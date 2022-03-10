U.S. markets closed

Sports Betting Market Size to Grow by USD 106.25 Billion | By Platform (offline and online), Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2025

·7 min read

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Sports Betting Market by Platform and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Sports Betting Market Facts at a Glance-

  • Total Pages: 120

  • Companies: 10+ – Including 888 Holdings Plc, Bet365 Group Ltd., Churchill Downs Inc., Flutter Entertainment Plc, GVC Holdings Plc, Kindred Group Plc, Sportech Plc, The Stars Group Inc., Webis Holdings Plc, and William Hill Plc among others

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

  • Segments: Platform (offline and online)

  • Geographies: APAC (China and Australia), Europe (UK, Italy, and Germany), North America (US), South America, and MEA

The Sports Betting Market Share is expected to increase by USD 106.25 billion from 2020 to 2025, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

APAC will register the highest growth rate of 39% among the other regions. China and Australia are the key markets for Sports Betting. Moreover, market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key countries in APAC

Vendor Insights-

The sports betting market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

  • 888 Holdings Plc- The company offers online sports betting services for various sports and sports leagues such as NBA games, NFL matches, NHL contests, MLS, golf, tennis, NASCAR, and Formula One.

  • Bet365 Group Ltd.- The company offers sports betting services for sports including football, basketball, soccer, and others.

  • Churchill Downs Inc.- The company offers online sports betting services on iGaming platforms.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook
APAC will register the highest growth rate of 39% among the other regions. Therefore, the sports betting market in APAC is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period. The increase in demand for online games and fantasy sports platforms will facilitate the sports betting market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of Sports Betting Market

Latest Drivers & Trends of the Market-

  • Sports Betting Market Driver:

With the recent global digital revolution, cloud platforms are being preferred for storing data, and there has been a burgeoning increase in online transactions and payments among commercial as well as retail users. Also, there has been a significant increase in the consumption of digital content in the last five years, with the growing Internet speed. With extensive digitalization, the sports betting landscape has fundamentally changed, and the global sports betting market has shifted toward online or virtual applications and platforms. Modern consumers can easily engage in sports betting and conveniently connect with sportsbooks due to the easy access to the Internet and the availability of various mobile apps and online platforms. The rapid growth of digital platforms and the increasing Internet penetration have given consumers easy access to online sports betting platforms, which will drive the growth of the global sports betting market during the forecast period.

  • Sports Betting Market Trend:

One of the key trends in the global sports betting market is the increasing impact of technologies such as blockchain, virtual reality, and AI, specifically machine learning tools. The global sports betting market is expected to grow during the forecast period as a direct result of improving consumer demand, driven by technological advances. Major vendors in the market are increasingly focusing a significant part of their investments in machine learning tools and methods, which have shown promising results in prediction. Machine learning helps build predictive algorithms and accurate predictive models for better betting efficiency. As the global sports betting market evolves, it is necessary for consumers to find useful strategies and accurate predictions to increase their efficiency. Sports bettors are expected to increasingly become familiar with new machine learning algorithms that attempt to predict the outcomes of games and races. Thus, the emergence of machine learning will be a positive trend for the global sports betting market during the forecast period.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-
Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Slot Machine Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The slot machine market share is expected to increase by USD 8.91 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.14%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report

Casino Gaming Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The casino gaming market size is expected to reach a value of USD 50.03 billion during 2021-2025 at a CAGR of 4.85%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report

Sports Betting Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 10%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 106.25 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

21.54

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 39%

Key consumer countries

China, UK, US, Italy, Australia, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

888 Holdings Plc, Bet365 Group Ltd., Churchill Downs Inc., Flutter Entertainment Plc, GVC Holdings Plc, Kindred Group Plc, Sportech Plc, The Stars Group Inc., Webis Holdings Plc, and William Hill Plc

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Market characteristics

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Platform

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Platform

  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Platform

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

  • Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • 888 Holdings Plc

  • Bet365 Group Ltd.

  • Churchill Downs Inc.

  • Flutter Entertainment Plc

  • GVC Holdings Plc

  • Kindred Group Plc

  • Sportech Plc

  • The Stars Group Inc.

  • Webis Holdings Plc

  • William Hill Plc

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sports-betting-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-106-25-billion--by-platform-offline-and-online-geography-apac-europe-north-america-south-america-and-mea-and-segment-forecasts-2021---2025--301497480.html

SOURCE Technavio

