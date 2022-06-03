U.S. markets open in 8 hours 46 minutes

Sports Coaching Platform Market to Grow by USD 4.95 billion | The Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions to Drive Global IT Spending Market

·9 min read

NEW YORK , June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sports Coaching Platform Market by End-user (professional and non-professional) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Sports Coaching Platform Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The global information technology spending market is the parent market of the global sports coaching platform market. Our report extensively covers external factors that are influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years to determine the levels of growth of the sports coaching platform market.

For more information about market landscape, Get latest Sample Report

Growth in the global IT spending market will be driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions, increase in investments in sports technology startups, and the growing demand for passive electronic components.

The potential growth difference for the sports coaching platform market is USD 4.95  billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions will drive the growth of the sports coaching platform market during the forecast period. Vendors such as SAP and IBM are expected to mainly drive the adoption of cloud-based solutions in the global sports coaching platform market.

The fragmented and unorganized market structure will challenge the sports coaching platform market during the forecast period. The global sports coaching platform market has a highly fragmented market structure owing to the presence of a strong mix of regional, local, and well-established international vendors in the market. The high fragmentation of the market has resulted in a saturated market structure in most developed countries such as the US and the UK.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio

The sports coaching platform market report is segmented by end-user into professional and non-professional. The professional segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The rising demand for effective sports coaching software and the increasing adoption of sports analytics platforms among sports clubs, leagues, and sports associations are some of the factors that are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. North America will be the leading region with 28% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for sports coaching platforms in North America.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Catapult Group International Ltd.

  • CAM Solutions Ltd.

  • Edge 10 Group

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • NEX Team Inc.

  • Performa Sports Ltd.

  • Prevent Biometrics

  • SAP SE

  • Sportlyzer LLC

  • WHOOP Inc.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio,

Sports Coaching Platform Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.49%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 4.95 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

12.94

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 28%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, Germany, China, and Australia

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Catapult Group International Ltd., CAM Solutions Ltd., Edge 10 Group, International Business Machines Corp., NEX Team Inc., Performa Sports Ltd., Prevent Biometrics, SAP SE, Sportlyzer LLC, and WHOOP Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary                         

2. Market Landscape                            

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01:  Parent market

Exhibit 02:  Market characteristics

2.2     Value chain analysis

Research and development

Developers or manufacturers

Sales and distribution

End-users

3. Market Sizing                      

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 03:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 04:  Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 05:  Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 06:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                         

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 07:  Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 08:  Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 9:  Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 10:  Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 11:  Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 12:  Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 13:  Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by End-user                            

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 14:   Power rating- Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 15:  Comparison by End-user

5.3     Professional - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 16:  Professional - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 17:  Professional - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Non-professional - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 18:  Non-professional - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 19:  Non-professional - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5     Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 20:  Market opportunity by End-user

6. Customer landscape                        

Exhibit 21:  Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape                    

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 22:  Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 23:  Geographic comparison

7.3     North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24:  North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 25:  North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4     Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26:  Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 27:  Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28:  North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 29:  North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30:  South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 31:  South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32:  South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 33:  South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 34:  Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 35:  Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                  

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1    Increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions

8.1.2    Growing focus on video analytics

8.1.3    Affordable pricing

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1    Fragmented and unorganized market structure

8.2.2    System integration and interoperability challenges

8.2.3    Data privacy and security risks

Exhibit 36:  Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1    Increase in investments in sports technology startups

8.3.2    Growth in use of wearable devices

8.3.3    Advent of visual technologies for coaching

9. Vendor Landscape                            

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 37:  Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 38:  Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39:  Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis               

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 40:  Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 41:  Market positioning of vendors

10.3   Catapult Group International Ltd

Exhibit 42:  Catapult Group International Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 43:  Catapult Group International Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 44:  Catapult Group International Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 45:  Catapult Group International Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4   CAM Solutions Ltd.

Exhibit 46:  CAM Solutions Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 47:  CAM Solutions Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 48:  CAM Solutions Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5   Edge 10 Group

Exhibit 49:  Edge 10 Group - Overview

Exhibit 50:  Edge 10 Group - Product and service

Exhibit 51:  Edge 10 Group - Key offerings

10.6   International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 52:  International Business Machines Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 53:  International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 54:  International Business Machines Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 55:  International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 56:  International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.7   NEX Team Inc

Exhibit 57:  NEX Team Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 58:  NEX Team Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 59:  NEX Team Inc. - Key offerings

10.8   Performa Sports Ltd.

Exhibit 60:  Performa Sports Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 61:  Performa Sports Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 62:  Performa Sports Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9   Prevent Biometrics

Exhibit 63:  Prevent Biometrics - Overview

Exhibit 64:  Prevent Biometrics - Product and service

Exhibit 65:  Prevent Biometrics - Key offerings

10.10  SAP SE

Exhibit 66:  SAP SE - Overview

Exhibit 67:  SAP SE - Business segments

Exhibit 68:  SAP SE- Key news

Exhibit 69:  SAP SE - Key offerings

Exhibit 70:  SAP SE - Segment focus

10.11  Sportlyzer LLC

Exhibit 71:  Sportlyzer LLC - Overview

Exhibit 72:  Sportlyzer LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 73:  Sportlyzer LLC - Key offerings

10.12  WHOOP Inc.

Exhibit 74:  WHOOP Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 75:  WHOOP Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 76:  WHOOP Inc. - Key offerings

11. Appendix                           

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 77: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 78: Research Methodology

Exhibit 79: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 80: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 81: List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sports-coaching-platform-market-to-grow-by-usd-4-95-billion--the-increasing-adoption-of-cloud-based-solutions-to-drive-global-it-spending-market-301558782.html

SOURCE Technavio

