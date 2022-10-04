U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,790.93
    +112.50 (+3.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,316.32
    +825.43 (+2.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,176.41
    +360.97 (+3.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,775.77
    +66.90 (+3.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.31
    -0.21 (-0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,734.00
    +3.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    21.12
    +0.02 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9986
    +0.0159 (+1.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6170
    -0.0340 (-0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1477
    +0.0157 (+1.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.1540
    -0.4660 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,295.89
    +750.18 (+3.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    460.91
    +15.47 (+3.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.46
    +177.70 (+2.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,992.21
    +776.42 (+2.96%)
     

Sports Bra Market Size to Surpass $95324.6 Million by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 12.1% - Industry Trends & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

Facts & Factors
·9 min read
Facts &amp; Factors
Facts & Factors

[219+ Pages Report] The key market players are listed in the Global Sports Bra Market report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Jockey International Inc., Adidas AG, Nordstrom Inc., Puma SE, Columbia Sportswear, Nike Inc., and others.

NEW YORK, United States, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Sports Bra Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Distribution Channel (E-Commerce, Brand Outlets, Company Website, and Offline Retail Stores), By Design (Non-Padded, and Padded), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Sports Bra Market size & share in terms of revenue was worth of USD 43725 Million in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 95324.6 Million mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 12.1% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

Sports Bra Market Overview:

A sports bra is a women's clothing product to be worn during sports activities. It has become an important part of the modern-age world where the female force is undertaking various physical and recreational activities either for professional reasons or as a part of daily routine to maintain physical health. Companies in the segment view sports bras as a way of winning female athletes that have Millions of followers thus reaching a larger consumer database. Earlier sports bras were considered a luxury and were used only by a certain section of the female population. However, with growing awareness activities like describing why a sports bra is a necessity, companies have worked extensively to cater to the different demands of end-consumer from every segment.

In 2018, The Sports Bra project was initiated by Sarah Dwyer-Shick, requesting brands and people to donate sports bras to provide them to athletes who faced barriers in accessing the product due to a variety of reasons. The movement since then has gained a lot of momentum and has reached other parts of the world like Australia. There are two types of sports bras. One that compresses breasts and the other that encapsulates them.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/sports-bra-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

  • Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

  • The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

  • About 219+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

  • Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

  • Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

  • Includes Tables and figures have been updated

  • The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

  • Facts and Factors research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Report Scope

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 43725 Million

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 95324.6 Million

CAGR Growth Rate

12.1% CAGR

Base Year

2021

Forecast Years

2022-2028

Key Market Players

Jockey International Inc., Adidas AG, Nordstrom Inc., Puma SE, Columbia Sportswear, Nike Inc., and others.

Key Segment

By Distribution Channel, Design, and Region

Major Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Purchase Options

Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Global Sports Bra Market: Growth Drivers

  • Rising number of women in sports propels market demand

The global sports bra market is projected to grow owing to the increasing integration of clothing design, manufacturing, and technology. In the modern world, women have high expectations from the brand and players present in the market. With growing awareness and greater independence, end-consumers have started holding brands accountable for the kind of products and services provided to them. The new self-aware consumer knows exactly what they want for the price they pay to avail of a certain service or a product. In this case, sports bra manufacturers are aware that the consumers expect a certain quality, grade, and type of product that caters to their specific needs. To meet the growing expectations, companies have started investing heavily in deploying technology to understand, research to develop better ways of manufacturing, developing new fabrics, and using quantifiable knowledge to create products that will be accepted in the global market.

Restraints

  • Sizing issues to restrict market expansion

The sizing issues may restrict the global market expansion while more growth opportunities can be expected owing to increasing investment in marketing & advertisement. However, counterfeit and low-quality products may create challenging situations.

Browse the full “Sports Bra Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Distribution Channel (E-Commerce, Brand Outlets, Company Website, and Offline Retail Stores), By Design (Non-Padded, and Padded), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/sports-bra-market

Sports Bra Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Covid-19 resulted in a positive push in the global market cap after the initial lockdown impositions were slowly lifted. Many women were known to have started some form of workout while staying at home as a means of taking care of their physical and mental length. Once the online purchase platforms opened for operation, the global market started witnessing a rise in sales. In 2020, more than 55 Million people were forecasted to have started practicing yoga and 72% of them were females.

Sports Bra Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global sports bra market is segmented based on distribution design, channel, and region

Based on the design, the global market is segmented into non-padded and padded. The global market witnessed a high adoption rate for non-padded bras since padded underwear can lead to more discomfort in case of ill-fitting. Padded bras are most effective when the breast completely fits the garment, otherwise, they may lose their credibility. As per official data, around 80% of the women wear the wrong size bras resulting in the product becoming ineffective in delivering the expected outcome.

