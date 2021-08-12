U.S. markets open in 6 hours 29 minutes

Sports Coaching Market 2021-2025 | Increasing Government Initiatives to Boost Growth | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the sports coaching market and it is poised to grow by USD 9.07 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Attractive Opportunities with Sports Coaching Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities with Sports Coaching Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Challenger Sports, CMT Learning Ltd., Coach Sport LLC, Elle Football Academy, ESM Academies, Ignite Sport UK Ltd., School Sports Coaching, TENVIC, United States Sports Academy, and US Sports Camps Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing government initiatives will offer immense growth opportunities, fragmented and unorganized market structures will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Sports Coaching Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Sports Coaching Market is segmented as below:

  • Type

  • Geography

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Sports Betting Market - Global sports betting market is segmented by platform (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Global Sports Tourism Market - Global sports tourism market is segmented by product (soccer tourism, cricket tourism, tennis tourism, and others), type (domestic sports tourism and international sports tourism), category (passive sports tourism and active sports tourism), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA).
Sports Coaching Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our sports coaching market report covers the following areas:

  • Sports Coaching Market size

  • Sports Coaching Market trends

  • Sports Coaching Market industry analysis

This study identifies technological integration in sports coaching as one of the prime reasons driving the sports coaching market growth during the next few years.

Sports Coaching Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Sports Coaching Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Sports Coaching Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Sports Coaching Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist sports coaching market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the sports coaching market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the sports coaching market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sports coaching market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Consumer discretionary industry

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Sports camps and personalized trainings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Recreational camps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Challenger Sports

  • CMT Learning Ltd.

  • Coach Sport LLC

  • Elle Football Academy

  • ESM Academies

  • Ignite Sport UK Ltd.

  • School Sports Coaching

  • TENVIC

  • United States Sports Academy

  • US Sports Camps Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

