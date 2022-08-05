U.S. markets close in 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,142.06
    -9.88 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,789.64
    +62.82 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,645.28
    -75.30 (-0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,917.81
    +11.35 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.26
    -0.28 (-0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.80
    -16.10 (-0.89%)
     

  • Silver

    19.84
    -0.28 (-1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0185
    -0.0065 (-0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    +0.1640 (+6.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2074
    -0.0085 (-0.70%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9780
    +1.9620 (+1.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,906.98
    +403.32 (+1.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    531.96
    -3.26 (-0.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,439.74
    -8.32 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,175.87
    +243.67 (+0.87%)
     

Spokane second most expensive U.S. destination for car rentals

·2 min read

 

SEATTLE, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spokane, WA is the second most expensive city in the United States to rent a car this summer, according to a survey by Cheapcarrental.net. The survey compared rental car rates at the top 100 U.S. airports for August 2022.

With an average rate of $949 per week for the most affordable rental car, Anchorage leads the rankings. Spokane, Washington came out as the second-most expensive destination, with rates starting at $765 per week, while Portland, Maine completes the podium at $737 per week.

According to the survey, car rental rates are now significantly cheaper again compared to a year ago, when a car rental shortage lead to historically high prices in many destinations. On average, customers have to spend about 15% less compared to August 2021.

In certain destinations such as Austin, Honolulu or Jacksonville, rates are even down by more than 40%.

The most affordable destinations to rent a car this summer are Palm Beach, Jacksonville and Fort Myers – all in Florida – where you can find a rental car for well below $300 a week.

Below are the 10 most expensive destinations to rent a car this summer. Prices shown reflect average weekly rates (Sunday to Saturday) for the most affordable rental car for the period August 1-31st, 2022. Only rental car companies located directly at a destination's airport or at the airport's respective rental car center were considered for the survey.

1.Anchorage (ANC) $949
2.Spokane (GEG) $765
3.Portland (PWM) $737
4.Little Rock (LIT) $627
5.Fayetteville (XNA) $626
6.Charleston (CHS) $616
7.Lihue (LIH) $607
8.Albany (ALB) $576
9.Des Moines (DSM) $573
10.Minneapolis (MSP) $571

For the full survey results, please visit: https://www.cheapcarrental.net/press/summer22.html

Press Contact, Charlotte Smithpress@cheapcarrental.net, +1-805-308-9660 (for all questions related to our survey, please email)

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spokane-second-most-expensive-us-destination-for-car-rentals-301600939.html

SOURCE Cheapcarrental.net

Recommended Stories