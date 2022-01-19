Sports Facilities Companies' CEO Jason Clement Appointed to Board of Directors for Enterprise Florida, Inc., and Space Florida

Clement to Join Florida State Economic Development Effort as Board Member

CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports Facilities Companies (SFC) announces CEO and Founding Partner, Jason Clement, has been appointed to the board of directors for Enterprise Florida, Inc. (EFI) and Space Florida by Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives Chris Sprowls earlier this month. EFI and Space Florida are both chaired by Governor Ron DeSantis.

The Enterprise Florida board is comprised of Florida businesses, government, educational institutions, and economic development organizations. As a board member, Clement will be part of the economic development effort on behalf of the State, helping shape the economy by creating and retaining quality jobs for all Floridians. Jason will recruit new and retain existing businesses while identifying alliances and cooperative partners as part of his board membership.

The Space Florida board was created to strengthen Florida's position as the global leader in aerospace research, investment, exploration, and commerce. Clement joins representatives from all areas of the State's space industry and members appointed by the Governor, the Speaker of the House, and the Senate President.

Jason was selected for these board positions because of his experience and leadership in economic development, community development, public-private partnerships, 20 years of entrepreneurship, and his commitment to supporting his local community through charitable organizations.

The Sports Facilities Companies (SFC) , located in Clearwater, Florida, provide third-party management services to sports tourism, recreation, wellness, and entertainment facilities as well as industry-leading pre-development and venue planning services to municipalities and private developers. SFC's 1,500-person team, led by Clement, hosts over 25 million guest visits annually, producing over $300 million in economic impact within 40+ affiliated venues in 20 states. SFC was recently named a 2022 "Top Workplace" in Tampa Bay by the Tampa Bay Times and honored nationally as a 2022 Top Workplaces USA winner.

Clement serves causes that strengthen families and community health and economic vitality. The service has included board chair of Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas County, Man Up and Go board chair, Calvary Christian High School board, Florida Small Business Development Center board, First Tee of Tampa Bay board, and more. Clement was also honored with the Tampa Bay Business Journal "Up and Comer" Hall of Fame Award in 2012.

About The Sports Facilities Companies

The Sports Facilities Companies (SFC) provide outsourced management and development services for community sport, recreation, wellness, and event facilities. SFC provides full-service solutions to community leaders, municipalities, convention & visitors bureaus, and developers consisting of master planning, program planning, feasibility, development oversight, construction management, and professional management services. The SF Network consists of more than 30 managed venues and 1500 team members serving more than 25 million annual guests while producing over $250 million in economic impact each year. To learn more, visit www.SportsFacilities.com and www.theSFNetwork.com

