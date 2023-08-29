Splunk: A Growth Machine

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) is a software company that provides solutions for searching, monitoring and analyzing machine-generated data. Its products help organizations capture, index and correlate real-time data from various sources, such as logs, sensors, applications and web servers. Founded in 2003, the company also offers analytic tools for business intelligence, security, compliance and observability.

Splunk continues to be a leader in the observability platform market





As its products are used by multibillion-dollar organizations worldwide, the company continues to grow by double digits every quarter, aided by its strengthening presence in several key markets.

Observability platforms, born out of the need to navigate the complexities of cloud-native technologies and intricate applications, have undergone a remarkable evolution since their inception. With businesses transitioning to cloud environments and adopting microservices architectures, traditional monitoring solutions failed to deliver the desired results. These solutions struggled to offer comprehensive visibility across the application stack, leading to performance bottlenecks and challenging troubleshooting processes. In response, observability platforms emerged as a holistic solution as these solutions comprise an array of tools and technologies designed to offer real-time insights into application performance, infrastructure health, and user experiences. Unlike conventional monitoring, observability platforms focus on gathering and analyzing extensive data from diverse sources, including logs, metrics, traces, and more. This approach empowers IT teams to proactively detect issues, troubleshoot effectively and optimize overall system performance.

The growth potential for the observability platform market is extensive and promising, driven by several key factors. According to projections by Future Market Insights, the observability platform market is poised to grow at a compounded annual rate of 8.2% between 2022 and 2032. This growth would see the market size surge from $ 2.2 billion in 2022 to approximately $5.5 billion by 2032.

Fueling this growth are significant technological advancements with the increasing complexity of modern applications. As applications become more intricate and distributed, a platform's capacity to provide comprehensive visibility across diverse components equips organizations to uphold peak performance and deliver seamless user experiences. Further, the demand for real-time insights into application performance, infrastructure health, and user interactions has spurred the adoption of observability platforms. Organizations strive to promptly identify and resolve issues, minimizing downtime and optimizing customer satisfaction. Today, the surge in cloud-native technologies and the escalating adoption of cloud computing services continue to generate high demand for observability solutions. Cloud-native applications, characterized by their dynamic nature, call for agile monitoring solutions to ensure uninterrupted operations.

With significant importance placed on observability and security, Splunk is experiencing increased demand for its products. In the second quarter, the company achieved a total annual recurring revenue of $3.858 billion, marking a 16% increase compared to the previous year. The total revenue reached $911 million, while the revenue from cloud services saw a notable growth of 29% to reach $445 million. The company also signed up 834 new customers with ARR exceeding $1 million, registering year-over-year growth of 111%.

With the growing popularity of cloud usage, Splunk and Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) formed a strategic partnership last July, which involves creating Splunk's cloud solutions directly on the Microsoft Azure platform. The primary objective of this partnership is to assist their shared customers in smoothly transitioning, updating and expanding their systems by providing comprehensive visibility for both cloud and hybrid setups. Moreover, this collaboration means that organizations worldwide now have the opportunity to buy Splunk Enterprise, Splunk Enterprise Security and Splunk IT Service Intelligence directly from the Azure Marketplace.

In the second quarter, Splunk secured significant cloud deals with global industry leaders. A transport and logistics leader chose Splunk Cloud and Splunk Enterprise Security over legacy SIEM solutions, while a global automotive tech company chose Splunk for its comprehensive visibility across vast data sources. This momentum extends to the public sector, with an eight-figure security expansion and renewal with a major U.S. federal agency.

The convergence of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and internet of things also holds immense potential in the application performance and observability market. This convergence has paved the way for AI-driven observability, enabling predictive analytics, anomaly detection and proactive issue resolution. These capabilities enhance the overall efficacy of the platform. Splunk, as a frontrunner in the field with its flexible and highly scalable data architecture, is capitalizing on this technological synergy.

The company is integrating AI across its product line to help businesses transition to a more connected world. The launch of Splunk AI, an AI-powered solution that empowers organizations to maintain control over the application of AI to their data, is a significant step in this direction. In addition, the company has released an app for anomaly identification that harnesses the power of machine learning toolkits. The company's efforts in security have resulted in numerous advancements to its award-winning enterprise security and server products. Notably, the widespread availability of Splunk Attack Analyzer stands out as a major achievement. This tool automates the analysis of suspected malware and credential phishing threats, proving its effectiveness by being adopted by several global giants to assess attacks. The company was named a leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management in 2023.

At its core, SIEM refers to solutions that unify security information management with security event management. These platforms consist of hardware and software components that work together to collect, aggregate, correlate, and analyze security-related data from numerous sources within an organization's IT infrastructure including network devices, servers, applications, and databases. Interestingly, Splunk is the only provider with a leadership position in both the application performance monitoring and observability and the SIEM Gartner Magic Quadrants.

Splunk has also partnered with U.S.-based Actineon to develop Splunk Edge Hub, a hardware device that runs ARM processors which enables data collection and analysis at the edge. In the second quarter, the company launched Edge Processor to enhance data control and transformation empowering customers to process data at the edge, increasing visibility and control before it leaves their network. To underscore its value, Splunk started to offer Edge Processor as a complimentary benefit to Splunk Cloud users. As its adoption grows, this capability could substantially reduce the need for external preprocessing, particularly in sectors like manufacturing. The Edge Hub simplifies the analysis of sensor, IoT, and industrial data, enabling advanced monitoring and response strategies. Real-world successes of this platform highlight Splunk's transformative impact. According to the company, a multinational manufacturer using Edge Hub achieved a remarkable 70% reduction in defective parts during quality assurance, saving over 20% in labor costs and improving product quality through technology-driven solutions.

Amid a challenging landscape marked by industry-wide spending cuts, Splunks software bookings displayed steady growth in the second quarter, which highlights the essential nature of products and software tools developed and marketed by Splunk.

Takeaway





Despite short-term uncertainties resulting from challenging macro conditions, Splunks substantial long-term growth potential remains compelling. Although the prevailing market conditions are expected to potentially impact new deals and expansions, the value proposition of Splunk's solutions, demonstrated by substantial cost savings, underscores its leadership in the market. Notably, with an impressive clientele that includes over 90% of Fortune 100 businesses, the company benefits from high switching costs and customer loyalty. Even in a challenging economic landscape, it continues to secure significant enterprise deals, reaffirming its competitive edge.

A strategic shift to annual software licensing, a robust base of ARR and successful cost-reduction initiatives have positioned the company for promising cash flow growth in the next few years. Once IT spending improves, the company is likely to report accelerated revenue and profit growth. The company still seems to be in the very early stages of its growth story, which makes it reasonably valued at a forward price-earnings multiple of 30.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

