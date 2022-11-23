U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,007.75
    -2.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,123.00
    -3.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,731.25
    -23.25 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,862.60
    -1.20 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.97
    +0.02 (+0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.70
    +0.80 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    21.10
    +0.06 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0323
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7580
    -0.0670 (-1.75%)
     

  • Vix

    21.29
    -1.07 (-4.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1887
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.3240
    +0.1470 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,473.70
    +589.87 (+3.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    381.59
    +17.04 (+4.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,452.84
    +75.99 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,115.74
    +170.95 (+0.61%)
     

Spocket Announced as One of Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50(TM) Program Winners for 2022

Spocket, Inc
·3 min read

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2022 / Spocket received recognition as part of the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ awards program for its rapid revenue growth, entrepreneurial spirit, and bold innovation.

Spocket, Inc, Tuesday, November 22, 2022, Press release picture
Spocket, Inc, Tuesday, November 22, 2022, Press release picture

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the program recognizes Canada's 50 fastest-growing technology companies based on the highest revenue-growth percentage over the past four years. Spocket ranks 9th with a 2854% growth percent in revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 program winners consist of public and private companies in the technology sector that are transforming the industry. The program runs alongside the broader Deloitte North American Technology Fast 500™, with winners automatically eligible for this elite ranking.

Spocket's CEO, Saba Mohebpour, attributed the company's tremendous growth to building an exceptional team around the globe. This team is creating new tools that entrepreneurs and small businesses find essential to build and scale their eCommerce businesses. Using cutting-edge technologies such as blockchain and AI. Spocket aims to strengthen its innovative leadership and continue its astronomical growth. Mohebpour said, "We are excited to keep innovating and advancing tech in Canada and helping millions of entrepreneurs start their businesses online using Spocket."

"It's inspiring how this year's exceptional cohort of Technology Fast 50 winners have delivered outstanding revenue growth even in the face of prevailing uncertainties in the economy and marketplace," commented Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. "Fueled by exemplary innovation, creativity, resilience, adaptability, along with superior business leadership, these companies are paving the way as catalysts in their respective sectors and delivering growth and value to the Canadian economy both at home and beyond."

To qualify for the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ranking, companies must have been in business for at least four years, have revenues of at least $5 million, be headquartered in Canada, own proprietary technology, conduct research, and development activities in Canada, and invest a minimum of five percent of gross revenues in R&D.

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the program recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in four distinct categories: Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise Fast 15, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2022 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBCx, Osler, EDC, CBRE, Vector Institute, Council of Canadian Innovators (CCI), Clarity Recruitment, Lafond, and TMX. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca.

About Spocket

Spocket provides Software-as-a-service (SaaS) that maintains a dropshipping network connecting suppliers and retailers spanning over 50 countries. Their vetting process and 24/7 customer service ensure the reliability of sourcing, delivery, and payments for all members within the network. Spocket now leads the dropshipping network market by servicing over 100,000 retailers, who have integrated their online stores using Spocket's network with eCommerce partners such as Shopify and Wix.

CONTACT:
Saba Mohebpour
Spocket Inc.
support@spocket.co
+17789957702

SOURCE: Spocket, Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/727899/Spocket-Announced-as-One-of-Deloittes-Technology-Fast-50TM-Program-Winners-for-2022

Recommended Stories

  • Asia shares gain despite Chinese COVID case numbers rising

    Asian share markets were mostly in positive territory on Wednesday despite rising COVID-19 cases in mainland China leaving investors uncertain over how much the fresh outbreaks could slow the reopening of the world's second-largest economy. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.3%, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with gains. Australian shares were up 0.7%, with most gains coming from mining and resources giants as a result of higher oil prices.

  • Goldman Sees 10-Year Treasury Yield of 4% or More Through 2024

    (Bloomberg) -- The US benchmark bond yield will trade at 4% or higher through at least the end of 2024 as the Federal Reserve averts an economic contraction in its fight against inflation, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion for First TimeFTX Latest: Key Takeaways From Tuesday’s Bankrup

  • ‘Stealth workers’ lying to their bosses about where they work are costing companies tons of money

    Workers are lying about being digital nomads, and it's coming at a cost: One boss estimated his loss at $500,000.

  • Fisker CEO: Looking to boost EV production as ‘we have more demand than we counted on’

    Henrik Fisker, the CEO of his eponymous EV company, rang the opening bell at the NYSE today to mark a huge milestone for the company. Last week at contract manufacturer Magna’s sprawling plant in Graz, Austria, the company began initial production of its Ocean EV SUV.

  • Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early

    There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting. If the WSJ report had been true, it would have been a pivot to the 2-million-barrel per day cut that OPEC+ had announced for November.

  • Why ‘work longer’ isn’t great retirement advice

    Financial planners typically advise you to work for as long as you can, so you can juice up your retirement savings while holding out for a fatter Social Security check. Here’s the truth: Retiring early—or even at full retirement age—is little more than a joke for those tens of millions. It’s flaws like this—the refusal of increasingly more companies to shift the finances of retirement off their balance sheets and onto the backs of their workers—that mean millions have to keep working whether they’d like to or not.

