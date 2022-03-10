Sports Betting Market Size to Grow by USD 106.25 Billion | By Platform (offline and online), Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2025
Sports Betting Market Facts at a Glance-
Total Pages: 120
Companies: 10+ – Including 888 Holdings Plc, Bet365 Group Ltd., Churchill Downs Inc., Flutter Entertainment Plc, GVC Holdings Plc, Kindred Group Plc, Sportech Plc, The Stars Group Inc., Webis Holdings Plc, and William Hill Plc among others
Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis
Segments: Platform (offline and online)
Geographies: APAC (China and Australia), Europe (UK, Italy, and Germany), North America (US), South America, and MEA
The Sports Betting Market Share is expected to increase by USD 106.25 billion from 2020 to 2025, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.
APAC will register the highest growth rate of 39% among the other regions. China and Australia are the key markets for Sports Betting. Moreover, market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Vendor Insights-
The sports betting market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
888 Holdings Plc- The company offers online sports betting services for various sports and sports leagues such as NBA games, NFL matches, NHL contests, MLS, golf, tennis, NASCAR, and Formula One.
Bet365 Group Ltd.- The company offers sports betting services for sports including football, basketball, soccer, and others.
Churchill Downs Inc.- The company offers online sports betting services on iGaming platforms.
Regional Market Outlook
APAC will register the highest growth rate of 39% among the other regions. Therefore, the sports betting market in APAC is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period. The increase in demand for online games and fantasy sports platforms will facilitate the sports betting market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Latest Drivers & Trends of the Market-
Sports Betting Market Driver:
With the recent global digital revolution, cloud platforms are being preferred for storing data, and there has been a burgeoning increase in online transactions and payments among commercial as well as retail users. Also, there has been a significant increase in the consumption of digital content in the last five years, with the growing Internet speed. With extensive digitalization, the sports betting landscape has fundamentally changed, and the global sports betting market has shifted toward online or virtual applications and platforms. Modern consumers can easily engage in sports betting and conveniently connect with sportsbooks due to the easy access to the Internet and the availability of various mobile apps and online platforms. The rapid growth of digital platforms and the increasing Internet penetration have given consumers easy access to online sports betting platforms, which will drive the growth of the global sports betting market during the forecast period.
Sports Betting Market Trend:
One of the key trends in the global sports betting market is the increasing impact of technologies such as blockchain, virtual reality, and AI, specifically machine learning tools. The global sports betting market is expected to grow during the forecast period as a direct result of improving consumer demand, driven by technological advances. Major vendors in the market are increasingly focusing a significant part of their investments in machine learning tools and methods, which have shown promising results in prediction. Machine learning helps build predictive algorithms and accurate predictive models for better betting efficiency. As the global sports betting market evolves, it is necessary for consumers to find useful strategies and accurate predictions to increase their efficiency. Sports bettors are expected to increasingly become familiar with new machine learning algorithms that attempt to predict the outcomes of games and races. Thus, the emergence of machine learning will be a positive trend for the global sports betting market during the forecast period.
Sports Betting Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 10%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 106.25 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
21.54
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 39%
Key consumer countries
China, UK, US, Italy, Australia, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
888 Holdings Plc, Bet365 Group Ltd., Churchill Downs Inc., Flutter Entertainment Plc, GVC Holdings Plc, Kindred Group Plc, Sportech Plc, The Stars Group Inc., Webis Holdings Plc, and William Hill Plc
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Platform
Market segments
Comparison by Platform
Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Platform
Customer landscape
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
888 Holdings Plc
Bet365 Group Ltd.
Churchill Downs Inc.
Flutter Entertainment Plc
GVC Holdings Plc
Kindred Group Plc
Sportech Plc
The Stars Group Inc.
Webis Holdings Plc
William Hill Plc
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
