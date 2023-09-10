Is Sportech PLC (LON:SPO) Potentially Undervalued?

Sportech PLC (LON:SPO), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the AIM over the last few months, increasing to UK£1.93 at one point, and dropping to the lows of UK£0.95. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Sportech's current trading price of UK£0.97 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Sportech’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

View our latest analysis for Sportech

What's The Opportunity In Sportech?

The stock is currently trading at UK£0.97 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 24% compared to my intrinsic value of £0.78. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that Sportech’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Sportech generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted revenue growth of 6.5% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Sportech, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? SPO’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe SPO should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Story continues

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SPO for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Sportech, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Sportech and you'll want to know about them.

If you are no longer interested in Sportech, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.