Based on distribution channel, the global market segments are e-commerce, brand outlets, company website, and offline retail stores. The highest revenue-generating segment is the e-commerce section owing to the ease of purchase, availability of options, and excellent customer care helping buyers from choosing the product until the final delivery and post-delivery care as well. As per a 2021 Statista report, around 21% of Nike’s sales in 2020 were owed to first-party e-commerce.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/sports-bra-market

Competitive Landscape

The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards. Some of the main competitors dominating the global Sports Bra market include -

  • Jockey International Inc.

  • Adidas AG

  • Nordstrom Inc.

  • Puma SE

  • Columbia Sportswear

  • Nike Inc.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

  • As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Sports Bra market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 12.1% over the forecast period (2022-2028).

  • In Terms Of Revenue, The Sports Bra market size was valued at around US$ 43725 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 95324.6 Million by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

  • Based on distribution channel segmentation, e-commerce was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

  • Based on design segmentation, non-padded was the leading end consumer in 2021.

  • On the basis of region, Europe was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/sports-bra-market

Key questions answered in this report:

  • What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Sports Bra industry?

  • What are the main driving factors propelling the Sports Bra Market forward?

  • What are the leading companies in the Sports Bra Industry?

  • What segments does the Sports Bra Market cover?

  • How can I receive a free copy of the Sports Bra Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

  • Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

  • Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Distribution Channel, Design, and Region

  • Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

Europe is projected to lead the global sports bra market with high revenues owing to high product awareness and adoption rate. The female population of European countries is known for physical fitness. Since there is a direct positive relationship between physical and mental health, almost all medical practitioners recommend women undertake some form of regular physical activity even if not for professional reasons. This is one of the major reasons why a large number of females in the EU are known to be accustomed to recreational activities regularly. The regional market of North America is projected to grow owing to the exceptionally high budget of brands for the marketing and advertising of the product. Nike is known to constantly collaborate with influential sports personalities, giving them the liberty to help Nike design the product which is an excellent strategic way of creating brand awareness and acceptance.

Recent Developments

  • In June 2022, Nike announced the launch of new sports bra technology called BooB Robot, which is claimed to change the way sports bras are created.

  • In January 2022, Under Armor collaborated with the University of Portsmouth and Dr. Joanna Scurr to create UA Infinity Bra.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/sports-bra-market

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

The global Sports Bra market is segmented as follows:

By Distribution Channel

  • E-Commerce

  • Brand Outlets

  • Company Website

  • Offline Retail Stores

By Design

  • Non-Padded

  • Padded

By Region

  • North America

    • U.S.

    • Canada

    • Rest of North America

  • Europe

    • France

    • UK

    • Spain

    • Germany

    • Italy

    • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

    • South Korea

    • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • The Middle East & Africa

    • Saudi Arabia

    • South Africa

    • Rest of the Middle East & Africa

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Argentina

    • Rest of Latin America

Ask For Free Sample Report of the Global Sports Bra Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/sports-bra-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors:

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1 347 690-0211 | UK: +44 2032 894158 | Japan: +81 50 5806 9039 | India: +91 73877 19999

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com | Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

Follow Us on - LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Shares Took Off Today

    As Nio expands outside of China, investors are paying close attention to how it may perform globally.

  • Why Shares of Shopify, PayPal, and Appian Are Surging Higher Today

    Shares of some growth stocks were spiking today as the broader market indices jumped. As a result, investors returned to some technology stocks today, helping to lift Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) by 13.5%, PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) by 5.2%, and Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) by 7.3% as of 10:30 a.m. ET.

  • Stocks rally as investors hope for policy pivot

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the broad-based rally in stocks and crude oil prices.

  • Why Carnival and Other Cruise Line Stocks Are Bouncing Back Today

    Joining in the rally (surprisingly) are cruise stocks Carnival (NYSE: CCL), Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH). On Friday, industry bellwether Carnival announced a massive miss on its third-quarter earnings report -- $0.65 per share in losses, much worse than Wall Street's predicted loss of $0.13 per share -- and revenue that was a whopping $800 million below projections. Adding to investors' misery, Carnival warned that the fourth quarter is shaping up to be below average for bookings, and that the company is anticipating another loss.

