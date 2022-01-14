U.S. markets open in 2 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,659.00
    +7.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,086.00
    +97.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,483.75
    -6.50 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,156.10
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.19
    +1.07 (+1.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.70
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.14
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1456
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7110
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.00
    +2.38 (+13.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3725
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9710
    -0.2090 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,086.63
    -1,573.70 (-3.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,008.40
    -35.17 (-3.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,562.21
    -1.64 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,124.28
    -364.85 (-1.28%)
     

Sports Apparels Market to Reach USD 365720 million | Size, Shares, Revenue | Key Players, Emerging Countries | Research by Absolute Reports

Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd
·4 min read

Leading Players – Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, Puma, VF, Anta

Pune, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Researcher’s, “Sports Apparels Market 2022” report provides comprehensive insights about top companies and main competitors in Sports Apparels. Report covers the segmentation, including applications and product type, regions. This report provides a detailed analysis of the market, including its dynamics, characteristics, main players, structure, growth and demand drivers, etc. as a complete study report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Sports Apparels industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/19783125

About Sports Apparels Market

This report studies the Sports Apparels market. Sports Apparels is dedicated to the competition of sports clothing. It is usually designed according to the specific requirements of sports. And Sports Apparels also includes those clothes which are engaged in outdoor sports activities. In this report, it refers to the apparel of Sports Apparels, footwear is not included.

North America is the leading market for sports apparels, accounting for about 30% of the total, followed by Europe at 25% and China at 15%.

Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, Anta and Puma are the leading sports apparels producers, with the top 3 accounting for about 7% of the market.

The global Sports Apparels market was valued at USD 263400 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 365720 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2027.

The Sports Apparels market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.

The Major Players in the Sports Apparels Market Are:

  • Nike

  • Adidas

  • Under Armour

  • Puma

  • VF

  • Anta

  • Gap

  • Columbia Sports Apparels

  • Lululemon Athletica

  • LiNing

  • Amer Sports

  • ASICS

  • Hanesbrands

  • PEAK

  • Ralph Lauren

  • 361sport

  • Xtep

  • Billabong

  • Kappa

The report examines the Sports Apparels market drivers and restraints, along with the impact of Covid-19 are influencing the market growth in detail. The study covers & includes emerging market trend, market developments, market opportunities, market size, sales, market analysis, market revenue, market dynamics, and challenges in the industry. This report also covers extensively researched competitive landscape sections with profiles of major companies, including their market share and projects.

To Understand How Covid-19 Impact Is Covered in This Report - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-covid19/19783125

Sports Apparels Market is segmented as below:

Market segment by Type, covers

  • Shirt

  • Coat

  • Pants

  • Skirts

  • Others

Market segment by Application can be divided into

  • Professional Athletic

  • Amateur Sport

Market segment by Region, regional analysis covers

  • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

  • Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

This study identifies the growing demand in industrial applications elevating market prospects as one of the prime reasons driving the Sports Apparels market growth during the next few years.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/19783125

Reasons to Buy Sports Apparels Market Report:

  1. The new players in the Sports Apparels Market and the potential entrants into this market can use this report to understand the key market trends that are expected to shape the market in the next few years.

  2. The key technologies that could impact the global Sports Apparels market have been covered in detail.

  3. The report can be used by the sales and marketing team to formulate their medium- and long-term strategies and to reconfirm their short-term plans.

  4. The report would help the sales and the marketing team to understand the key segments across the top countries which have been analyzed in the report.

  5. The opportunity analysis chapter identifies the key hot spots within the Global Sports Apparels Market.

  6. The company profiles include company overview, products & services offered by the company, recent news updates, and SWOT analysis for ten companies.

Some Points from TOC:

1 Sports Apparels Market Overview

2 Sports Apparels Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Sports Apparels Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

4 Global Sports Apparels Historic Market Analysis by Type

5 Global Sports Apparels Historic Market Analysis by Application

6 Key Companies Profiled

7 Sports Apparels Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9 Sports Apparels Market Dynamics

10 Global Market Forecast

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

Purchase this Report (Price 2900 USD for a Single-User License) - https://www.absolutereports.com/checkout/19783125


About Absolute Reports:

Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated towards bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

CONTACT: Name: Ajay More Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187 Email: sales@absolutereports.com


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices at a 40-year high, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Alibaba’s Grocery Chain Freshippo Considers Funding at $10 Billion Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. is considering raising funds for its high-tech grocery chain at a proposed valuation of $10 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersShould I Be Wearing an N95 or KN95? Understanding the Evolvi

  • Exclusive-China agrees with U.S. to release oil reserves near Lunar New Year - sources

    China will release crude oil from its national strategic stockpiles around the Lunar New Year holidays that start on Feb. 1 as part of a plan coordinated by the United States with other major consumers to reduce global prices, sources told Reuters. The sources, who have knowledge of talks between the world's top two crude consumers, said China agreed in late 2021 to release an unspecified amount of oil depending on price levels. "China agreed to release a relatively bigger amount if oil is above $85 a barrel, and a smaller volume if oil stays near the $75 level," said one source, without elaborating.

