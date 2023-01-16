U.S. markets closed

Sportech textiles market size to grow by USD 34.71 billion from 2021 to 2026; A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sportech textiles market size is estimated to increase by USD 34.71 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.04%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sportech Textiles Market 2022-2026
Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Global sportech textiles market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Offerings -

  • AMSilk GmbH: The company offers sportstech textiles product brands such as Biosteel.

  • Aquafil Spa: The company offers sportstech textiles product brands such as ECONYL, Dryarn, and Borgolon e Microlon.

  • Baltex: The company offers sportstech textiles product brands such as Tech Top and Matchday Polo.

  • Behrens Group: The company offers sportstech textiles product brands such as Spider, Premium Star, and Vita Power.

  • For Details on vendor and its offerings – Buy the report!

Vendor Landscape - The global sportech textiles market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer sportech textiles in the market are AMSilk GmbH, Aquafil Spa, Baltex, Behrens Group, Carvico Spa, Crypton LLC, HeiQ Materials AG, Lear Corp., Polartec LLC, Schoeller Textil AG, SKAPS Industries Inc., Solvay SA, Toray Industries Inc., Unifi Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Teijin Ltd., and Garware Technical Fibres Ltd. and others.

In this report, vendors have been included based on their revenues, market dominance, geographical presence, and product portfolio. The global sportech textiles market was fragmented in 2021 owing to the presence of numerous regional and global vendors. The global sportech textiles market is constituted by companies of varying sizes; some offer more diversified products.

Global sportech textiles market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

Global sportech textiles market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on application (Sports shoe components, Sports composites, and Other sportech textiles).

  • The sports shoe components segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Nearly 20% of the component cost used in sports shoes are textiles by value, while the remaining cost is contributed by non-textile components such as soles and polyurethane. However, factors such as the increasing trend and popularity of sportswear as casual wear and growing active lifestyle and sports participation among people (with a focus on fitness activities to combat obesity) are driving the growth of the sports shoe components segments.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global sportech textiles market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global sportech textiles market.

  • APAC will account for 31% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The popularity of sports and other fitness activities will facilitate the sportech textiles market growth in APAC over the forecast period. This market research report entails detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, and regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in creating efficient business plans

Download a Sample Report

Global sportech textiles market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers - The increasing demand for sports apparel is one of the key drivers supporting the sportech textiles market growth. Sportech textiles are used to produce sports apparel, including jerseys, team uniforms, and other durable wear, for the performance training of athletes. Meanwhile, the increasing focus on the safety and performance of end-users has led to the development and use of highly functional materials in sportswear and outdoor leisure clothing. Thus, the high demand for active sportswear has led to the demand for premium-priced, branded specialty fibers that improve the dissipation of heat and moisture at high metabolic rates. These factors are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Key Trends - Rising innovative product launches is one of the key trends contributing to the sportech textiles market growth. The use of functional materials in sportswear and outdoor leisure clothing has grown over the years. Sportech products demand a balance in different properties of drape, thermal insulation, barrier to liquids, antistatic, stretch, and physiological comfort. Thus, many players are launching innovative sportech textiles and fabrics with qualities such as wind protection, water repellency, UV protection, and anti-bacterial and anti-odor effects. These new product launches and technology innovations are expected to raise the appeal of sportech products for use in sports and outdoor activities. Such innovation will positively impact the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges - Volatility in raw material prices is one of the factors hindering the sportech textiles market growth. Volatility in raw material prices leads to uncertainty in the market and, increases production costs, and reduces profit margins of vendors. Owing to the rising crude oil prices in recent years, manufacturers of purified terephthalic acid (PTA), mono ethylene glycol (MEG), polyester chip, polyester fiber, and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) have increased the price of raw materials. These raw materials are commonly used to manufacture sportech textiles. Such factors are hindering the market growth.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this sportech textiles market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the sportech textiles market between 2022 and 2026

  • Precise estimation of the size of the sportech textiles market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the sportech textiles market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of sportech textiles market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports: 

The size of the medical textiles market is expected to increase by USD 6,097.14 million from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.92%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (woven medical textiles, non-woven medical textiles, and knitted textiles), application (surgical, healthcare and hygiene products, and extracorporeal), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The textile manufacturing market size is expected to increase by USD 351.51 billion from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.8%. This report extensively covers segmentation by type (natural fibers, polyesters, nylons, and others), application (fashion, technical, household, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Sportech Textiles Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.04%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 34.71 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

12.84

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 31%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

AMSilk GmbH, Aquafil Spa, Baltex, Behrens Group, Carvico Spa, Crypton LLC, HeiQ Materials AG, Lear Corp., Polartec LLC, Schoeller Textil AG, SKAPS Industries Inc., Solvay SA, Toray Industries Inc., Unifi Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Teijin Ltd., and Garware Technical Fibres Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Customization purview

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Sports shoe components - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Sports composites - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Other sportech textiles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AMSilk GmbH

  • 10.4 Aquafil Spa

  • 10.5 Baltex

  • 10.6 Behrens Group

  • 10.7 Carvico Spa

  • 10.8 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • 10.9 Schoeller Textil AG

  • 10.10 SKAPS Industries Inc.

  • 10.11 Solvay SA

  • 10.12 Toray Industries Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Sportech Textiles Market 2022-2026
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sportech-textiles-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-34-71-billion-from-2021-to-2026-a-descriptive-analysis-of-customer-landscape-vendor-assessment-and-market-dynamics---technavio-301720200.html

SOURCE Technavio