  • 21 dividend stocks yielding 5% or more of companies that will produce plenty of cash in 2023

    DEEP DIVE When the stock market has jumped two days in a row, as it has now, it is easy to become complacent. But the Federal Reserve isn’t finished raising interest rates, and recession talk abounds.

  • Your off-ramp for I-bonds is coming up soon if you bought the securities for their juicy 9.6% yield

    You can hold on to Series I bonds for 30 years, but if you jumped in when the interest rate skyrocketed to 9.62%, you might be looking for an off-ramp well before then. The total return on I-bonds is made up of two parts — a fixed rate that’s set at the time of purchase and an inflation-adjusted rate that resets every six months, in November and May. The fixed rate has been 0% since May 2020. Looking at numbers already published, David Enna, founder of TipsWatch.com, a website that tracks inflation-protected securities, predicts the variable inflation-adjusted portion of the I-bonds formula will be around 6.3%, and likely fall to 3.5% eventually.

  • 11 Best Cheap Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire Dalio

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best cheap stocks to buy, according to billionaire Dalio. If you want to see more stocks in his portfolio, go to the 5 Best Cheap Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire Dalio. In a LinkedIn post published on September 15, billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio shared his […]

  • What's Propelling Shares of Plug Power Higher Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) started off the new month on an auspicious note, climbing 3.9% Monday, and investors' enthusiasm is continuing Tuesday. The fuel cell stock was up by another 6.9% as of 10:44 a.m. ET. While one analyst's bearish take on Plug Power's stock may have some traders looking to exit their positions, a greater number are clicking the buy button in response to the broader market's rise Tuesday.

  • Boeing stock could rise 90%, analyst argues

    The time to buy Boeing is now, one analyst argues.

  • Current bear market is 'not the time to be a hero,' strategist explains

    Crossmark Global Investments Chief Market Strategist Victoria Fernandez and KeyAdvisors Group Owner Eddie Ghabour sit down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the outlook during this bear market and the Fed's position amid inflationary and labor market pressures.

  • This week’s big rebound in stocks means the bear market is alive and well

    Caution: The stock market’s explosive rise in the past two days doesn’t necessarily mean the bear market is over. If anything, the rally suggests that the bear market is alive and well. It’s because daily spikes happen more frequently during bear than bull markets.

  • Why Peloton Interactive Stock Was Soaring Today

    Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were up 16% as of 11:40 a.m. ET on Tuesday after the company announced an "industry-first" partnership with Hilton Hotels that will bring Peloton Bikes to all 5,400 Hilton-branded hotels in the U.S. Higher bond yields have made stocks trading at high valuations look more expensive, which has weighed on Peloton's stock price. Year to date, Peloton shares are down 77%.

  • 6 reasons to be super bullish on Amazon stock: Analyst

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses a Jefferies analyst’s valuation on Amazon shares as well as his own take on why the stock may be oversold.

  • Why FaZe Holdings Stock Got Smashed Again Today

    There's risk to any investment, and that includes esports company FaZe Holdings (NASDAQ: FAZE). The company came public already via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). SPAC stocks have interesting structures because insiders typically own the majority of the shares outstanding.

  • Why Chevron, Occidental Petroleum, and Devon Energy Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of large-cap oil and gas producers Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), and Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) were in rally mode today, up 5%, 5.4%, and 7.9%, respectively, as of 11:24 a.m. ET. While many stocks were higher today, oil and gas stocks were particularly strong ahead of the upcoming OPEC+ meeting this week. Over the weekend, The Wall Street Journal reported OPEC+ participants would discuss production cuts at the upcoming meeting to offset falling prices, with the potential for a surprisingly large cut in the offing.

  • Intel, Micron, Nvidia stocks climb as the White House preps new export restrictions

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in semiconductor stocks as the Biden administration considers putting new export restrictions in place.

  • Wall Street Sees S&P 500 Falling Further After Bear-Market Bounce

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of Wall Street’s biggest banks aren’t buying this stock-market rally.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over JapanTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryFirms from HSBC Holdings Plc to Credit Suisse Group AG are skeptical that the S&P 50

  • Elon Musk Sends Scathing Message to Tesla Investors

    Elon Musk is not a Chief Executive Officer like the others. Tesla's boss is atypical. The billionaire did not hesitate to relaunch the showdown with the U.S Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) despite a 2018 settlement with the regulator.

  • Rivian stock rises amid jump in EV production figures

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out EV developer Rivian's stock following reports of boosted production numbers.

  • The Federal Reserve's chance of a policy error 'has increased': JPMorgan

    JP Morgan sounds the alarm bell on what the Federal Reserve is doing on interest rates.