Sports Betting Market Size to Grow by USD 106.25 Billion | By Platform (offline and online), Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2025

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Sports Betting Market by Platform and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Sports Betting Market Facts at a Glance-

Total Pages: 120

Companies: 10+ – Including 888 Holdings Plc, Bet365 Group Ltd., Churchill Downs Inc., Flutter Entertainment Plc, GVC Holdings Plc, Kindred Group Plc, Sportech Plc, The Stars Group Inc., Webis Holdings Plc, and William Hill Plc among others

Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

Segments: Platform (offline and online)

Geographies: APAC (China and Australia), Europe (UK, Italy, and Germany), North America (US), South America, and MEA

The Sports Betting Market Share is expected to increase by USD 106.25 billion from 2020 to 2025, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

APAC will register the highest growth rate of 39% among the other regions. China and Australia are the key markets for Sports Betting. Moreover, market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key countries in APAC

Vendor Insights-

The sports betting market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

888 Holdings Plc- The company offers online sports betting services for various sports and sports leagues such as NBA games, NFL matches, NHL contests, MLS, golf, tennis, NASCAR, and Formula One.

Bet365 Group Ltd.- The company offers sports betting services for sports including football, basketball, soccer, and others.

Churchill Downs Inc.- The company offers online sports betting services on iGaming platforms.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Story continues

Regional Market Outlook

APAC will register the highest growth rate of 39% among the other regions. Therefore, the sports betting market in APAC is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period. The increase in demand for online games and fantasy sports platforms will facilitate the sports betting market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of Sports Betting Market

Latest Drivers & Trends of the Market-

Sports Betting Market Driver:

With the recent global digital revolution, cloud platforms are being preferred for storing data, and there has been a burgeoning increase in online transactions and payments among commercial as well as retail users. Also, there has been a significant increase in the consumption of digital content in the last five years, with the growing Internet speed. With extensive digitalization, the sports betting landscape has fundamentally changed, and the global sports betting market has shifted toward online or virtual applications and platforms. Modern consumers can easily engage in sports betting and conveniently connect with sportsbooks due to the easy access to the Internet and the availability of various mobile apps and online platforms. The rapid growth of digital platforms and the increasing Internet penetration have given consumers easy access to online sports betting platforms, which will drive the growth of the global sports betting market during the forecast period.

Sports Betting Market Trend:

One of the key trends in the global sports betting market is the increasing impact of technologies such as blockchain, virtual reality, and AI, specifically machine learning tools. The global sports betting market is expected to grow during the forecast period as a direct result of improving consumer demand, driven by technological advances. Major vendors in the market are increasingly focusing a significant part of their investments in machine learning tools and methods, which have shown promising results in prediction. Machine learning helps build predictive algorithms and accurate predictive models for better betting efficiency. As the global sports betting market evolves, it is necessary for consumers to find useful strategies and accurate predictions to increase their efficiency. Sports bettors are expected to increasingly become familiar with new machine learning algorithms that attempt to predict the outcomes of games and races. Thus, the emergence of machine learning will be a positive trend for the global sports betting market during the forecast period.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Slot Machine Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The slot machine market share is expected to increase by USD 8.91 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.14%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report

Casino Gaming Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The casino gaming market size is expected to reach a value of USD 50.03 billion during 2021-2025 at a CAGR of 4.85%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report

Sports Betting Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 10% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 106.25 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 21.54 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries China, UK, US, Italy, Australia, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 888 Holdings Plc, Bet365 Group Ltd., Churchill Downs Inc., Flutter Entertainment Plc, GVC Holdings Plc, Kindred Group Plc, Sportech Plc, The Stars Group Inc., Webis Holdings Plc, and William Hill Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Platform

Market segments

Comparison by Platform

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Platform

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

888 Holdings Plc

Bet365 Group Ltd.

Churchill Downs Inc.

Flutter Entertainment Plc

GVC Holdings Plc

Kindred Group Plc

Sportech Plc

The Stars Group Inc.

Webis Holdings Plc

William Hill Plc

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sports-betting-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-106-25-billion--by-platform-offline-and-online-geography-apac-europe-north-america-south-america-and-mea-and-segment-forecasts-2021---2025--301497480.html

SOURCE Technavio