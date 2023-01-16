Sportech textiles market size to grow by USD 34.71 billion from 2021 to 2026; A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sportech textiles market size is estimated to increase by USD 34.71 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.04%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sportech Textiles Market 2022-2026

Global sportech textiles market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Offerings -

AMSilk GmbH: The company offers sportstech textiles product brands such as Biosteel.

Aquafil Spa: The company offers sportstech textiles product brands such as ECONYL, Dryarn, and Borgolon e Microlon.

Baltex: The company offers sportstech textiles product brands such as Tech Top and Matchday Polo.

Behrens Group: The company offers sportstech textiles product brands such as Spider, Premium Star, and Vita Power.

Vendor Landscape - The global sportech textiles market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer sportech textiles in the market are AMSilk GmbH, Aquafil Spa, Baltex, Behrens Group, Carvico Spa, Crypton LLC, HeiQ Materials AG, Lear Corp., Polartec LLC, Schoeller Textil AG, SKAPS Industries Inc., Solvay SA, Toray Industries Inc., Unifi Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Teijin Ltd., and Garware Technical Fibres Ltd. and others.

In this report, vendors have been included based on their revenues, market dominance, geographical presence, and product portfolio. The global sportech textiles market was fragmented in 2021 owing to the presence of numerous regional and global vendors. The global sportech textiles market is constituted by companies of varying sizes; some offer more diversified products.

Global sportech textiles market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global sportech textiles market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (Sports shoe components, Sports composites, and Other sportech textiles).

The sports shoe components segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Nearly 20% of the component cost used in sports shoes are textiles by value, while the remaining cost is contributed by non-textile components such as soles and polyurethane. However, factors such as the increasing trend and popularity of sportswear as casual wear and growing active lifestyle and sports participation among people (with a focus on fitness activities to combat obesity) are driving the growth of the sports shoe components segments.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global sportech textiles market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global sportech textiles market.

APAC will account for 31% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The popularity of sports and other fitness activities will facilitate the sportech textiles market growth in APAC over the forecast period. This market research report entails detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, and regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in creating efficient business plans

Global sportech textiles market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers - The increasing demand for sports apparel is one of the key drivers supporting the sportech textiles market growth. Sportech textiles are used to produce sports apparel, including jerseys, team uniforms, and other durable wear, for the performance training of athletes. Meanwhile, the increasing focus on the safety and performance of end-users has led to the development and use of highly functional materials in sportswear and outdoor leisure clothing. Thus, the high demand for active sportswear has led to the demand for premium-priced, branded specialty fibers that improve the dissipation of heat and moisture at high metabolic rates. These factors are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Key Trends - Rising innovative product launches is one of the key trends contributing to the sportech textiles market growth. The use of functional materials in sportswear and outdoor leisure clothing has grown over the years. Sportech products demand a balance in different properties of drape, thermal insulation, barrier to liquids, antistatic, stretch, and physiological comfort. Thus, many players are launching innovative sportech textiles and fabrics with qualities such as wind protection, water repellency, UV protection, and anti-bacterial and anti-odor effects. These new product launches and technology innovations are expected to raise the appeal of sportech products for use in sports and outdoor activities. Such innovation will positively impact the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges - Volatility in raw material prices is one of the factors hindering the sportech textiles market growth. Volatility in raw material prices leads to uncertainty in the market and, increases production costs, and reduces profit margins of vendors. Owing to the rising crude oil prices in recent years, manufacturers of purified terephthalic acid (PTA), mono ethylene glycol (MEG), polyester chip, polyester fiber, and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) have increased the price of raw materials. These raw materials are commonly used to manufacture sportech textiles. Such factors are hindering the market growth.

What are the key data covered in this sportech textiles market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the sportech textiles market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the sportech textiles market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the sportech textiles market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of sportech textiles market vendors

Sportech Textiles Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.04% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 34.71 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.84 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AMSilk GmbH, Aquafil Spa, Baltex, Behrens Group, Carvico Spa, Crypton LLC, HeiQ Materials AG, Lear Corp., Polartec LLC, Schoeller Textil AG, SKAPS Industries Inc., Solvay SA, Toray Industries Inc., Unifi Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Teijin Ltd., and Garware Technical Fibres Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Sports shoe components - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Sports composites - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Other sportech textiles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AMSilk GmbH

10.4 Aquafil Spa

10.5 Baltex

10.6 Behrens Group

10.7 Carvico Spa

10.8 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

10.9 Schoeller Textil AG

10.10 SKAPS Industries Inc.

10.11 Solvay SA

10.12 Toray Industries Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

