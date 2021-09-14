U.S. markets open in 4 hours 21 minutes

SPO Networks, Inc. (SPOI) Adds 30 Acre Outdoor Growth Operation Adjacent To Its Colorado Greenhouse In Response To High Demand For Company’s Seeds & Flowers

·4 min read
In this article:
HRS to assist in the design and permitting of a water supply for a proposed 30 acre grow operation adjacent to the existing greenhouse facility; Company Targets Late Spring 2022 For Bringing Outdoor Operations Online.

FARMINGTON, AR / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / SPO Networks, Inc. (OTC PINK:SPOI) ("SPOI" or the "Company"), a publicly-traded company that is actively exploring potential acquisitions and opportunities in diversified industries, including an established revenue generating waste/recycling subsidiary plus a newly launched medical and recreational cannabis and genetic seed operations entity with the expectation of rapid expansion in the cannabis industry utilizing a proprietary vertical market from cultivation facilities, to wholesale and retail dispensaries. The Company recently announced it has sold-out its initial harvest for its OG Kush genetic seed crop and today announces that it has engaged a premier groundwater and water resources consulting firm in Colorado to assist in the design and permitting of a water supply for a proposed 30 acre outdoor growth operation adjacent to the Company's existing greenhouse facility.

HRS Water Consultants, Inc., is a premier groundwater and water resources consulting firm in Colorado having proudly served the Rocky Mountain region since 1981.

Tom Smith Founder of Red Line and CEO of SPO Networks Inc. said: "With the extent of the demand we have seen for our seeds (and in anticipation for the demand of flower for our wholly owned dispensaries) we accelerated our growth schedule and decided we needed to add to our cultivation resources. Pending the permits required we hope that have the operation ready by late spring 2022."

About HRS Water Consultants, Inc.

HRS is a premier groundwater and surface water consulting firm in Colorado having proudly served the Rocky Mountain region since 1981. Its founders were passionate about the science and engineering of water and they loved tackling water-related problems. That pioneering spirit has continued through two generations of employees and guides them to this day. As a testament to their vision, they continue to serve some of HRS' original clients after 38 years.

They have an extensive technical expertise and they serve a diverse and varied client base. Their vision is to be the premier water resources consulting firm in the Rocky Mountain region.

SPO Networks, Inc.

SPO Networks, Inc. is actively exploring potential acquisitions and opportunities in diversified industries, including solid waste, scrap metal recycling and demolition with special waste remediation. Additionally, SPO maintains the belief that patients and customers have a right to high quality, economical, and clinically-validated cannabis products. Towards this, SPO aims at medical and recreational cannabis and genetic seed operations with the expectation of rapid expansion in the cannabis industry. SPO is developing its cultivation facilities for extraction operations, wholesaling of cannabis and cannabis extracts in Colorado to licensed retailers and wholesalers. Eventually, the goal is to expand to retail product manufacturing and dispensary operations in several states, allowing SPO to offer a pricing strategy that will be attractive to consumers large and small.

For more information, please go to: https://www.spoinow.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/SPOI/disclosure

Contact:

www.spoinow.com
479-443-6000
info@spoinow.com

SOURCE: SPO Networks, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663846/SPO-Networks-Inc-SPOI-Adds-30-Acre-Outdoor-Growth-Operation-Adjacent-To-Its-Colorado-Greenhouse-In-Response-To-High-Demand-For-Companys-Seeds-Flowers

