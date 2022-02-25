U.S. markets open in 4 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,253.25
    -30.75 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,936.00
    -220.00 (-0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,871.00
    -95.50 (-0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,978.90
    -14.60 (-0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.40
    +0.59 (+0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,912.90
    -13.40 (-0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    24.26
    -0.45 (-1.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1179
    -0.0025 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9690
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.35
    +0.33 (+1.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3379
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3090
    -0.1680 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,581.98
    +3,185.73 (+9.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    872.15
    +79.02 (+9.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,311.49
    +104.11 (+1.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,476.50
    +505.68 (+1.95%)
     

SPO Networks, Inc. (SPOI) Releases A Management Discussion Of The Pending Reverse Stock Split

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SPOI

Several States Will Not Allow A Pink Sheet Penny Stock Company To Own Or Operate A Cannabis Business And Company Also Plans To Submit Our Application To OTC To Upgrade From Pink Sheets To OTCQB With Plans To Upgrade To OTCQX

FARMINGTON, AR / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2022 / SPO Networks, Inc. (OTC PINK:SPOI) ("SPOI" or the "Company"), a publicly-traded company that is actively exploring potential acquisitions and opportunities in diversified industries, including an established revenue-generating waste/recycling subsidiary, medical and recreational cannabis and genetic seed operations entity with the expectation of rapid expansion in the cannabis industry utilizing a proprietary vertical market from cultivation facilities, to wholesale and retail dispensaries, recently announced that it is intends to engage in a reverse split of 1 (one) to 1000 (one thousand) split of the Company's common stock and today Management Discusses the reasons for the procedure.

Tom Smith, the Company's CEO and majority shareholder, said: "We are taking these steps so that the Company can be in a better position to focus on building out our quickly emerging cannabis business.

This action is a leap in the direction SPO Networks, Inc. must take to move forward in the Cannabis sector.

Many companies entering into the market face banking and other hurdles in some states. In fact, several states will not allow a pink sheet penny stock company to own or operate a cannabis business. The reverse will make the path achievable for the Company.

Plus, we also intend to submit our application to OTCMarkets to upgrade from Pink Sheets to OTCQB with plans to upgrade to OTCQX and the reverse will also help in that transformation."

He continued: "I have created several Special Purpose Acquisition Companies

The Special Purpose Acquisition Companies have been formed in Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma and New York. New Jersey, Connecticut and New Mexico are in process.

The Special Purpose Acquisition Companies allow operations to occur within the rules of the regulators of the state in which the project is located. This allows operations to be streamlined during the company (SPO Networks Inc.) meeting the eligibility requirements for the upgrade in preparation of acquisitions of the operations.

Colorado:

One (1) Recreational Cultivation is in operations now.

Letter of intents issues for three (3) Recreational Retail Stores.

Letter of intents issues for two (2) Recreational Cultivation Operations.

Oklahoma:

One (1) Medical Cultivation is under construction, OMMA license issued.

One (1) Medical Processor (extraction) is under construction, OMMA license issued.

New York 130,000 square foot facility under contract, New York regulations pending.

Acquisition Time Frame
Once SPO Networks, Inc. has been approved by OTC to become a QB rated business the stage will be set for the acquisitions of the Special Purpose Acquisition Companies. These transactions will be swift.

A large sector of what SPO Networks, Inc. is creating will be is organic growth. This is being accomplished by entering into new markets organically rather than entering by acquisitions."

Tom Smith is the single sponsor of these companies, there are no investors or warrants to dilute the shares.

The Company will issue additional announcements as the process proceeds.

SPO Networks, Inc.
SPO Networks, Inc. is actively exploring potential acquisitions and opportunities in diversified industries, including solid waste, scrap metal recycling and demolition with special waste remediation. Additionally, SPO maintains the belief that patients and customers have a right to high quality, economical, and clinically-validated cannabis products. Towards this, SPO aims at medical and recreational cannabis and genetic seed operations with the expectation of rapid expansion in the cannabis industry. SPO is developing its cultivation facilities for extraction operations, wholesaling of cannabis and cannabis extracts in Colorado to licensed retailers and wholesalers. Eventually, the goal is to expand to retail product manufacturing and dispensary operations in several states, allowing SPO to offer a pricing strategy that will be attractive to consumers large and small.

For more information, please go to: https://www.spoinow.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/SPOI/disclosure

CONTACT:
www.spoinow.com
479-443-6000
info@spoinow.com

SOURCE: SPO Networks, Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/690377/SPO-Networks-Inc-SPOI-Releases-A-Management-Discussion-Of-The-Pending-Reverse-Stock-Split

Recommended Stories

  • Why megacap stocks rallied after Russia invaded Ukraine

    As Russia launches a war against Ukraine, the Nasdaq Composite — down more than 3% at Thursday's open — is mounting a furious comeback.

  • How Low Can Stocks Go as Russia Invades Ukraine? The Chart Hints.

