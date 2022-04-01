U.S. markets closed

Sponge and Scouring Pads Market Size to Grow by USD 3.18 billion | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Sponge and Scouring Pads Market by End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024", the market witnessed a YOY growth of 3.09% in 2020 and will accelerate at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by end-user (residential and non-residential), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Sponge and Scouring Pads Market by End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
For more insights related to market growth, Read our FREE Sample Report

Market Trend

The introduction of sponge and scouring pads made of eco-friendly raw materials is a trend in the market. Natural or eco-friendly scouring pads and sponges are made of eco-friendly and green raw materials such as wood pulp and cotton fiber, which are recyclable. In addition, they emit fewer toxins in comparison to scouring pads and sponges made of regular plastic and polyester.

Vendor Insights

The sponge and scouring pads market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on major factors, such as brand, labor, quality, and innovation to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • 3M Co.

  • Armaly Brands Inc.

  • Corazzi Fibre Srl

  • Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

  • Newell Brands Inc.

  • Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

  • The Clorox Co.

  • The Libman Co.

  • The Procter & Gamble Co.

  • Unilever Group

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in the sponge and scouring pads market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute to 36% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The US is the major market in North America. The growth of the foodservice market has raised the need for cleaning tools and supplies, which is further driving the demand for sponges and scouring pads in the region.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. View Our Report Snapshot

Key Segment Analysis

The sponge and scouring pads market share growth in the residential segment will be significant during the forecast period. This is because of the increasing use of sponges and scouring pads for hygiene and cleanliness. The presence of various types of sponges and scouring pads intensifies the competition for players operating in the residential segment. The rising awareness about the benefits of using sponges and scouring pads and the severe health implications of improper cleanliness will propel the demand for these products in the residential segment. The growing demand for sponges and scouring pads encourages vendors to offer products exclusively designed for residential use.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The expansion of the e-commerce market is driving the growth of the sponge and scouring pads market. Technological advances, coupled with the increasing Internet penetration, have increased online purchases and sales of goods and services. The growth of information and communication technology, artificial intelligence, and other modern technologies has expanded the customer base, thus creating lucrative growth prospects for key market vendors.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges impacting the sponge and scouring pads market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Nonstick Cookware Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Drain Cleaners Market by Distribution Channel, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Sponge and Scouring Pads Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4%

Market growth 2020-2024

USD 3.18 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.09

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, India, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

3M Co., Armaly Brands Inc., Corazzi Fibre Srl, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Newell Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, The Clorox Co., The Libman Co., The Procter & Gamble Co., and Unilever Group

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2019

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End user placement

  • Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by End user

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Distribution channel placement

  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers

  • Volume driver - Demand led growth

  • Volume driver - Supply led growth

  • Volume driver - External factors

  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

  • Price driver - Inflation

  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • 3M Co.

  • Armaly Brands Inc.

  • Corazzi Fibre Srl

  • Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

  • Newell Brands Inc.

  • Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

  • The Clorox Co.

  • The Libman Co.

  • The Procter & Gamble Co.

  • Unilever Group

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us:
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sponge-and-scouring-pads-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-3-18-billion--technavio-301513893.html

SOURCE Technavio

