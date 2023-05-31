Splunk Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SPLK) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 65% Above Its Share Price

Key Insights

Splunk's estimated fair value is US$163 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of US$99.15 suggests Splunk is potentially 39% undervalued

Analyst price target for SPLK is US$119 which is 27% below our fair value estimate

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Crunching The Numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$431.2m US$815.5m US$1.03b US$1.38b US$1.86b US$2.08b US$2.24b US$2.38b US$2.49b US$2.59b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x22 Analyst x19 Analyst x21 Analyst x4 Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Est @ 7.77% Est @ 6.07% Est @ 4.88% Est @ 4.05% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.8% US$396 US$689 US$802 US$986 US$1.2k US$1.3k US$1.2k US$1.2k US$1.2k US$1.1k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$10b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.1%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$2.6b× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (8.8%– 2.1%) = US$40b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$40b÷ ( 1 + 8.8%)10= US$17b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$27b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$99.2, the company appears quite good value at a 39% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Splunk as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.129. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Splunk

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Weakness

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Good value based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Total liabilities exceed total assets, which raises the risk of financial distress.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Splunk, we've put together three important items you should look at:

