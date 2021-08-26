Sports Coaching Market Size to Increase Over $9 Billion during 2021-2025 | Increasing Government Initiatives to Boost Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sports coaching market size is expected to grow by USD 9.07 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. Increasing government initiatives is one of the major factors propelling market growth.
Download the Free Sample Report Now to leverage the most relevant business insights!
Global Sports Coaching Market: Type
By type, the market witnessed maximum growth in the sports camps and personalized training segment in 2020. The segment is driven by increased player participation in international sports and domestic leagues. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Global Sports Coaching Market: Geographic Landscape
About 36% of the market growth originated from Europe in 2020. Germany and the UK are the key markets for sports coaching in Europe. However, the market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Sports Betting Market - Global sports betting market is segmented by platform (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Fantasy Sports Market - Global fantasy sports market is segmented by type (fantasy soccer, fantasy baseball, fantasy basketball, fantasy football, and other sports) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Companies Covered
Challenger Sports
CMT Learning Ltd.
Coach Sport LLC
Elle Football Academy
ESM Academies
Ignite Sport UK Ltd.
School Sports Coaching
TENVIC
United States Sports Academy
US Sports Camps Inc.
What our reports offer:
Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
Covers market data for 2020, 2021, till 2025
Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Sports Coaching Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist in sports coaching market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the sports coaching market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the sports coaching market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sports coaching market, vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Consumer discretionary industry
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
Sports camps and personalized trainings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Recreational camps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Challenger Sports
CMT Learning Ltd.
Coach Sport LLC
Elle Football Academy
ESM Academies
Ignite Sport UK Ltd.
School Sports Coaching
TENVIC
United States Sports Academy
US Sports Camps Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/sports-coaching-market-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sports-coaching-market-size-to-increase-over-9-billion-during-2021-2025--increasing-government-initiatives-to-boost-growth--technavio-301361982.html
SOURCE Technavio