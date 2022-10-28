SPORTS BETTING COMING TO SELECT ONTARIO CASINOS

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) is pleased to announce that Ontario's casino service providers are moving forward with the introduction of sportsbooks at select casinos across the province, in compliance with provincial regulations.

"We are proud to have worked closely with the gaming industry and our partners in the Ontario government on this next phase of growth in Ontario's gaming market," said Duncan Hannay, President and CEO of OLG. "Sportsbooks in casinos will offer a diverse and integrated entertainment experience for players, give our service providers a stake in the sports gaming market, and bring more jobs and economic benefits to host communities."

"I'd like to congratulate OLG for partnering with Ontario's gaming operators to bring sportsbooks to casinos," said Paul Burns, President and CEO of the Canadian Gaming Association. "This ongoing collaboration will result in new and expanded options for sports betting – including some first-of-their-kind sportsbooks in Canada – which will attract more people to visit Ontario's casinos and encourage continued growth across the industry."

OLG prioritizes player health and works to prevent and mitigate harm from problem gambling as we deliver all our products and services. OLG's award-winning responsible gambling program, PlaySmart, will be incorporated into all casino-based sportsbook offerings. PlaySmart provides players access to award-winning tools and supports to help them make informed decisions and create healthy play habits.

Like all OLG products, the proceeds that OLG generates through casino sportsbooks will be reinvested into provincial priorities to improve the quality of life for all Ontarians. For more information about how OLG gives back, visit OLG.ca.

To find out if a specific casino will offer sports betting, please contact the operator directly.

OLG is a crown agency that contributes to a better Ontario by delivering great entertainment experiences for our customers. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping support the horse racing industry in Ontario. Since 1975, OLG has provided approximately $55 billion to the people and Province of Ontario to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment and prevention of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year proceeds from OLG's operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.

