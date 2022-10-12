Spoolable Pipes Market to record USD 743.7 Mn growth; Evolving Opportunities with Baker Hughes Co. and Changchun Gaoxiang Special Pipe Co. Ltd. -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global spoolable pipes market size is expected to increase by USD 743.7 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.36% between 2021 and 2026. The report identifies Baker Hughes Co., Changchun Gaoxiang Special Pipe Co. Ltd., Cosmoplast Ind. Co. LLC, Hebei Heng An Tai Pipeline Co. Ltd., and NOV Inc. among others as key vendors in the market. The report provides detailed information on the growth drivers, product launches, vendor landscape, and major segments. Download Free Sample Report Now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Spoolable Pipes Market 2022-2026

The market is driven by the advantages of spoolable pipes over traditional metallic pipes. Spoolable pipes offer various benefits over conventional metal pipes such as better corrosion resistance, lightweight, and improved fatigue resistance. They are also cost-effective alternatives to metallic pipes as they save up to 30%-70% of the installation and maintenance costs that are required in welded steel line pipes. Moreover, the service life of spoolable pipes is almost twice that of metal pipes and spoolable pipes require very less maintenance as compared to metallic pipes. Many such advantages are increasing their use in oil and gas, irrigation, sewage, and water supply industries, which is driving the growth of the market.

Major Spoolable Pipes Companies:

Cosmoplast Ind. Co. LLC: The company offers Cosmoplast PPR pipes and fittings with sizes ranging from 20mm upto 160mm.

NOV Inc.: The company offers pipes for Oil and Gas industry, Water industry, and CO2 transportation.

Shawcor Ltd.: The company offers thermoplastic High-Density Polyethylene liners, reinforced by a helically wrapped tape containing continuous fiber in a HDPE matrix and protected by a thermoplastic outer coating.

Smartpipe Technologies: The company offers onshore pipeline DN17 DN200 and offshore RTP 3 inch 26 inch.

Strohm B.V: The company offers Fiberspar LinePipe which is a spoolable product consisting of an inner thermoplastic pressure barrier reinforced by high strength glass fibers embedded in an epoxy matrix.

Baker Hughes Co.

Changchun Gaoxiang Special Pipe Co. Ltd.

Hebei Heng An Tai Pipeline Co. Ltd.

TechnipFMC plc

Wienerberger AG

Flexpipe Modular Material Handing System

FlexSteel Pipeline Technologies Inc

Future Pipe Industries

Victrex Plc

Spoolable Pipes Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Thermoplastic - size and forecast 2021-2026

Thermoset - size and forecast 2021-2026

The market growth in the thermoplastic segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment will be driven by the development in the pipeline infrastructure and the expansion of offshore oil and gas fields.

Spoolable Pipes Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

The Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

42% of the market growth will come from North America over the forecast period. Factors such as growing investments in the midstream sector, rising infrastructural developments such as building natural gas and oil transportation pipelines and gathering lines, and the need for new transportation capability for oil and gas are driving the growth of the spoolable pipes market in North America.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request Sample PDF Report Here

Related Reports:

Spoolable Pipes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.36% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 743.7 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 4.92 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Baker Hughes Co., Changchun Gaoxiang Special Pipe Co. Ltd., Cosmoplast Ind. Co. LLC, Hebei Heng An Tai Pipeline Co. Ltd., NOV Inc., Shawcor Ltd., Smartpipe Technologies, Strohm B.V, TechnipFMC plc, Wienerberger AG, Flexpipe Modular Material Handing System, FlexSteel Pipeline Technologies Inc, Future Pipe Industries, and Victrex Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Thermoplastic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Thermoset - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Cosmoplast Ind. Co. LLC

10.4 FlexSteel Pipeline Technologies Inc

10.5 Future Pipe Industries

10.6 Hebei Heng An Tai Pipeline Co. Ltd.

10.7 NOV Inc.

10.8 Shawcor Ltd.

10.9 Strohm B.V

10.10 TechnipFMC plc

10.11 Victrex Plc

10.12 Wienerberger AG

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