    When I woke up this morning, the S&P 500 futures were down 100 and the Nasdaq was down almost 500 points. It was an ugly start to the day, but the situation has improved considerably since the open. The S&P 500 is down 0.

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • Why Rivian and Lucid Stocks Jumped, but Nio Dropped Today

    Shares of U.S. electric vehicle (EV) makers Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) are bucking the market trend today. The stocks of both start-ups are on the rise, while Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO) is dropping. As of 12:41 p.m. ET, Rivian and Lucid shares were up 3.1% and about 1%, respectively, while Nio shares remained lower by 1.1%.

  • Russian Stocks’ 33% Crash Is Fifth-Worst in Market History

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s rout on Thursday is the fifth-worst plunge in equity market history in local currency terms as investors sold the nation’s assets following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateWestern Allies See Kyiv Falling Within Hours: Ukraine UpdateStocks Pare Slide as U.S. Announces More Sanctions: Markets WrapThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last

  • Bank of Russia Rolls Out First Emergency Measures as Ruble Dives

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Russia unveiled its first emergency measures in an attempt to stabilize the financial market after President Vladimir Putin ordered an attack Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateHeavy Fighting Reported at Airport Near Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesStocks Sink, Oil Prices Top $100 on Russia Assau

  • Why Putin didn’t flinch in the face of an onslaught of financial sanctions

    In the months leading up to the invasion, Vladimir Putin has steadily girded Russia against the bite of economic reprisals.

  • Meme stocks soar on bad news for Melvin Capital and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

    Traders in GameStop and AMC shares see trouble at Melvin Capital and Putin's aggression as more signals that the Mother of All Short Squeezes may be imminent.

  • Coinbase stock falls as crypto platform casts doubt on Q1 outlook

    Coinbase Global Inc. stock falls more than 5% late Thursday after the Silicon Valley crypto platform crushes Wall Street expectations for its fourth quarter but cast doubt on current-quarter dealings.

  • Ukraine Invasion Sends Chill Through TSMC Shares

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and United Microelectronics stock dropped Thursday even as those of other chipmakers rose.

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and JPMorgan Chase Are Falling Today

    Shares of most of the large U.S. banks took a hit Thursday along with the broader markets in the wake of news that Russian troops had invaded Ukraine. JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), and Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) were all down by about 4% as of 11 a.m. ET. Russian President Vladimir Putin declared early Thursday that he planned a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

  • Tech stocks ‘are way oversold,’ Wedbush’s Dan Ives says

    Wedbush Securities Managing Director Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how the market and tech stocks are adjusting to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, how tech stocks are oversold, and supply chain moderation ahead of technology and semiconductor demands.

  • BASF guides slowdown for 2022 after energy costs bite in fourth quarter

    BASF SE said Friday that revenue and earnings would decline in 2022 as it forecasted a slowing economy while it continues to combat continuing pressures from energy and raw-material prices.

  • Why Russian Stocks Plummeted Today

    What happened At approximately 10 p.m. Eastern last night, Russian military forces launched an all-out assault on their neighbor Ukraine. Russian stocks are plummeting as investors realize that a war, which we all hoped might remain limited in scope, has begun in earnest.

  • Is AMC Stock A Buy Now? Here's What Fundamentals, Chart Action, Fund Ownership Metrics Say

    In 2020, AMC lost $16.15 a share. Over the past five quarters, the company's sales have shrunk 22% to 99% vs. year-ago levels. Such results normally devastate most companies.

  • Why South Jersey Industries Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE: SJI) soared 40% on Thursday after the energy services company struck a deal to be acquired. Infrastructure Investments Fund, a private investment vehicle, intends to buy SJI for roughly $8.1 billion. "As energy markets across the U.S. and New Jersey accelerate the transition toward low carbon and renewable energy, the SJI board determined that now is the opportune time to join forces with IIF," SJI CEO Mike Renna said in a press release.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    PayPal is the largest digital platform that provides money transfer services. The fast-growing company remains one of the high-profile stocks in today's stock market. But is PayPal stock a buy in the current stock market rally? PayPal boasts a consistent track record of earnings and sales growth, stretching back to at least 2010.

  • Still Truckin': Nikola to deliver 300 vehicles, hire hundreds and open hydrogen fueling in 2022

    Nikola Corp. said it would deliver between 300 and 500 electric trucks this year, add 400 people to its payroll and break ground on a hydrogen fueling hub somewhere in Arizona this year. See what else executives had to say about supply issues and more.

  • Pozsar Says $300 Billion Russia Cash Pile Can Roil Money Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia still has about $300 billion of foreign currency held offshore -- enough to disrupt money markets if it’s frozen by sanctions or moved suddenly to avoid them.Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Biden Address: Markets WrapSix Early Thoughts on Russia's Invasion of Ukrain

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rebounds Powerfully On Russia Invasion Sanctions; These Stocks Soar

    A market rally attempt began Thursday, as Western sanctions vs. Russia's invasion of Ukraine weren't as tough as feared.