Sportradar and Adomni Announce Industry First Partnership to Bring Live Sports Data to Digital Out-of-Home Advertising

Sportradar AG
·4 min read
In this article:
For the first time, marketers at sports betting platforms, teams and leagues can launch programmatic digital out-of-home ad campaigns that feature live odds, stats, and other hyperlocal dynamic information to maximize consumer engagement

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportradar (NASDAQ: SRAD) (“Sportradar” or “the Company”), the leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors, and Adomni, the leading programmatic digital out-of-home advertising planning and buying platform, unveiled their new strategic partnership at the DPAA Summit in New York City last week. The partnership brings to market a new offering for performance and brand marketers at sports betting companies, sports leagues and teams that delivers relevant and timely ad content on screens in the physical world.

Under the terms of the exclusive partnership agreement, Sportradar will integrate its comprehensive suite of sports data offerings into the Adomni demand-side platform, enabling brand marketers and ad agencies to activate programmatic digital out-of-home campaigns that include dynamic content such as betting odds and other sports data. Sports advertisers can place ads on real-world screens from over 210 media owners in 28 countries across a wide variety of screen formats, including digital roadside billboards, screens on the tops of ride-share vehicles, inside of gyms, bar/restaurants, convenience stores and dozens of other place-based advertising networks.

“As consumer habits shift, it’s important to consider fresh perspectives for advertising and how we can maximize the data and technology that we have at our fingertips to deliver a more engaging experience overall,” said Arne Rees, US CEO, Sportradar. “Digital out-of-home advertising is a powerful medium for dynamic ads, which is why it’s a key piece of our ad:s business and offering. We are delighted to partner with a market leader like Adomni to leverage our sports datasets and technology with their 500,000+ connected screens to deliver fresh, relevant sports and sports betting ad content, at scale.”

“In today’s modern advertising marketplace, advertisers are increasingly looking at new and better ways to reach their target audience with relevant, attention-grabbing content. We are excited to partner with Sportradar, the leading global sports data and technology company, to make digital out of home ad content more engaging and actionable,” said Jonathan Gudai, CEO, Adomni.

Mobile sportsbook and iGaming company WynnBet was an early adopter, taking advantage of features such as turning ads on or off based on the schedules of the games or sports betting trends, activating campaigns in new markets immediately after legislation passes, delivering ads based on ideal audience movement patterns and soon, having live betting odds appear on the ad content itself.

Kris Cichoski, Head of Paid Media for WynnBet said, “The ability to incorporate the odds that Sportradar is providing to WynnBet in our social ad channels and programmatic display ads as well as our out of home creative, gives us a nice mix of high-level branding and call-to-action performance which makes the creative more relevant. This is a game-changer.”

To learn more about Sportradar’s innovative marketing platform, please visit: https://sportradar.us/marketing-services/

About Sportradar

Sportradar is the leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Established in 2001, the company is well-positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, providing sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a range of solutions to help grow their business. Sportradar employs more than 2,300 full time employees across 19 countries around the world. It is our commitment to excellent service, quality and reliability that makes us the trusted partner of more than 1,600 customers in over 120 countries and an official partner of the NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, and FIFA. We cover more than 750,000 events annually across 83 sports. With deep industry relationships, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience; it also safeguards the sports themselves through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved.
www.sportradar.com

About Adomni

Adomni is a programmatic advertising platform that easily connects brands with on-the-go consumers via real-world digital screens. Advertisers can target audiences using mobile location data and launch campaigns in minutes, using one of the largest Digital Out-of-Home networks in the world. Currently, the Adomni platform offers access to over 70 billion monthly impressions on hundreds of thousands of digital screens across the US, Canada, EMEA and APAC.

Learn more at www.adomni.com

Source: Sportradar Group AG

Press Contacts:
Sportradar
Sandra Lee
comms@sportradar.com

Adomni
Emily Roberts
emily@bospar.com

Investor Relations Contacts:
Ankit Hira or Ed Yuen
Solebury Trout for Sportradar
investor.relations@sportradar.com


