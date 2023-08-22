Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Sportradar Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.058 = €64m ÷ (€1.4b - €285m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Sportradar Group has an ROCE of 5.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 9.6%.

In the above chart we have measured Sportradar Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The returns on capital haven't changed much for Sportradar Group in recent years. Over the past three years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 5.8% and the business has deployed 72% more capital into its operations. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

The Bottom Line

Long story short, while Sportradar Group has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. Unsurprisingly then, the total return to shareholders over the last year has been flat. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

