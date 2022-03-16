U.S. markets open in 5 hours 32 minutes

Sportech Textiles Market - 31% of Growth to Originate from APAC|Driven by the Increasing Demand for Sports Apparel |17000+ Technavio Reports

·13 min read

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sportech textiles market is expected to grow by USD 34.71 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 13.04% as per the latest report by Technavio. 31% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the Sportech textiles market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America. The popularity of sports and other fitness activities will facilitate the Sportech textiles market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Sportech Textiles Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Sportech Textiles Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on the market share of various regions - View the FREE sample report
in MINUTES

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Sportech Textiles Market Analysis Report by Application (Sports shoe components, Sports composites, and Other Sportech textiles) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/sportech-textiles-market-industry-analysis

Sportech Textiles Market - Drivers

The increasing demand for sports apparel is one of the key drivers supporting the Sportech textiles market growth. Sportech textiles are used to produce sports apparel, including jerseys, team uniforms, and other durable wear, for the performance training of athletes. Meanwhile, the increasing focus on the safety and performance of end-users has led to the development and use of highly functional materials in sportswear and outdoor leisure clothing. For example, in January 2019, Ornot introduced the Magic Shell Jacket knit with Polartec NeoShell fabric technology. The jacket is made of waterproof fabric and is lightweight, stretchable, and breathable. Thus, the high demand for active sportswear has led to the demand for premium-priced, branded specialty fibers that improve the dissipation of heat and moisture at high metabolic rates. These factors are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Sportech Textiles Market - Trends

Rising innovative product launches is one of the key trends contributing to the Sportech textiles market growth. The use of functional materials in sportswear and outdoor leisure clothing has grown over the years. Sportech products demand a balance in different properties of drape, thermal insulation, the barrier to liquids, antistatic, stretch, and physiological comfort. Thus, many players are launching innovative Sportech textiles and fabrics with qualities such as wind protection, water repellency, UV protection, and anti-bacterial and anti-odor effects. These new product launches and technology innovations are expected to raise the appeal of Sportech products for use in sports and outdoor activities.

To know about more drivers & trends along with challenges - Download a free sample
now!

Some of key Sportech Textiles Players:

The Sportech textiles market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, quality, innovation, packaging, distribution, and promotion to compete in the market.

  • AMSilk GmbH

  • Aquafil Spa

  • Baltex

  • Behrens Group

  • Carvico Spa

  • Crypton LLC

  • HeiQ Materials AG

  • Lear Corp.

  • Polartec LLC

  • Schoeller Textil AG

  • SKAPS Industries Inc.

  • Solvay SA

  • Toray Industries Inc.

  • Unifi Inc.

  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • Teijin Ltd.

  • Garware Technical Fibres Ltd.

The Sportech textiles market forecast report by Technavio offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Sportech Textiles Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • Sports shoe components - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Sports composites - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Other Sportech textiles - size and forecast 2021-2026

Sportech Textiles Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

For additional information on the contribution of each segment - Grab an Exclusive FREE
Sample Report

Related Reports:

  • The textile manufacturing market share in Mexico is expected to increase by USD 3.98 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.13%. Download a free sample now!

  • The hybrid fabric market share should rise by USD 227.95 million from 2021 to 2025 at a CAGR of 12.78%. Download a free sample now!

Sportech Textiles Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.04%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 34.71 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

12.84

Performing market contribution

APAC at 31%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AMSilk GmbH, Aquafil Spa, Baltex, Behrens Group, Carvico Spa, Crypton LLC, HeiQ Materials AG, Lear Corp., Polartec LLC, Schoeller Textil AG, SKAPS Industries Inc., Solvay SA, Toray Industries Inc., Unifi Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Teijin Ltd., and Garware Technical Fibres Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Sports shoe components - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Sports composites - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Other sportech textiles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AMSilk GmbH

  • 10.4 Aquafil Spa

  • 10.5 Baltex

  • 10.6 Behrens Group

  • 10.7 Carvico Spa

  • 10.8 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • 10.9 Schoeller Textil AG

  • 10.10 SKAPS Industries Inc.

  • 10.11 Solvay SA

  • 10.12 Toray Industries Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sportech-textiles-market---31-of-growth-to-originate-from-apacdriven-by-the-increasing-demand-for-sports-apparel-17000-technavio-reports-301503133.html

SOURCE Technavio

