SPORTOFI - A NEW WEB 3 BLOCKBUSTER IN THE NEXT-LEVEL GAMEFI GENERATION

HONG KONG, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sportofi, a modern Web 3 project built entirely 100% decentralized, is the next level of sport GameFi, completely outstanding in the play-to-earn "universe". The following article will assist you in exploring the most prominent information about this GameFi blockbuster.

Sportofi - The next-gen GameFi innovated Predict-To-Earn trends

Sportofi is a GameFi genre that predicts results through action, ushering in a new Predict-To-Earn trend. The novelty and familiarity of the game's variety of sports will overwhelm players in the world of Sportofi.

The simple and easy-to-use interface, similar to that of traditional sports games, immediately draws players in. The factor that ensures the quality and long-term development of the Predict-To-Earn game series is to assist players in earning money and interacting with the exchange itself, which distinguishes it from other peer-to-peer games/ platforms. All of this demonstrates the project's long-term financial viability.

What makes Sportofi be a blockbuster

Sportofi is the ardent child of the project publishing team's aspiration and sportsmanship, which is why it was meticulously designed with the goal of becoming the glorious continuation of the GameFi series when combined with traditional predictive game elements, creating a new combination that breaks the restriction of the Play-To-Earn" trend.

Spotofi connects and retrieves match rate data (odds) from international exchanges via Oracle as a winning prediction platform, to ensure that the data management system and data from international arenas are consistent and transparent.

The project is currently focused on developing activities in the field of sports. However, in the future, it plans to introduce predictive mechanisms for various industries and occupations in real life. Furthermore, Sportofi's prediction market algorithm provides users with a statistical database to make simple and effective decisions for maximum profit.

Sportofi's Founder and CEO, Mr. Watanabe, shares the vision: "Sportofi is the pioneer of 100% decentralized Web 3 GameFi. We aim to be the top 1 of Predict-To-Earn platforms in the world. We commit to providing users with the best and most comprehensive experiences for their profit-earning journey."

A strong core team from Japan

Sportofi is the passion of a team that includes extremely talented and experienced members. It is a truly impressive team that includes:

Mr. Watanabe, Founder and CEO, has worked as a System Development and Integration Manager at Daiichi-Kangyo Bank (Present: Mizuho Bank) and has over 7 years of experience as President of a private company founded and managed by himself. He is the current founder and CEO of Lucksolution Co., Ltd., where he oversees system development, application development, and blockchain.

Mr. Kudo Harumasa, Sportofi's chief operating officer, has over 40 years of experience in facility management and unit system house development. He was also represented by a variety of large businesses and corporations. Mr. Kudo is currently a representative and owner at KOH Co., Ltd., where he is in charge of marketing support for IT companies as well as construction project consulting.

Furthermore, the Sportofi development team is delighted to welcome Mr. Lino Takizo, who has over 30 years of experience in many industries. He is the Chairman of the BESS Corporation for Agriculture in Thailand and has served as an executive advisor for many companies' marketing connections between Japan and other countries. He was a director at KOH. And more than 30 other members of this game project promise to deliver a high-quality product to users.

With a strong force from quantity and quality from the development team, and a "bonus" from the enthusiastic support from partners, Sportofi is predicted to be a potential game, bringing an unheard-of boom in the Predict-To-Earn series.

