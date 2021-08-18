U.S. markets open in 4 hours 48 minutes

SPO Networks, Inc. (SPOI) Timely Files Quarterly Report on OTCMarkets; Shows Income from Operations of $778K+

Through June 30, 2021, The 2nd Quarter Report Reveals Income From Operations Was $569,147 For The Quarter And Was $778,784 For The Four Months Ending 6/30.

FARMINGTON, AR / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / SPO Networks, Inc. (OTC PINK:SPOI) ("SPOI" or the "Company"), a publicly-traded company that is actively exploring potential acquisitions and opportunities in diversified industries, including an established revenue generating waste/recycling subsidiary plus a newly launched medical and recreational cannabis and genetic seed operations entity with the expectation of rapid expansion in the cannabis industry utilizing a proprietary vertical market from cultivation facilities, to wholesale and retail dispensaries, recently announced that it had entered into an agreement to purchase Red Line Contractors LLC, a revenue generating general contracting, demolition and hauling services company, that services Arkansas and its neighboring states, today announced that it has timely filed its Quarterly Report for the Second quarter of 2021 1 .

Tom Smith Founder of Red Line and CEO of SPO Networks Inc. said: "Our filing shows that as of June 30, 2021, we had already started to generate substantial revenues… $778,784 for the March to June time period… and we have announced that we have added more revenue producing assets afterJune 30. I am looking forward to seeing what our next quarterly report will show. We are focused on finding ways to fully monetize our assets and increase shareholder value."

The Company also announced that it has secured an in-house staff attorney Michael Rabey. Mr. Rabey will report to SPO on August 23, 2021.

Red Line Contractors LLC

Red Line Contractors LLC has been serving the Northwest Arkansas Area in the Demolition field since 2002. With a prime territory consisting of Arkansas and its neighboring states, we guarantee our service in any area or condition. Our years of experience and efficiency in the demolition process separate us from the competition in every category. Customer satisfaction is our #1 priority, and we are committed to a safe and timely project. By owning and operating our own heavy equipment and hauling services, we do not rely on rental equipment or containers. Eliminating the third party has allowed us to dominate delivery schedules and maximize success for General Contractors and Private Owners.

Founded in 2002, from Residential to Industrial work, Red Line Contractors holds true to its core values of service and leadership as the industry leading demolition company in its field.

For more information, please go to: https://www.redline.me

SPO Networks, Inc.

SPO Networks, Inc. is actively exploring potential acquisitions and opportunities in diversified industries, including solid waste, scrap metal recycling and demolition with special waste remediation. Additionally, SPO maintains the belief that patients and customers have a right to high quality, economical, and clinically-validated cannabis products. Towards this, SPO aims at medical and recreational cannabis and genetic seed operations with the expectation of rapid expansion in the cannabis industry. SPO is developing its cultivation facilities for extraction operations, wholesaling of cannabis and cannabis extracts in Colorado to licensed retailers and wholesalers. Eventually, the goal is to expand to retail product manufacturing and dispensary operations in several states, allowing SPO to offer a pricing strategy that will be attractive to consumers large and small.

For more information, please go to: https://www.spoinow.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/SPOI/disclosure

Contact:

www.spoinow.com
479-443-6000
info@spoinow.com

1https://backend.otcmarkets.com/otcapi/company/financial-report/295669/content

SOURCE: SPO Networks, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660216/SPO-Networks-Inc-SPOI-Timely-Files-Quarterly-Report-on-OTCMarkets-Shows-Income-from-Operations-of-778K

