. Splunk is known for data observability services, which allow companies to monitor internal systems for network health, cybersecurity risks and other insights. It competes with companies like Datadog Inc. and Dynatrace Inc.

