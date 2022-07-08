U.S. markets open in 5 hours 16 minutes

Sports Betting Market: 21.54% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | 888 Holdings Plc, Bet365 Group Ltd., Churchill Downs Inc., Flutter Entertainment Plc, and More Among Key Players

·10 min read

NEW YORK, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The end-to-end understanding of the value chains is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The value chain of the Sports Betting Market includes – Inputs, Operations, Services, Marketing and sales, Support activities, and Innovation. Moreover, the Sports Betting Market Share is expected to increase by USD 106.25 billion from 2020 to 2025, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenarios, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Technavio has announced its latest market report titled Global Sports Betting Market

For more additional information about the Sports Betting Market – View Snapshot of the Report

Vendor Insights-

The sports betting market report offers information on several market vendors, including 888 Holdings Plc, Bet365 Group Ltd., Churchill Downs Inc., Flutter Entertainment Plc, GVC Holdings Plc, Kindred Group Plc, Sportech Plc, The Stars Group Inc., Webis Holdings Plc, and William Hill Plc among others. Moreover,  the market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

  • 888 Holdings Plc- The company offers online sports betting services for various sports and sports leagues such as NBA games, NFL matches, NHL contests, MLS, golf, tennis, NASCAR, and Formula One.

  • Bet365 Group Ltd.- The company offers sports betting services for sports including football, basketball, soccer, and others.

  • Churchill Downs Inc.- The company offers online sports betting services on iGaming platforms.

Regional Market Outlook

The sports betting market is segmented by Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA) and Platform (offline and online). 39% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Australia are the key markets for sports betting in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the North American, MEA, and South American regions. The increase in demand for online games and fantasy sports platforms will facilitate the sports betting market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Latest Drivers & Trends of the Market-

  • Sports Betting Market Driver:

With the recent global digital revolution, cloud platforms are being preferred for storing data, and there has been a burgeoning increase in online transactions and payments among commercial as well as retail users. Also, there has been a significant increase in the consumption of digital content in the last five years, with the growing Internet speed. With extensive digitalization, the sports betting landscape has fundamentally changed, and the global sports betting market has shifted toward online or virtual applications and platforms. Modern consumers can easily engage in sports betting and conveniently connect with sportsbooks due to the easy access to the Internet and the availability of various mobile apps and online platforms. The rapid growth of digital platforms and the increasing Internet penetration have given consumers easy access to online sports betting platforms, which will drive the growth of the global sports betting market during the forecast period.

  • Sports Betting Market Trend:

One of the key trends in the global sports betting market is the increasing impact of technologies such as blockchain, virtual reality, and AI, specifically machine learning tools. The global sports betting market is expected to grow during the forecast period as a direct result of improving consumer demand, driven by technological advances. Major vendors in the market are increasingly focusing a significant part of their investments on machine learning tools and methods, which have shown promising results in prediction. Machine learning helps build predictive algorithms and accurate predictive models for better betting efficiency. As the global sports betting market evolves, it is necessary for consumers to find useful strategies and accurate predictions to increase their efficiency. Sports bettors are expected to increasingly become familiar with new machine learning algorithms that attempt to predict the outcomes of games and races. Thus, the emergence of machine learning will be a positive trend for the global sports betting market during the forecast period.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Horse and Sports Betting Market by Platform and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The horse and sports betting market size have the potential to grow by USD 139.52 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period because of the steady increase in year-over-year growth.   Factors such as the increasing digital connectivity, the rapid growth in the commercialization of horse racing and sports events, and the rising disposable incomes will offer immense growth opportunities. Find More Research Insights Here

Sports Analytics Market by Sport, Type of Sport, Type of Analysis, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The sports analytics market share is expected to increase by USD 2.93 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 20.65%. 38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for sports analytics in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America, Europe, and MEA. Find More Research Insights Here

Sports Betting Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 10%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 106.25 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

21.54

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 39%

Key consumer countries

China, UK, Singapore, Australia, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

888 Holdings Plc, bet365, Churchill Downs Inc., Flutter Entertainment Plc, GVC Holdings Plc, Kindred Group Plc, Sportech Plc, The Stars Group Inc., Webis Holdings Plc, and William Hill Plc

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2019

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five Forces Summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Platform

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Platform

  • 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Platform

6 Customer landscape

  • 6.1 Overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Volume drivers – Demand led growth

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 888 Holdings Plc

  • 10.4 bet365

  • 10.5 Churchill Downs Inc.

  • 10.6 Flutter Entertainment Plc

  • 10.7 GVC Holdings Plc

  • 10.8 Kindred Group Plc

  • 10.9 Sportech Plc

  • 10.10 The Stars Group Inc.

  • 10.11 Webis Holdings Plc

  • 10.12 William Hill Plc

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

