Sports and Energy Drinks Market Size to Grow by USD 65.63 Bn| 40% of the growth to originate from APAC| Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, the Sports and Energy Drinks Market will witness a YOY growth of 10.4% in 2022 at a CAGR of 10.78% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (energy drinks and soft drinks) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The consumer focus on health and wellbeing is one of the major drivers driving the global sports and energy drinks industry.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Sports and Energy Drinks Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our FREE Sample Report

Vendor Insights

The sports and Energy Drinks Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • ACLI-MATE

  • BA SPORTS NUTRITION LLC

  • BioSteel Nordics

  • Britvic Plc

  • Cargill Inc.

  • Decathlon SA

  • DyDo Group Holdings Inc.

  • Energy Beverages LLC

  • Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation

  • Hype Energy

  • Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

  • Large Life Ltd.

  • Monster Energy Co.

  • Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

  • PepsiCo Inc.

  • Red Bull GmbH

  • Shree Jalaram Group

  • Suntory Holdings Ltd.

  • The coca cola co.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will account for 40% of the market's growth. In APAC, China and Japan are the most important markets for sports and energy beverages. This region's market will rise at a quicker rate than those in South America, North America, and MEA.

The significant increase in demand for sports and energy drinks in growing nations such as India and China would aid the expansion of the sports and energy drinks market in APAC.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the Sports and Energy Drinks Market during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. Download Free Sample Report

Key Segment Analysis

The energy drinks sector will gain considerable market share in sports and energy drinks. The increase can be ascribed to an increase in the number of consumers in need of good energy sources due to their hectic lifestyles and busy schedules. Energy drinks are becoming more popular among consumers as a way to stay energized, gain strength, and relieve stress, which will fuel market expansion in the future years.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The consumer focus on health and wellbeing is one of the primary elements driving the worldwide sports and energy drinks market growth. Although life expectancy has increased, so has the prevalence of chronic diseases. People are looking for novel, simple, and economical solutions to manage their health as health threats continue to evolve. Consumers are eager to spend more on health and wellness products, with healthy eating and drinking becoming a trend. As a result, all of these factors are projected to increase the market throughout the forecast period.

However, obesity is one of the biggest obstacles to the global sports and energy drink market's expansion

Download a free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Sports and Energy Drinks Market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Functional Beverage Market in Europe by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Functional Coffee Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Sports And Energy Drinks Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.78%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 65.63 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

10.4

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Abbott Laboratories, ACLI-MATE, BA SPORTS NUTRITION LLC, BioSteel Nordics, Britvic Plc, Cargill Inc., Decathlon SA, DyDo Group Holdings Inc., Energy Beverages LLC, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Hype Energy, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Large Life Ltd., Monster Energy Co., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Red Bull GmbH, Shree Jalaram Group, Suntory Holdings Ltd., and The coca cola co.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Energy drinks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Sports drinks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Abbott Laboratories

  • 10.4 BA SPORTS NUTRITION LLC

  • 10.5 Cargill Inc.

  • 10.6 DyDo Group Holdings Inc.

  • 10.7 Energy Beverages LLC

  • 10.8 Monster Energy Co.

  • 10.9 PepsiCo Inc.

  • 10.10 Red Bull GmbH

  • 10.11 Suntory Holdings Ltd.

  • 10.12 The coca cola co.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sports-and-energy-drinks-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-65-63-bn-40-of-the-growth-to-originate-from-apac-technavio-301521159.html

SOURCE Technavio

