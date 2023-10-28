Spok Holdings, Inc. Just Recorded A 100% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

As you might know, Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) just kicked off its latest third-quarter results with some very strong numbers. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 5.1% to hit US$35m. Spok Holdings also reported a statutory profit of US$0.22, which was an impressive 100% above what the analyst had forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what expert is forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimate suggests is in store for next year.

View our latest analysis for Spok Holdings

Taking into account the latest results, Spok Holdings' lone analyst currently expect revenues in 2024 to be US$139.8m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to plunge 60% to US$0.74 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analyst had been forecasting revenues of US$138.0m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.68 in 2024. The analyst seem to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$15.50, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. From these estimates it looks as though the analyst expects the years of declining revenue to come to an end, given the flat forecast out to 2024. That would be a definite improvement, given that the past five years have seen revenue shrink 5.2% annually. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 3.5% per year. So it's pretty clear that, although revenues are improving, Spok Holdings is still expected to grow slower than the industry.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Spok Holdings' earnings potential next year. Fortunately, the analyst also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Although our data does suggest that Spok Holdings' revenue is expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have analyst estimates for Spok Holdings going out as far as 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Spok Holdings (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.