Sponsored sessions deliver big at TC Sessions: SaaS 2021

Alexandra Ames
·5 min read

TechCrunch events always offer a compelling mix of main stage presentations and smaller, breakout sessions that allow more time for lots of questions and deeper discussions. Expect nothing less at TC Sessions: SaaS 2021 on October 27.

We want to highlight the sponsored sessions we have on tap for you. Remember, TechCrunch sponsors don’t just cut a check and call it a day. They show up ready to inform, enlighten and take questions in their area of expertise.

A quick reminder from the home office: Buy your pass to TC Sessions: SaaS 2021 right here. Prices go up at the virtual door.

Before we tell you about the specific sessions, consider this feedback we received from Michael McCarthy, the CEO of Repositax.

“There was always something interesting going on in one of the breakout sessions, and I was impressed by the quality of the people participating. Partners in well-known VC firms spoke, they were accessible, and they shared smart, insightful nuggets. You will not find this level of people accessible and in one place anywhere else.”

And now, a word from our sponsors. You’ll find the exact times (and more presentations) listed in the event agenda.

Three Easy Steps to Capture Global Opportunities: As our economy becomes increasingly global, is your business prepared to succeed? KUDO Co-founder and CEO, Fardad Zabetian shares his insights on how to capture global opportunities. Presented by KUDO.

Data Warehouse — The Foundation of the Modern Data Stack: The modern data stack is changing rapidly, with new technology emerging every day. Increasingly, though, architectures are being built around the data warehouse. In this panel discussion, Ben Gotfredson, global startup program manager at Snowflake, and Adam Gross, ex-CEO at Heroku, join RudderStack Founder and CEO, Soumyadeb Mitra to discuss why this new architecture has emerged, what specific technologies are driving the trend and what the data stack of the future looks like. Presented by RudderStack.

How do High-growth Companies use Technology to Inform Strategy and Drive Results? Fast-growing companies are in a constant state of transition, as high performance and growth can lead to ever-changing business priorities and challenges. Hear from a couple of SAP’s hypergrowth customers about how they use technology to inform their strategy and ultimately drive business results. SAP Managing Director, Midmarket and Ecosystem, Greg Petraetis will share how businesses grow from being innovators to disruptors to category leaders and how the technology they choose can impact the future of their business productivity. Presented by SAP.

Optimizing SaaS Productivity — Why SaaS Sprawl prohibits growth? SaaS represents an increasing share of the installed software estate — in cloud-born companies, often 100 percent. If not managed and optimized, an uncontrolled adoption leads to SaaS sprawl, sometimes called “Shadow IT.” Sub-optimized usage of SaaS subscriptions, increased risk and audit exposures will become a headache when scaling a business. André Christ, LeanIX co-founder and CEO, leads this talk illustrating frequent pitfalls and proposes the needed processes, skills and capabilities of the emerging SaaS Management discipline for CEOs, CFOs and CIOs. Presented by LeanIX.

Taking Your People from Startup to Scale: As your business grows, you need to help your people grow with you. And, in a world that is transforming faster than ever, the methods of developing your team don’t cut it. In this session you’ll hear from Max Wessel, chief learning officer at SAP, about how to build a culture and workforce that is flexible, adaptable and fit for a rocket ship. Presented by SAP.

Future Forward — How Machine Learning and Human-in-the-Loop Approaches are Expanding the Capabilities of Automation: Digital transformation efforts in a number of industries have driven massive adoption of robotic process automation (RPA) over the past decade. The hard truth is that RPA is a decades-old technology that is brittle with real limits to its capabilities. It will always have some value in automating work that is simple, discrete, and linear. However, the reason automation efforts often fall short of their aspirations is because so much of life is complex and constantly evolving — too much work falls outside of the capabilities of RPA. In this talk, Varun Ganapathi, co-founder and CTO of AKASA, will discuss how exceptions and outliers can actually make automation stronger and how emerging machine-learning-based technology platforms combined with human-in-the-loop approaches are already expanding what it is possible to automate across a number of industries. Presented by AKASA.

Join us — and the global SaaS community — for TC Sessions: SaaS 2021 on October 27.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TC Sessions: SaaS 2021? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.