  • This Many Americans Retire With a Million Dollars

    Saving $1 million (or more) for retirement is a great goal to have. Putting that much aside could make it easier to live your preferred lifestyle when you retire, without having to worry about running short of money. However, not … Continue reading → The post What Percentage of Retirees Have a Million Dollars? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • This Social Security move 'can alleviate, if not eliminate' the retirement crisis

    Almost all Americans should wait beyond the age of 65 to claim their full Social Security benefits.

  • Rising Enbridge pipeline apportionment may spell pain for Canadian oil patch

    Enbridge Inc is increasing apportionment on its Mainline pipeline system, which ships the bulk of Canadian crude exports to the United States, as demand to transport barrels climbs due to rising production and colder weather. Enbridge will apportion December deliveries on its heavy crude system by 11% and ration space on the light oil system by 13%. The rationing is the highest it has been since last winter and comes after a period of very low or zero apportionment in 2022.

  • Retiring baby boomers are getting wiped out by inflation and a volatile stock market: ‘It’s extremely scary’

    The average 401(k) balance has dropped 23% from a year ago. That has big implications for baby boomers who recently retired or are about to.

  • FTX Bankruptcy Filing: 'No Amounts' Will Be Paid to SBF or His Inner Circle

    The wording even specified that nobody with a "familial relationship" with SBF or the recently fired execs would receive payment from FTX.

  • Intel Foundry Leader to Depart, Shaking Up Gelsinger’s Turnaround Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. executive Randhir Thakur, who oversaw a key part of the company’s comeback plan -- its push into the contract-manufacturing industry -- is leaving the chipmaker. Most Read from BloombergHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion for First TimeFTX Latest: Key Takeaways From Tuesday’s Bankruptcy HearingBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty

  • Twitter says lawsuit over layoffs lacks merit and has delayed severance pay

    Twitter Inc has told a federal judge in San Francisco that a lawsuit claiming the company violated U.S. law by laying off thousands of workers without notice is baseless, and moved to send the claims to arbitration. The court filings made late Monday mark Twitter's first response to the proposed class action, which was brought earlier this month under a federal law requiring 60 days' notice before engaging in mass layoffs. Twitter has laid off about 3,700 employees - half of its workforce - and hundreds more have resigned since the company was acquired last month by Elon Musk, the world's richest person.

  • 15 Most Valuable Companies in Canada

    In this article we take a look at the 15 most valuable companies in Canada. To skip this part and see the top 5 companies in this list, click 5 Most Valuable Companies in Canada. Canada is a natural resource-rich country with the second-largest landmass in the world. Having a smaller population of 37 million […]

  • Jack Ma's Ant Group Slapped With $1B Fine, Carl Icahn's Huge Short Position In GameStop, Novavax Culls COVID-19 Vaccine Alliance With GAVI: Top Stories Tuesday, Nov. 22

    Reuters China To Reportedly Impose Over $1B Fine On Jack Ma's Ant Group Ending 2-Year Long Regulatory Overhaul Ending Jack Ma's Ant Group's two-year-long regulatory feud, Chinese authorities will reportedly impose a fine of more than $1 billion on the billionaire's fintech company. China's central bank – which has been driving the revamp at Ant after the Xi Jinping-led administration scuttled the company's $37 billion IPO at the last minute in 2020 – is the regulator readying the fine. Warren Bu

  • Top Disney exec Kareem Daniel to leave as Bob Iger returns

    Kareem Daniel, the chairman of the Walt Disney Co.'s vast media and entertainment distribution segment, is leaving the company.

  • FTX Says Substantial Amount of Crypto Assets Stolen or Missing

    The cryptocurrency platform made its first appearance at a Delaware bankruptcy court since filing the largest-ever crypto chapter 11.

  • Walt Disney CFO, Others Brought Concerns to Board Over Bob Chapek

    Finance head Christine McCarthy told directors of her lack of confidence in the CEO after a calamitous November earnings call.

  • If Buffett Likes Taiwan Semiconductor, He'd Love These 3 Stocks

    Warren Buffett turned heads last week when he invested in a semiconductor stock for the first time, foundry giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM). While the Oracle of Omaha had lots of good reasons to invest in TSMC, there might actually be a greater opportunity in Taiwan Semi's key suppliers, like these three profitable semiconductor equipment stocks. As Taiwan Semiconductor has a highly diverse set of powerful customers, so does Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT).

  • ConocoPhillips to Take Stake in Sempra LNG US Export Terminal

    (Bloomberg) -- ConocoPhillips, one of the largest US oil and gas producers, agreed to take a a 30% stake in the first phase of Sempra Energy’s proposed Port Arthur liquefied natural gas terminal in Texas.Most Read from BloombergHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion for First TimeFTX Latest: Key Takeaways From Tuesday’s Bankruptcy HearingBeyond Meat