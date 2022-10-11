Sports Bicycle Market Size to Grow by USD 5.22 Bn, Development of Innovative Products to be a Key Trend - Technavio

This report segments the sports bicycle market by product (mountain bicycles, cyclo-cross bicycles, road racing bicycle, and track bicycle) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key trends in the sports bicycle market is the development of innovative products. Technological innovations will result in significant market growth. Various vendors are launching innovative and technologically advanced sports bicycles and accessories. Many manufacturers are integrating bicycles with GPS tracking devices. Body armor products such as hard knee pads, elbow pads, and shin guards help bicycle riders with light and easy riding. Many vendors are working on tackling tackle issues related to lack of sufficient traction while riding sports bicycles. For instance, in June 2021, SCOTT Sports SA launched twinloc suspension system, which works by connecting the fork, shock, and frame. It provides traction control and lockout from the motion of tires. Such factors are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sports Bicycle Market 2022-2026

The sports bicycle market size is expected to grow by USD 5.22 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.19% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Sports Bicycle Market: Market Segmentation

By product, the mountain bicycles segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Owing to the rising disposable income levels, people are spending more on leisure and recreational activities. These factors are increasing the demand for these bicycles, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

North America will witness maximum growth in the market during the forecast period. 33% of the market's growth will originate from this region. The growth of the market in North America can be attributed to factors such as the rising interest in recreational sports activities such as road racing and mountain biking.

Story continues

Sports Bicycle Market: Major Growth Drivers

The increasing fuel prices are a key driver in the market. In recent years, the prices of fuel have fluctuated significantly. The rise in fuel prices increases the demand for sports bicycles. These bicycles are equipped with advanced gear, which helps manage speeds and enhances the riding experience on mountain trails, overpasses, and rough roads. In regions such as Europe, many people prefer to use bicycles to commute to work. Governments of many countries have constructed bike-friendly streets. Such factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the global sports bicycle market during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Sports Bicycle Market: Key Vendor Offerings

Accell Group NV - The company offers sports bicycles such as Winora, Haibike, Ghost, Batavus, Lapierre, Koga, Raleigh, Sparta, Babboe, and Carqon.

Advanced Sports Inc. - The company offers sports bicycles such as mountain bikes, including RT100 SRAMeTAP.

Dorel Industries Inc. - The company offers Sports Bicycle named Super short S35408M10SMPC, which is lightweight and has mechanical brakes and metallic pedals.

Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - The company offers sports bicycles such as advanced anthem pro motorbikes, TCR advanced bikes, and Roam disc bikes.

Hero Cycles Ltd. - The company offers sports bicycles such as city bikes in various colors.

Sports Bicycle Market: Reasons to Buy Our Report

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will help the sports bicycle market grow during the next five years

Estimation of the sports bicycle market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the sports bicycle market across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of the sports bicycle market vendors

Related Reports

E-Bike Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The e-bike market is projected to grow by 9745.71 thousand units from 2021 to 2026.

Children's Bicycle Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The children's bicycle market share is expected to increase by USD 3.07 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Sports Bicycle Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.19% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.22 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.7 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, South Korea, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accell Group NV, Advanced Sports Inc., Alta Cycling Group, Dorel Industries Inc., F.I.V.E. Bianchi Spa, Firmstrong Bikes, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Hero Cycles Ltd., Jamis Bikes, Kona Bicycle Co., Marin Mountain Bikes Inc., Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Pure Fix Cycles, LLC, R.C. Jenson, Inc., Rockstar Industries, SCOTT Sports SA, Seven Cycles Inc., Tianjin Fuji-ta Group Co. Ltd., and Trek Bicycle Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Mountain bicycles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Cyclo-cross bicycles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Road racing bicycles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Track bicycles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Accell Group NV

10.4 Advanced Sports Inc.

10.5 Dorel Industries Inc.

10.6 Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

10.7 Hero Cycles Ltd.

10.8 Jamis Bikes

10.9 Kona Bicycle Co.

10.10 R.C. Jenson, Inc.

10.11 SCOTT Sports SA

10.12 Tianjin Fuji-ta Group Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Sports Bicycle Market 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sports-bicycle-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-5-22-bn-development-of-innovative-products-to-be-a-key-trend---technavio-301644901.html

SOURCE Technavio