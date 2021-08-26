SPOC Automation Selected as a 'Best Company'

Named a Best Company to Work For in AL by Business Alabama

TRUSSVILLE, Ala., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SPOC Automation has been named a "Best Company to Work For in Alabama" by Business Alabama and was named a "Best Place to Work" by the Birmingham Business Journal.

SPOC Automation is a family of innovative companies specializing in variable speed drive automation and inverter technologies serving the oil and gas, marine, critical power and energy industries. SPOC is the leader in drives and inverters, but at its core, SPOC is an innovation company. Through SPOC's collective ideas — impacting both the process and energy — SPOC redefines the standard that drives automation in the field.

SPOC challenges everyone at the company with a common mission: to "Lift Up". Employees are encouraged to Lift Up each other, their company, their customers, their community, their country and themselves. SPOC's core values and the Lift Up culture are adopted and lived out daily by all who work at the company. SPOC attributes its success to this incredible culture that has fostered innovation and made the company a leader in the energy space.

"Our employees live out their core values daily, and they have a spirit of innovation. As a result of this, I would say our company culture is one of the things that helps make us scalable for the future and makes SPOC the Best Place to Work," states Robert L. Mason, SPOC CEO.

In addition to their dynamic company culture, SPOC Automation has a very vibrant and exciting campus, always reminding employees and visitors of the company's commitment to serving its customers. Furthermore, SPOC offers many programs to incentivize employees to ensure they are living up to the company's core values. SPOC also has "dream teams" that constantly work on internal and external experiences to help all the teams grow — both personally and professionally.

SPOC provides a work environment that is conducive to high productivity and high morale, which sustains employee retention and attracts high quality people.

About SPOC Automation

SPOC Automation is a family of innovative companies specializing in variable speed drive automation and inverter technologies serving the oil and gas, marine, critical power and energy industries. With over 70,000 drives operating in the harshest applications within the upstream and midstream markets, SPOC is the leader in drives. SPOC's Inverter Technologies provide electrical alternatives the industry has never seen before, with smart grid inverters and energy storage systems. SPOC Automation. Produce More. Spend Less. To learn more about SPOC Automation, visit www.spocautomation.com

