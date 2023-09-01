This spooky, seasonal shop is temporarily going in the former Athens Bed, Bath & Beyond

The large empty storefront, which once housed the Athens Bed, Bath & Beyond, is getting a new tenant — at least temporarily.

Halloween City, a seasonal division of Party City specializing in all things Halloween, has signage on the Bed, Bath & Beyond windows indicating that they will be opening soon. Party City's main location is next door.

Costumes, decor, party supplies and yard decorations — including animatronics — are some of what Halloween City offers.

Bed, Bath & Beyond closed in July after the company filed for bankruptcy and announced the closure of its stores.

Halloween City in Athens is currently hiring and jobs can be found here.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Party City's Halloween City to go in empty Bed, Bath & Beyond in Athens