Sports Bicycle Market Size to Grow by USD 5.22 Bn, Development of Innovative Products to be a Key Trend - Technavio

·15 min read

This report segments the sports bicycle market by product (mountain bicycles, cyclo-cross bicycles, road racing bicycle, and track bicycle) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key trends in the sports bicycle market is the development of innovative products. Technological innovations will result in significant market growth. Various vendors are launching innovative and technologically advanced sports bicycles and accessories. Many manufacturers are integrating bicycles with GPS tracking devices. Body armor products such as hard knee pads, elbow pads, and shin guards help bicycle riders with light and easy riding. Many vendors are working on tackling tackle issues related to lack of sufficient traction while riding sports bicycles. For instance, in June 2021, SCOTT Sports SA launched twinloc suspension system, which works by connecting the fork, shock, and frame. It provides traction control and lockout from the motion of tires. Such factors are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sports Bicycle Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sports Bicycle Market 2022-2026

The sports bicycle market size is expected to grow by USD 5.22 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.19% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Sports Bicycle Market: Market Segmentation

By product, the mountain bicycles segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Owing to the rising disposable income levels, people are spending more on leisure and recreational activities. These factors are increasing the demand for these bicycles, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

North America will witness maximum growth in the market during the forecast period. 33% of the market's growth will originate from this region. The growth of the market in North America can be attributed to factors such as the rising interest in recreational sports activities such as road racing and mountain biking.

Sports Bicycle Market: Major Growth Drivers

The increasing fuel prices are a key driver in the market. In recent years, the prices of fuel have fluctuated significantly. The rise in fuel prices increases the demand for sports bicycles. These bicycles are equipped with advanced gear, which helps manage speeds and enhances the riding experience on mountain trails, overpasses, and rough roads. In regions such as Europe, many people prefer to use bicycles to commute to work. Governments of many countries have constructed bike-friendly streets. Such factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the global sports bicycle market during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Sports Bicycle Market: Key Vendor Offerings

  • Accell Group NV - The company offers sports bicycles such as Winora, Haibike, Ghost, Batavus, Lapierre, Koga, Raleigh, Sparta, Babboe, and Carqon.

  • Advanced Sports Inc. - The company offers sports bicycles such as mountain bikes, including RT100 SRAMeTAP.

  • Dorel Industries Inc. - The company offers Sports Bicycle named Super short S35408M10SMPC, which is lightweight and has mechanical brakes and metallic pedals.

  • Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - The company offers sports bicycles such as advanced anthem pro motorbikes, TCR advanced bikes, and Roam disc bikes.

  • Hero Cycles Ltd. - The company offers sports bicycles such as city bikes in various colors.

Sports Bicycle Market: Reasons to Buy Our Report

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will help the sports bicycle market grow during the next five years

  • Estimation of the sports bicycle market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the sports bicycle market across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of the sports bicycle market vendors

Sports Bicycle Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.19%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 5.22 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.7

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, South Korea, Germany, and Italy

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Accell Group NV, Advanced Sports Inc., Alta Cycling Group, Dorel Industries Inc., F.I.V.E. Bianchi Spa, Firmstrong Bikes, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Hero Cycles Ltd., Jamis Bikes, Kona Bicycle Co., Marin Mountain Bikes Inc., Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Pure Fix Cycles, LLC, R.C. Jenson, Inc., Rockstar Industries, SCOTT Sports SA, Seven Cycles Inc., Tianjin Fuji-ta Group Co. Ltd., and Trek Bicycle Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Mountain bicycles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Cyclo-cross bicycles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Road racing bicycles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Track bicycles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Accell Group NV

  • 10.4 Advanced Sports Inc.

  • 10.5 Dorel Industries Inc.

  • 10.6 Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

  • 10.7 Hero Cycles Ltd.

  • 10.8 Jamis Bikes

  • 10.9 Kona Bicycle Co.

  • 10.10 R.C. Jenson, Inc.

  • 10.11 SCOTT Sports SA

  • 10.12 Tianjin Fuji-ta Group Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

Global Sports Bicycle Market 2022-2026
