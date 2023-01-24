Sports Drinks Market to Garner a 4.1% CAGR from 2020 to 2027 and reach USD 32.61 billion by that time – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Sports Drink Market Information By Ingredient, Sugar Content, End User, Age, and Region - Forecast till 2027”, The sports drink market can perform significantly and continue to soar at a decent rate between 2020 and 2027 (review period).

Market Synopsis

The rise in consumer interest in physical fitness and the expansion of health clubs and fitness facilities are the main causes of the growth. The International Health Racquet and Sports club Association (IHRSA) estimates that there will be 32,270 health clubs in the United States by the year 2021.

Sports drinks are a type of functional beverage created specially to supply athletes with carbs, electrolytes, and minerals. Sweating causes the loss of water and electrolytes; sportsmen need sports drinks to restore their levels. As a result, producers are putting more of an emphasis on diversifying their product line by incorporating new flavors with added health advantages. Additionally, consumers are becoming more interested in nutritious, low-calorie drinks made from natural ingredients as a result of growing health concerns.

F&B businesses are expanding their product lines as more and more health-conscious consumers are willing to pay more for nutritious goods. While exercising, children perspire more than adults do, yet they still don't need these drinks. Furthermore, such drinks can increase their chances of being affected by various health issues even when they are not engaging in strenuous exercise. This should further bolster the sales of sports drinks among parents concerned about the well-being of their children.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2027 USD 32.61 billion CAGR 4.1% Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2027 Historical Data 2018 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Ingredient, Sugar Content, End User, Age, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Growing awareness about the importance of hydration awareness regarding fitness

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in sports drink market include

Coca Cola

Monster beverage co

Abbott Nutrition co,

Pepsico, Britvic plc

Extreme drinks co

Arctico beverage company international inc

D'angelo

Champion nutrition inc

Living essentials

Glaxosmithkline plc

Fraser

Neave holdings bhd

Arizona Beverage company

AJE group

February 2022

Scarlets is excited to announce its collaboration with iPRO. In order to reduce the usage of single-use plastic water bottles, the collaboration will examine the possibility of iPRO providing their isotonic, healthy iPRO Sport Edition product range to female, age-grade, and senior teams.

November 2022

The Alkaline Water Firm Inc., the biggest independent producer of alkaline water in the US and a Clean Beverage company, has started selling their Alkaline88 Sport beverage at traditional grocery shops. All four flavours of Alkaline88 Sport are now offered in more than 250 Harris Teeter locations throughout seven South Atlantic states and Washington, D.C., following a successful e-commerce debut earlier this year. Alkaline88 water is quickly infused with all-natural tastes and useful substances using the product's ground-breaking FreshCap powered by Vessl.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The mounting number of athletes paired with the escalation in the number of sportspersons, especially in emerging nations can be a huge growth booster. Growing consumer preference for physical activities due to focus on maintaining the fitness level coupled with the soaring number of fitness and health clubs will also induce market growth in subsequent years. Manufacturers are constantly working on bolstering their product lines by exploring new tastes and flavors with a higher level of health benefits. New products are increasingly being targeted at various age groups, especially teenagers that strongly influenced by the social media and desire a more fit body.

Millennials are increasingly opting for sustainable and organic beverages and therefore, players are producing sports drinks that contain natural ingredients, like natural sweeteners. This could emerge as a profitable opportunity for the manufacturers to foster the appeal of their products among these consumers.

Market Restraints:

Over the course of the forecast period, the growth of the sports drink market is anticipated to be constrained by stringent health regulations set by the government on sports and energy drinks as well as growing awareness about the harmful effects of these drinks on youngsters.

Additionally, the expansion of the sports drink business in the ensuing years may be hampered by dishonest marketing by a select few vendors mixed with unfavourable media criticism.

COVID 19 Analysis

High limits were placed on all sports and outdoor activities starting in 2020 as a result of COVID-19, which is still having an impact on the global sports environment. Additionally, due to the anxiety of the situation, a number of leagues, tournaments, and even the Olympic games were postponed. This limited sports and gaming activities, which undoubtedly had a negative impact on the sales profits of sports drinks. The sports drinks market is anticipated to form a recovery curve during the projection period, nevertheless, as the situation improves and sports activities are resumed by both professionals and the general public.

There is a growing market for nutrient-rich, low-calorie sports drinks manufactured from natural ingredients like stevia and other sugar substitutes as a result of growing health concerns.

Market Segmentation

By Ingredient

The ingredients generally infused in sports drinks are flavors & preservatives, vitamins, citric acid, carbohydrates, salts & electrolytes, and others. Sports drinks containing electrolytes are consumed extensively by consumers who want to maintain their energy levels and accelerate the recovery rate following a workout. These drinks compensate for the loss of salts as well as electrolytes among athletes and regular exercisers. Therefore, the segment should procure the top position in the coming years.

By Sugar Content

Depending on the sugar content, the sports drink market has been considered for isotonic, hypertonic, and hypotonic.

By End-User

Some of the top industry end-users are casual consumers, lifestyle users, and athletes. Sports drinks are studied extensively worldwide, and recent studies deem them to be the perfect alternatives to water among athletes. Since athletes perform intensive workouts, their bodies require sports drinks having vitamins and carbohydrates to transfer energy to their sore muscles. Athletes are the leading end-users of sports drinks, given their high requirement for electrolytes, fluids, and carbohydrates, to reduce stomach issues and foster intestinal absorption so that energy moves smoothly to the muscles.

By Age Group

Lastly, sports drinks are popular among two age groups, namely teens and adults.

Regional Insights

North America is the top-performing market and will maintain its strong streak throughout the conjectured period. The region is one of the leading consumers of sports drinks, as these are easily available and affordable. Rising preference for functional beverages like sports drinks, particularly among millennials in view of mounting health consciousness has been favorable to a large extent. Significant health awareness among the people, given the high impact of social media and the constant advertisements placed by sports drink companies, helps foster sales. Product developments through the synergizing of the expertise of companies will also create a host of attractive avenues in the coming years. E-commerce and online food delivery channels are prevalent in the region, as these offer add-on services, like coupons, discounted costs, and cash-back offers. Sensing this, top companies are teaming up with these channels to elevate customer reach, which should also benefit the sports drink market in the region.

Asia Pacific will continue to make the fastest progress in the years ahead, thanks to the peaked interest in sports and athletics and the resultant increase in the preference for performance-enhancing beverages like sports drinks. Growth of the urban infrastructure across Japan, Indonesia, China, and India and the soaring preference for online delivery services also help enhance the market share in the region.