  • I retired at 50, went back to work at 53, then had a major medical issue that left me unemployed – ‘There’s no such thing as a safe amount of money’ for retirement

    “Retiring early is a dream for many people,” said Landon Tan, a certified financial planner. “But those years of not working diminish your chance of a successful retirement more than almost any other metric we toggle when making financial plans.” When planning to retire early, those extra years need to be considered – at the forefront of retirement, but also in the back end if you live longer than anticipated.

  • Northwest Arkansas is offering $10K in Bitcoin and bike to relocate there

    How about this as an incentive to relocate: $10,000 in Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and a free bike.

  • Jack Dorsey's Block to build an open bitcoin mining system

    In October, Dorsey said that Block, formerly Square, was considering building a bitcoin mining system based on custom silicon and open source for individuals and businesses worldwide. In a tweet thread on Thursday, Block's general manager for hardware, Thomas Templeton, laid out the company's plans about building the mining system.

  • Better Buy: DocuSign vs. Adobe

    DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) and Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) initially seem like very different companies. DocuSign is the world's largest e-signature company, while Adobe provides industry-standard creativity software like Photoshop, Illustrator, and Premiere Pro as cloud-based services. Adobe also integrates those services into its cloud-based sales, marketing, e-commerce, and analytics tools for enterprise customers.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Consumer prices rose 7% in December, as compared to the same month in 2020, according to data from the Labor Department released in January. Now, U.S. inflation is at a nearly 40-year-high.

  • Four U.S. Oil Stocks In Buy Range As Crude Prices Rise

    Several top U.S. oil stocks are in buy range Wednesday as oil prices rise amid OPEC+ production disruptions.

  • As inflation hits 7%, here's a list of industries the Biden administration is targeting

    Inflation has become one of the top economic issues in the U.S., and the Biden administration is acting accordingly with various policy actions.

  • BioMarin CEO: There are biotech companies 'that probably should not be on the market today’

    BioMarin CEO&nbsp;JJ Bienaimé joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Anjalee Khemlani to discuss the company's first gene therapy product targeted to patients dealing with hemophilia, the future of biotechnology, biotech stocks, and key takeaways from JPMorgan’s annual health care conference.

  • Explainer-Oil price spike leaves limited options for Biden

    Two months after U.S. President Joe Biden announced an unprecedented effort among major oil consuming economies to work together to bring down rising fuel prices, prices are again approaching multi-year highs. Biden spearheaded a coordinated release of oil from strategic reserves with Japan, India, South Korea, Britain and China in November that helped quell prices - even though, in the end, China did not take part. Rising oil prices present a political headache for Biden and any U.S. president, because the United States is the biggest consumer of gasoline globally, burning roughly 9 million barrels per day (bpd) of the motor fuel.

  • Founder of nationwide tax-prep firm sentenced to prison for skimming $70 million in exorbitant fees over a 5-year period

    Prosecutors say Fesum Ogbazion duped taxpayers with promises of advances on their refunds and then buried them in fees.

  • Despite Supreme Court Ruling, Some Employers Will Still Require Vaccinations

    Some travel and service employers say they will keep Covid vaccine and testing mandates. Others express relief at the court's opinion.

  • Monster Beverage to buy craft-beer maker in alcohol market drive

    Coca-Cola Co has tied up with brewer Constellation Brands Inc to launch Fresca-branded ready-to-drink cocktails, while rival PepsiCo Inc has partnered with Boston Beer Co to launch a Mountain Dew-branded alcoholic beverage. Monster said the deal would add craft beer brands Cigar City, Oskar Blues, Deep Ellum, Perrin Brewing, Squatters and Wasatch to its portfolio but would exclude CANarchy's restaurants.

  • Oil Powers Into the New Year as Traders Shrug Off Omicron Impact

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a fourth straight weekly gain, the longest streak since October, on signs that the market is tightening as global consumption withstands the impact of the omicron virus variant.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersShould I Be Wearing an N95 or KN95? Under

  • Persimmon sees revenues rise in 2021, but reveals Omicron disruption

    The housebuilder said group revenues reached £3.61 billion in 2021, just 1% behind pre-pandemic levels seen in 2019.

  • China to create own NFT industry based on state-backed blockchain infrastructure, main developer says

    China's state-backed Blockchain Services Network (BSN) plans to roll out infrastructure at the end of this month to support the deployment of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), a major step to creating a Chinese NFT industry that is not linked to cryptocurrencies. Although Beijing has banned cryptocurrencies, He Yifan, chief executive of Red Date Technology, which provides technical support to BSN, told the South China Morning Post that NFTs "have no legal issue in China" as long as they distance thems

  • Energy fears mount as European gas reserves head for record low

    Tech founder worth $20bn as payments company hits record value Problems plague French design for Britain's nuclear future Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Foreign gas is fickle: Britain should go hell-bent for North Sea gas and wind Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Facebook faces $3.2 billion UK class action over market dominance

    Social media giant Facebook, now known as Meta Platforms, faces a 2.3 billion pound plus ($3.2 billion plus) class action in Britain over allegations it abused its market dominance by exploiting the personal data of 44 million users. Liza Lovdahl Gormsen, a senior adviser to Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) watchdog and a competition law academic, said she was bringing the case on behalf of people in Britain who had used Facebook between 2015 and 2019. The lawsuit, which will be heard by London's Competition Appeal Tribubal, alleges Facebook made billions of pounds by imposing unfair terms and conditions that demanded consumers surrender valuable personal data to access the network.