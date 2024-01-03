Spokane men accused of manufacturing fentanyl pill presses indicted by federal grand jury

Jan. 2—Two Spokane men accused of using a pill press to posses and distribute thousands of grams of heroin, cocaine and fentanyl were indicted by a federal grand jury on Dec. 19.

Nicholas B. Adams, 35, was indicted on seven felony counts connected to the alleged drug operation, and Timothy G. Maddox, 43, was indicted on 10 felony counts.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 8 that local and federal agencies busted a Spokane drug operation and seized a commercial-grade pill press capable of stamping 17,000 illegal pills an hour, a second pill press, 446 grams of meth, 2,057 grams of presumed fentanyl, 660 grams of heroin, 206 grams of cocaine, three kilogram-sized packages presumed to contain more fentanyl and $57,000 in cash.

"Our community is safer and stronger as a result of the investigative work of the numerous law enforcement agencies, who came together to investigate this case," Eastern Washington U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref said in a news release. "Seizures of large-scale pill presses like this are key to cutting off the deadly supply of illegal fentanyl in the Inland Northwest and elsewhere."